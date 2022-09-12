ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Months later, plans to reopen or replace BWARM homeless shelter remain unclear

By Jackie Smith, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zc42p_0hrSZ3RC00

Six months after St. Clair County’s only men’s homeless shelter temporarily shuttered its doors, local organizers said it’s still unclear how services will be restarted — be it at the old shelter or a new one.

And that’s with a looming winter deadline just weeks away.

“I wish I had more to say right now, but we’re still in the process of identifying who’s moving forward with this,” said Kathy Swantek, the recently retired director of Blue Water Development Housing who’s helping spearhead much of the discussion surrounding the closure of Blue Water Area Rescue Mission.

The nonprofit, which first opened its men’s shelter in Port Huron over a decade ago and smaller women’s facility nearby a few years later, stopped taking new individuals at both on March 1. At the time, operators Arnie and Debbie Koontz cited personal health issues as a contributing reason to not being able to move forward with the effort.

Since then, a local shelter planning committee has formed, meeting periodically to discuss reopening BWARM’s 24th Street operation or identifying another location where a shelter could be housed.

Koontz’s original goal was to get their shelter up and running by Nov. 1 with a new director.

However, another recent health concern for Arnie Koontz, BWARM’s executive director, may stymie his hope to help in the transition if a new director is identified — a couple of candidates they’d identified so far, he said, haven’t worked out — while other leaders await to find out where another shelter could be set up and which organization would take those reins.

Swantek said the work group is still pushing to get a shelter to reopen for men by Nov. 1.

And although she and others admitted they couldn’t say yet how things would shake out, she said she thought BWARM’s existing facility was still the “ideal place to provide services.”

“But we are looking at and seeking out other locations, and we do have a few but nothing nailed down,” Swantek said.

“There are a lot of behind-the-scenes discussions going on at certain agencies that are interested in actually providing that service," she added.

“… Whoever is able to actually get on board with providing those services, for our committee, that’s the most likely place for that to happen. Now, having said that, it’s for sale and it all depends on who has the financial abilities to move forward in that direction.”

So, what's happened so far?

Brent Gillette, executive director of the United Way of St. Clair County, said the ad hoc shelter group formed this spring. They last met on Aug. 22 and are expected to meet again on Sept. 13.

According to minutes for a June 14 meeting, held at the United Way’s carriage house, BWARM initially hoped to have a new director hired by Aug. 1.

Arnie Koontz said they had first hoped to form a transition plan, working with that individual for 60 to 90 days. “And then, Debbie and I would just completely pull back,” he said, “and they could go with the ministry and faith-based rescue mission.”

But one qualified candidate, he said, was “out of the realm of what” they could afford, and another whose expected maternity leave may have needed transition help until next spring.

That combined with the results of a CAT scan, Koontz said, “It wasn’t near as good as we had hoped for, so we’re going a whole different route.”

The shelter operator said they floated the idea of another organization purchasing the 24th Street facility to those associated with the shelter committee.

No rough cost, though, was agreed upon for such a potential purpose, and Koontz said they’ve taken on an attorney and realtor to consider listing the property and other next steps.

Committee organizers were expecting to look at another potential location in Port Huron for a shelter in June. Jazmyn Thomas, community development program administrator for the city, was organizing that tour. She later said the tour fell through.

And Thomas said there haven’t been any other concrete sites since.

“We have been looking at other potential locations through that immediate area,” Thomas said, referencing a south-end industrial region. “But finding a location, obviously, that has to meet zoning requirements, that has to be the appropriate size and also located on a bus line for transportation services, that has been difficult.”

Multiple officials said zoning appeared to be a concern. Koontz said, "No matter where you go, no matter what you do, it’s too big, it’s too small, improper zoning, wrong neighborhood, there’s just so many hurdles.”

But City Manager James Freed said he wasn’t as concerned about zoning, adding the city would do what it could to work with the organization that stepped forward to run a new shelter if another site is identified.

What about those in need of shelter services?

Pathway, the women’s shelter operated by Detroit Rescue Mission, remains in operation in the city.

There also continues to be a host of other resources available to those needing services across an existing consortium of organizations. The United Way, for example, administers some funds, as does the Salvation Army.

Blue Water Community Action Agency, the region’s designated housing assessment resource agency, or HARA, also administers federal funds for a variety of housing-related issues.

Executive Director Melinda Johnson said the CAA, as the HARA, has funding set aside to coordinate with shelter operations like Pathway and has included outreach for The Harbor.

Prior to the pandemic, and when BWARM was open, she said they utilized $21,000 the Salvation Army of Eastern Michigan administered through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority to occasionally put up individuals in a hotel when shelters were full.

Since BWARM closed, Johnson said the agency has been putting up more individuals, citing the growth in need for emergency shelter.

For this calendar year through June, though it may include some data from late 2021, she said they spent about $125,000 on hotel costs and 1,563 nights of individual hotel stays.

“At any given time, we have about two to seven households — mostly single men, but occasionally, a family — that are in a hotel,” Johnson said in late August. “We still have some money, so we’re still helping folks with hotels for families and men,” she added. “That will dry up by the end of the year.”

Replacing BWARM, however, isn’t the only concern on the horizon as winter approaches.

Shelter committee meeting minutes show talks about unaffordable rent and a need for an overflow shelter if a 30-bed capacity such as at BWARM was reached down the road amid the ongoing housing crisis.

And Swantek said that conversation arises amid the end of eviction moratoriums, as well as eviction diversion funds. That, too, hasn’t reached its conclusion.

“We’re going to have a perfect storm where there are going to be a lot of families that aren’t going to have a place to live as we move into October, November, and December,” she said.

Contact Jackie Smith at (810) 989-6270 or jssmith@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jackie20Smith.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Port Huron Beautification Commission recognizes 10 Yards of the Year

Nine residential homes — three in each of Port Huron’s three districts — and one business have been chosen by the Beautification Commission as Yards of the Year for 2022. The commission announced the awards at the regular meeting of the city council, held Sept. 12. Stephanie...
PORT HURON, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Port Huron sells former River District Grocery Store site to developer for $1

The city of Port Huron is selling the former River District Grocery Store site to the development firm of WODA Cooper Companies, Inc. for one dollar. The city council unanimously approved the deal at its regular meeting Sept. 12. In March, the council approved the city’s purchase of property, located at 3550 Electric Avenue, for $550,000. In return for the nominal purchase price, WODA agreed to invest at least $9.5 million in the property and construct a complex featuring at least 50 for-sale condominiums.
PORT HURON, MI
abc12.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closing five Michigan locations to cut costs

Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close 56 stores in the U.S. on Thursday, including five in Michigan. 31075 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills. Northville Retail Center in Northville. Green Ridge Square in Walker. 50551 Waterside Drive in Chesterfield. 9050 Highland Road in White Lake Township. The company...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Port Huron, MI
Society
County
Saint Clair County, MI
Local
Michigan Society
City
Port Huron, MI
secondwavemedia.com

An expanded Thai Street Food Festival returns to Sterling Heights with food, performances, and more

What’s happening: The Thai Street Food Festival returns to Sterling Heights and now, in its sixth year, the festival is bigger than ever. While fans of the annual event still have the opportunity to sample food from different regions of Thailand, organizers of the festival have invited representatives from other Asian communities to join in on the festivities, as well.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
The Oakland Press

Locals say if lake’s name is offensive to Native Americans, change it

Impressive homes ring a clear blue lake in Oxford Township. Docks extend into the water, anchoring large boats of all kinds. People sit quietly in a rowboat, waiting for the fish to bite on a sunny September afternoon. Many enjoying Squ– Lake, in southwestern Oxford Township, don’t know that its...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Shelter#Emergency Shelter
abc12.com

Five people admit to running illegal gambling facility in Clio

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Five people have pleaded guilty to running an illegal gambling facility in Clio. The Michigan Gaming Control Board says the five suspects from Clio, Owosso and Sterling Heights all took part in operating Motorcity Jackpott’s at 2167 W. Vienna Road in Clio. The suspects are:
CLIO, MI
UPMATTERS

Additional food assistance benefits return for September in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan families eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 in September to help offset the cost of groceries. Federal approval is necessary each month for the program, through which some Michigan residents began receiving additional food assistance in...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
HometownLife.com

Comerica bank to sell Livonia office building, move to neighboring Farmington Hills

Comerica Inc. will soon have a big banking presence in Farmington Hills. The Dallas-based company recently signed a lease for two buildings that make up 340,000 square feet in office space in the Farmington Hills Cooperate Campus near 12 Mile and Halsted roads. The company plans to move 2,000 employees currently working in Auburn Hills and Livonia to the two buildings.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
hourdetroit.com

Two Michigan Towns Named Among the Best Halloween Destinations

We’re not home to Salem or Sleepy Hollow, but Michigan is now officially a prime destination for spooky season fun. Romeo and Dearborn — more specifically, Greenfield Village — have been named two of the best U.S. small town to visit for Halloween by travel website, Trips to Discover.
DEARBORN, MI
nbc25news.com

James and Jennifer Crumbley denied appeal by Michigan court

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Court of Appeals denied James and Jennifer Crumbley from appealing their charges. Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley filed appeals in the Michigan court in July. Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman asked for evidence to be removed from their trial, which was denied. Smith and...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan continues extra SNAP benefits for 700,000 households in September

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All 700,000 Michigan households who receive SNAP food assistance will get an additional payment again in September. This additional assistance is designed to help make groceries more affordable for 1.3 million people as food prices increase. Eligible recipients saw the additional food assistance on their Bridge Cards by Sept. 26.
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Feds remove ethnic slur from place names across Michigan

Federal officials have renamed 32 sites on federal lands in Michigan to remove the ethnic slur "squaw" from their names. The United States Department of the Interior, the agency responsible for the changes, said "squaw" has historically been used as a racial and ethnic slur particularly offensive for Indigenous women in a press release issued on Thursday explaining its decision.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Times Herald

The Times Herald

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

thetimesherald.com is the home page of Port Huron Michigan with in depth and updated Port Huron local news.

 http://thetimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy