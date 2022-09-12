Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Cardano-based Aada Finance launches $25k opportunity- Here’s how
Ahead of its launch on 13 September, Cardano-based Aada Finance is offering a $25,000 bug bounty competition; those who can spot critical smart contract vulnerabilities and provide suggestions on fixing them will be eligible for the prize. Aada Finance is the first protocol set to offer NFT lending and borrowing...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum risk-takers, Merge has laid out these trading levels for you
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. At press time, Ethereum [ETH] stood on the precipice of the Merge. The next few hours of trading will reveal how the market participants feel as Ethereum switches to Proof of Stake (PoS).
ambcrypto.com
FAMEEX: A crypto game changer tailored for quantitative futures trading enthusiasts
The hype around DeFi, GameFi, NFT, and blockchain shows us that the world of web3.0 is advancing quickly. The crypto sphere flourished with the entry of institutional capital which made what used to be an investment for geeks more fashionable and popular. Huge returns made capital even more motivated to chase profits. Those gains have become elusive in the bear market. The high degree of market control by whales, the quantitative hedging between trading bots, and various financial management tools have made stable and continuous profits an extravagant hope for many holders.
ambcrypto.com
Where Ethereum [ETH] miners are heading after Merge success
As the much-awaited Ethereum Merge was completed on 15 September, Ethereum miners had to look for other alternative coins to keep their operations running. Therefore, a few coins registered a massive increase in their hashrates. The Ethereum PoW, which is a new hard-forked chain created with the motive of sheltering...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ambcrypto.com
Hashkey receives SFC’s approval to manage crypto portfolio- Decoding details
Hong Kong-based HashKey Capital Limited has been granted a license from the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong to manage portfolios invested in 100% virtual assets. Following the uplift of its Type 9 asset management license, HashKey will be able to manage portfolios investing in crypto assets only...
ambcrypto.com
Fameex escort crypto investment: $100,000 contract bear fund quantitative trading platform
As more mainstream financial institutions on the Wall Street enter the crypto financial market, the correlation between cryptocurrencies represented by BTC and ETH and NSDQ increases. The strong interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve and the surge in the US dollar index have brought a more volatile market for crypto trading.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum’s Merge yields anti-climactic outcome, but here’s the catch
Ethereum just concluded the blockchain industry’s most anticipated event of 2022. The Merge garnered a lot of hype, especially in the last weeks but the entire period turned out anticlimactic for ETH’s price action. ETH failed to deliver a meaningful rally despite heavy expectations ahead of the Merge...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum Classic at $37.5 yet again- where is the battle headed next
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum Classic [ETC] has posted sizeable gains in the past two weeks as the bulls refused to let the price slide beneath the $30 mark. They were able to drive a rally as high as $42 before facing rejection.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ambcrypto.com
$0.063 and $0.061 can be used to buy Dogecoin with stop-loss at…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin [BTC] was able to find good demand in the $18.6k zone and quickly surged past the $22k mark. In the next few days, $22.6k and the $24k mark could be tested as well. Such a move upward would be greatly beneficial for Dogecoin [DOGE] bulls.
ambcrypto.com
Binance is making it big in India, here’s what you need to know
After a 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) took effect in July, the number of Indian users signing up on the major cryptocurrency exchange Binance skyrocketed, according to a report from Bloomberg on Tuesday. As per the publication’s further information, the number of Binance app downloads in India increased to...
ambcrypto.com
Cobo launches a new custody product to manage all the NFTs in one platform
Cobo launches new software, NaaS (NFT-as-a-Service), that allows users and institutions to enjoy safe yet efficient storage and custody of NFT assets, multi-role access, and the ability to connect to marketplaces for trading of NFTs. The NFT Boom. Since the 2021 NFT Summer, NFTs have become one of the important...
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin: Does the ETH Merge have anything to do with the surge in LTC’s hashrate
Litecoin [LTC] and other top cryptocurrencies have been overshadowed by the Ethereum [ETH] Merge for the last few weeks. Interestingly, LTC may have actually benefited from the Merge from a hashrate perspective. An inspection of Litecoin’s hash rate reveals a sharp uptick in the first 10 days of September. Its...
ambcrypto.com
‘Fidelity mulling over Bitcoin’ reveals this about institutional investors
Boston-based financial services giant Fidelity Investments is reportedly mulling over the option to let its retail clients trade Bitcoin in their brokerage accounts, which add up to more than 34 million accounts. According to The Wall Street Journal, Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Holdings Ltd, one of Fidelity’s earliest crypto clients,...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Here’s everything you might not know about Merge
Ethereum’s [ETH] transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus has been the most-talked-about topic in the crypto industry. The craze around Merge can be compared to that of the craze around Bitcoin’s [BTC] whitepaper release. Amidst the hype, speculations, and narratives around ETH, it is important to consider one aspect- Are participating clients or partners ready for the showdown?
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink: Ethereum whales lend LINK a helping hand but…
Chainlink’s [LINK] hopes of reviving may have been given a big boost by the activities of Ethereum [ETH] whales. According to whale tracking platform, WhaleStats, LINK broke into the top ten assets in trading volume that ETH whales traded in the last 24 hours. Based on the data from...
ambcrypto.com
DOT fails to impress despite some noteworthy developments from Polkadot
Polkadot [DOT] launched a new DeFi product called vDOT on 13 September. vDot is a yield-bearing DOT derivative that aims at maximizing DeFi earning strategies in the Polkadot ecosystem. vDOT will be the third member in Polkadot’s DeFi network, following the KSM and the vToken token series. Furthermore, it...
ambcrypto.com
Solana sees integrations with multiple wallets; what could be in store next?
Solana [SOL] launched integrations with both xdefi wallet and trust wallet, thus attracting a large number of the user base. But the question is- With the new Helium network announcement, could SOL see a bullish run in the future?. Only time will tell. Solana has been in the news for...
ambcrypto.com
Decoding Ethereum’s post Merge scenario and everything in between
OKLink, a leading blockchain explorer, shared some news related to the current Ethereum Mainnet with the Beacon Chain PoS system. At press time, the system Merge of the two systems was 99.75% completed. The complete transition is symbolized by the Paris upgrade. Further, the upgrade will be triggered by the...
ambcrypto.com
Can short-squeeze narrative for Ethereum, Bitcoin actually deliver results
Negative market sentiment for Ethereum [ETH] and Bitcoin [BTC] caused derivative funding rates to remain negative. While both prices suffered a major setback, short traders followed the selling ritual. Now, could this provide an opportunity for the patient (long) traders following a “potential” squeeze?. Deep wounds. The funding...
ambcrypto.com
Did Algorand’s founders critique Solana? ALGO’s street cred has answer
The founder and CTO of Algorand both have indirectly made strong remarks about Solana in order to compete for Helium Network’s anticipated migration. Now, you might ask if this recent development coupled with Algorand’s massive social media interest helped Algorand’s price. Well, earlier this month, the Helium...
Comments / 0