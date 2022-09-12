ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Health Care Heroes: Connie Huffman fosters community serving Blount Memorial Hospital

By Keenan Thomas, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FDY6E_0hrSZQPQ00

Connie Huffman has been connected to Blount Memorial Hospital since she was born there 56 years ago. She is currently the president and COO of the Blount Memorial Hospital Foundation, as well as a leader within her community.

"I don't see a division between working for the hospital and working in the community. To me, it's all one because it's Blount County," Huffman said.

She's the recipient of Knox.biz's 2022 Health Care Heroes award for community outreach.

A medical career in her backyard

Huffman started her career as a file clerk for a pediatrics group in high school. Along with Dr. Tim Thurston and Dion Hunt, Huffman helped form the Foothills Pediatrics Center.

Her role was an important one. She helped them switch the group to computers, ushering the group into the digital age. She continued with the pediatrics group until 1997 when it merged with the Knoxville Pediatrics Association.

As she prepared to move to Knoxville, Huffman was instead offered a position at Blount Memorial Hospital.

"So I started my career in the medical staff office," Huffman said. "And then I got … my bachelor's and the hospital paid for my bachelor's and my master's. So I've been home ever since."

She's going on 25 years working for Blount Memorial, a community-owned hospital founded in 1937.

When she started at Blount Memorial, Huffman was a physician liaison for the medical staff office. She helped connect the other offices together to work toward improving the hospital as a whole. She worked while obtaining her master's degree, eventually becoming the director of the medical staff office in 2004.

Health Care Heroes:Doc's behind-the-scenes leadership puts patients first at UT Medical

Health Care Heroes:Health care is a social justice issue for Positively Living CEO

The hospital CEO at the time, Joe Dawson, offered her a position as an assistant administrator. She turned it down three times, stating she would accept the position only if she was able to continue working closely with doctors and patients. She accepted the fourth offer in 2005.

"I have done physician recruiting, I've been responsible for the medical staff office, the physician practices, … dietary, safety, guest services. I've had a lot of different roles over 25 years," Huffman said.

She was an assistant administrator for 16 years until March. She is still the president and COO of the Blount Memorial Hospital Foundation, a role that she adopted in 2017.

The foundation was created in 1989 to help patients in the hospital acquire the care and assistance they need. As the sole member of the foundation, the hospital receives all of the money raised and donated to use on equipment and patient costs.

"Last year, we provided over $43 million in uncompensated medical care," Huffman said. "So for those patients … we buy clothing, we provide food, prescriptions, oxygen. That's what our foundation does for our patients."

The foundation was especially helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic in getting ventilators, testing and grants to keep the hospital running. Even as the pandemic took a toll on hospitals, Huffman said Blount County united during this crisis.

"I think during COVID-19, it even made us stronger," Huffman said. "Because we wanted to come together and not only take care of our community, but we wanted to take care of each other. And our community put their arms around us and hugged us. I mean, they brought food, they sent food, they sent cards and letters."

With everything she's done, she's always worked for the community around her. She cited two aspects of her work as her proudest accomplishments: starting Foothills Pediatrics and visiting patients in the hospital.

"And then while at the hospital, one of the things that I did with guest services is I visited patients," Huffman said. "I miss that, but being able to be with a family or a patient and being a friend or listening here. It's hard to talk about."

That aspect of the job is what got her into the medical field almost 40 years ago.

"I just, I love helping people," Huffman said.

Leading in and outside the hospital

Her community outreach extends outside the hospital as well. She's on the board for Leadership Blount as the special events chair. She's a VIP with the Blount Chamber and has helped with the local Boys and Girls Club, Red Cross and the New Hope Children's Advocacy Center.

But her love for Blount County and the hospital is what drives her and inspires others. That's what the president of Chroma Manufacturing Brenda Sellers saw in Huffman. They met each other through their community work, as they both received nominations for a Blount County Athena Leader Award.

"She did a lot of community service with the Chamber and Leadership Blount, and just any type charity event she was at and represented the hospital and she was just real passionate," Sellers said.

Huffman hopes to continue helping and working with the hospital, even as Blount County grows and changes.

"Any way they'll have me," Huffman said. "Blount County is growing and we're changing. We're getting new people in here, businesses and individuals. I'm excited to see the future of our hospital in our community."

Reflecting on her 25 years with the hospital, Huffman had only one thing to say.

"I guess just that I've made a difference. A positive difference."

With changing times and hardships like a global pandemic, Huffman continues to help her community. Her work shows how one person can make a difference within a larger entity.

"It’s all about the people, my Blount Memorial Family," Huffman said. "Blount Memorial is truly a wonderful place to work. Our staff provides excellent, quality care and it takes all of us – not just our awesome clinical staff but our hundreds and hundreds of non-clinical employees. It takes a village and I’m super proud of my Blount Memorial village."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Blount County, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
County
Blount County, TN
WBIR

Knoxville family takes extreme measures to help suicidal daughter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you or someone you know may be considering suicide—help is available. Speak with someone today by calling the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Recently, one East Tennessee mother had to take extreme measures to make sure her daughter was not a danger to herself and it took a real toll on her family.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Service#Health Care#Medical Services#Community Outreach#General Health#Blount Memorial Hospital#Coo
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Fire Department responds to Riverfront Way fire

A Norfolk Southern train derailed, spilling sulfuric acid that could have seriously hurt or killed people in Farragut. The bird flu is impacting one of Second Harvest Food Banks most important food item. FBI raids Oak Ridge health care agency. Updated: 7 hours ago. At least six responders were at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

How did schools in East TN rank in 2021-22 school accountability scores

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Education announced the School and District Designations for the 2021-2022 school year. The list shows districts that are excelling and those that need additional support. Districts are rated based on their performance across six performance indicators including Grade Band Success Rates, rates at which students are Chronically Out of […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
wvlt.tv

FBI raids Oak Ridge health care agency

Today's top headlines from 9/14 featuring: Search for traffic stop suspects, deadly helicopter crash details, details on the Queen funeral. Thousands in equipment stolen from Oak Ridge Boy Scouts. Updated: 20 hours ago. More than $5,000 worth of camping equipment was stolen from trailer that went missing last week, Oak...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Demolition on former radioactive reactor in Oak Ridge underway

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Demolition of the Bulk Shielding Reactor at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory has begun. According to the Department of Energy, this is the first time in Oak Ridge history that crews have taken down a former reactor facility. The U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management (OREM) […]
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Housing to combat homelessness coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - City of Knoxville officials developed a plan to distribute $4 million worth of funds to combat homelessness in Knoxville. It is a growing problem. Homelessness in the city is up 47% since 2021, according to the city’s report. The solution, according to city officials, is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Experts say start your Christmas Shopping early

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Although it may seem a little soon, now is a great time to start Christmas shopping, according to experts. Dr. Michelle Childs is a Professor of Retail at the University of Tennessee. Childs said it's better to start looking for Christmas presents early. "If you're on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee Valley Fair food vendors feel the pain of inflation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food vendors at the annual Tennessee Valley Fair at Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center are dealing with rising food costs due to inflation. Courtney Norris, a veterinarian at Zoo Knoxville, visits the fair almost daily during her lunch break and noticed the increase in the price of food.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

'I think it has consequences that we're not even fully aware of yet' | Social media and screen time contribute to depression, anxiety in children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Social media has become a part of our everyday lives. However, social media usage can create negative mental problems—especially in children. Countless studies show the negative effects of social media on children. It impacts their mental well-being, self-image and causes feelings of loneliness. "When you...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy