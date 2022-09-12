ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville rolls out red carpet for Medal of Honor Society

By Silas Sloan, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09KctG_0hrSZRI900

The Medal of Honor Celebration in Knoxville has come and gone, and it could be one of the last of the gatherings on this scale.

Joe Thompson, chairman of the Knoxville celebration, has been hard at work coordinating the event to make sure it was a success. He joked that after the whirlwind of festivities concludes, he's changing his phone number and email, then retiring.

Knoxville is one of two cities to host the distinguished celebration twice, after hosting it in 2014. Thompson said the Congressional Medal of Honor Society could have chosen any city for the weeklong event, but the fact it brought its celebration to Knoxville twice says volumes about the community's values.

"The fact they wanted to come to Knoxville, it speaks to what they see and feel when they get here," he said. "The spirit of East Tennessee, where we serve our country and we serve our communities. And if they feel that."

Thompson said the celebration is unlikely to come back for a third time. But that's not an indictment of Knoxville's hosting abilities.

'They are the best of us in the greatest way': Actor Glen Powell on Medal of Honor recipients

For subscribers: World War I vet John Calvin Ward came home with the Medal of Honor, but never left the war

As the 65 living Medal of Honor recipients age, it has become harder for the dwindling number to come together for these gatherings.

Thompson recalled how medal recipient and Vietnam War veteran Roger Donlon , and his wife, Norma, were so excited to return, they had their luggage shipped to the hotel to ensure there would be no delays coming off the plane. Norma told Thompson she and Roger have decided that the challenges of traveling for a lengthy stay means Knoxville is almost certainly their last Medal of Honor Celebration.

Many recipients are in the same situation as Roger, which made the celebration even more special.

"For her to say, 'I want this to be Roger's last convention,' speaks to the volunteer spirit," Thompson said. 'This will be, 100% I'll bet you, the last convention for a lot of the Medal of Honor recipients."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sDHIy_0hrSZRI900

And while the society's gathering may not come back in the same capacity, if at all, Thompson said Knoxville will welcome recipients back with open arms.

"If they want to come back and have a smaller event or something like that," he said. "We can always do events."

The activities concluded Saturday night with the Patriot Gala, a dinner with about 1,300 attendees emceed by actor Gary Sinise , showcasing the work of the Medal of Honor Society's civilian honorees:

  • NBC correspondent Courtney Kube received the Tex McCrary Award for Excellence in Journalism
  • Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley received the Patriot Award
  • Dr. Timothy Miller received the Distinguished Citizen Award for his work on surgical reconstruction for injured veterans
  • Actor Glen Powell , who stars in the upcoming real-life Korean War drama "Devotion," received the Bob Hope Award for Excellence in Entertainment

Silas Sloan: Covering growth and development in East Tennessee

Twitter: @silasloan| Email: silas.sloan@knoxnews.com
This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville rolls out red carpet for Medal of Honor Society

