Months later, plans to reopen or replace BWARM homeless shelter remain unclear

Six months after St. Clair County’s only men’s homeless shelter temporarily shuttered its doors, local organizers said it’s still unclear how services will be restarted — be it at the old shelter or a new one.

And that’s with a looming winter deadline just weeks away.

“I wish I had more to say right now, but we’re still in the process of identifying who’s moving forward with this,” said Kathy Swantek, the recently retired director of Blue Water Development Housing who’s helping spearhead much of the discussion surrounding the closure of Blue Water Area Rescue Mission.

The nonprofit, which first opened its men’s shelter in Port Huron over a decade ago and smaller women’s facility nearby a few years later, stopped taking new individuals at both on March 1. At the time, operators Arnie and Debbie Koontz cited personal health issues as a contributing reason to not being able to move forward with the effort.

Since then, a local shelter planning committee has formed, meeting periodically to discuss reopening BWARM’s 24th Street operation or identifying another location where a shelter could be housed.

Koontz’s original goal was to get their shelter up and running by Nov. 1 with a new director.

However, another recent health concern for Arnie Koontz, BWARM’s executive director, may stymie his hope to help in the transition if a new director is identified — a couple of candidates they’d identified so far, he said, haven’t worked out — while other leaders await to find out where another shelter could be set up and which organization would take those reins.

Swantek said the work group is still pushing to get a shelter to reopen for men by Nov. 1.

And although she and others admitted they couldn’t say yet how things would shake out, she said she thought BWARM’s existing facility was still the “ideal place to provide services.”

“But we are looking at and seeking out other locations, and we do have a few but nothing nailed down,” Swantek said.

“There are a lot of behind-the-scenes discussions going on at certain agencies that are interested in actually providing that service," she added.

“… Whoever is able to actually get on board with providing those services, for our committee, that’s the most likely place for that to happen. Now, having said that, it’s for sale and it all depends on who has the financial abilities to move forward in that direction.”

So, what's happened so far?

Brent Gillette, executive director of the United Way of St. Clair County, said the ad hoc shelter group formed this spring. They last met on Aug. 22 and are expected to meet again on Sept. 13.

According to minutes for a June 14 meeting, held at the United Way’s carriage house, BWARM initially hoped to have a new director hired by Aug. 1.

Arnie Koontz said they had first hoped to form a transition plan, working with that individual for 60 to 90 days. “And then, Debbie and I would just completely pull back,” he said, “and they could go with the ministry and faith-based rescue mission.”

But one qualified candidate, he said, was “out of the realm of what” they could afford, and another whose expected maternity leave may have needed transition help until next spring.

That combined with the results of a CAT scan, Koontz said, “It wasn’t near as good as we had hoped for, so we’re going a whole different route.”

The shelter operator said they floated the idea of another organization purchasing the 24th Street facility to those associated with the shelter committee.

No rough cost, though, was agreed upon for such a potential purpose, and Koontz said they’ve taken on an attorney and realtor to consider listing the property and other next steps.

Committee organizers were expecting to look at another potential location in Port Huron for a shelter in June. Jazmyn Thomas, community development program administrator for the city, was organizing that tour. She later said the tour fell through.

And Thomas said there haven’t been any other concrete sites since.

“We have been looking at other potential locations through that immediate area,” Thomas said, referencing a south-end industrial region. “But finding a location, obviously, that has to meet zoning requirements, that has to be the appropriate size and also located on a bus line for transportation services, that has been difficult.”

Multiple officials said zoning appeared to be a concern. Koontz said, "No matter where you go, no matter what you do, it’s too big, it’s too small, improper zoning, wrong neighborhood, there’s just so many hurdles.”

But City Manager James Freed said he wasn’t as concerned about zoning, adding the city would do what it could to work with the organization that stepped forward to run a new shelter if another site is identified.

What about those in need of shelter services?

Pathway, the women’s shelter operated by Detroit Rescue Mission, remains in operation in the city.

There also continues to be a host of other resources available to those needing services across an existing consortium of organizations. The United Way, for example, administers some funds, as does the Salvation Army.

Blue Water Community Action Agency, the region’s designated housing assessment resource agency, or HARA, also administers federal funds for a variety of housing-related issues.

Executive Director Melinda Johnson said the CAA, as the HARA, has funding set aside to coordinate with shelter operations like Pathway and has included outreach for The Harbor.

Prior to the pandemic, and when BWARM was open, she said they utilized $21,000 the Salvation Army of Eastern Michigan administered through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority to occasionally put up individuals in a hotel when shelters were full.

Since BWARM closed, Johnson said the agency has been putting up more individuals, citing the growth in need for emergency shelter.

For this calendar year through June, though it may include some data from late 2021, she said they spent about $125,000 on hotel costs and 1,563 nights of individual hotel stays.

“At any given time, we have about two to seven households — mostly single men, but occasionally, a family — that are in a hotel,” Johnson said in late August. “We still have some money, so we’re still helping folks with hotels for families and men,” she added. “That will dry up by the end of the year.”

Replacing BWARM, however, isn’t the only concern on the horizon as winter approaches.

Shelter committee meeting minutes show talks about unaffordable rent and a need for an overflow shelter if a 30-bed capacity such as at BWARM was reached down the road amid the ongoing housing crisis.

And Swantek said that conversation arises amid the end of eviction moratoriums, as well as eviction diversion funds. That, too, hasn’t reached its conclusion.

“We’re going to have a perfect storm where there are going to be a lot of families that aren’t going to have a place to live as we move into October, November, and December,” she said.

