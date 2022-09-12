ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

Obituary: Lillie Ann Graves

By Cullman Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago

Funeral service for Lillie Ann Graves, 75, of Hanceville will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9th, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Johnson Grove Cemetery.  Visitation will be Friday at the funeral home from 1-2 prior to the service.

Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mrs. Graves passed away Sept. 3, 2022, at CRMC.  She was born August 6, 1947, to Thomas & Edna Argo Russell.  Ann loved making her own flowers and participating in yearly decorations.  She loved playing with her granddaughter.  She loved helping others.  She was an avid bargain hunter, and she was known for her cathead biscuits.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Derial Graves; son: Ray Wilder; a sister; and her brothers.

Survivors include her sons: Shannon (Mindy) Graves, Wendall Graves; grandchildren: Willow Catherine Graves, Wyatt James Branaman, Justin Wilder, Nicholas Wilder; nieces, nephews, family and friends.

