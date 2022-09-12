ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These PA state-funded projects could change your outdoor recreation plans from Erie to Lancaster

By Brian Whipkey
Erie Times News
 4 days ago
When it comes to spending time in the outdoors, it’s always exciting to hear when new land becomes open to the public.

Last week, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources awarded $90 million for more than 330 projects across the state that will create new recreational opportunities, conserve natural resources, and help revitalize local communities.

It’s the largest single investment in Pennsylvania recreation and conservation in the agency’s history, surpassing the previous record of $70 million in 2021. In addition, the DCNR is scheduled to announce later this month three new state parks for Pennsylvania.

Many of the projects that received funding this week involve updating current public facilities, but there are several that will open to public use some forest and wetlands.

Investing in the outdoors:DCNR to add three new state parks, likely in eastern Pennsylvania

Northwestern Pennsylvania

For example, in Erie and Warren counties, the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy received $92,500 toward the purchase of approximately 108.5 acres in Columbus Township, Warren County, for an addition to State Game Lands No. 197.

Matt Marusiak, land protection manager for the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, said the funding covers more than half of the project cost. “We are still seeking funding to finish the gap,” he said about seeking additional state grants, a commitment for the commission and federal funding options.

Volunteers make the difference:Friends are taking care of state parks and you

“If we get everything in place, we’re hopeful to close on the property in mid-2023,” he said about it becoming an additional state game land property.

The property is attractive to those wanting to spend time outdoors. “It’s adjacent to Game Lands 197 and also its adjacent to a township road so it will actually increase the accessibility to the game lands,” he said about the property that supports wetland waterfowl species.

Southwestern Pennsylvania

The Somerset County Conservancy Charitable Trust received $195,000 to help purchase 272 acres in Somerset Township, Somerset County that is adjacent to the Kimberly Run Natural Area that it already owns.

“It’s a very exciting day, ”Jeff Payne, president of the conservancy, said about the announcement, as it provides the final funding it needed to pay for the roughly $400,000 project.

Fundraising started in the spring:Conservancy seeks support in purchasing Menser Farm Preserve for public access

The land is known as the Menser Farm Preserve and it will be open to the public for hiking, bird watching and hunting. “The family (selling the property) wanted to see this land stay as open land for people today and future generations to access.”

Southeastern Pennsylvania

Lancaster County Conservancy received $838,000 to help purchase about 90 acres in Elizabeth Township, Lancaster County for critical habitat and open space protection and passive recreation. The conservancy also received a $318,637 grant for a one-mile accessible loop trail and accessible parking lot and trailhead for people of all abilities at Clark Nature Preserve.

“The Clark Nature Preserve, jutting out on the Lower Susquehanna River, is a remarkable property with varied geography and unique geology including cold Wind Caves and the amazing viewing platform called House Rock,” Lancaster Conservancy CEO Phil Wenger said in the grant announcement. “The Conservancy Board made a decision to build a new universal access trail on this site to improve access for all. We find many of our older and physically disabled visitors highly value the ability to access our meadows, forests and views, immersing themselves in the benefits nature provides. The trail will allow our Clark Nature Preserve to be accessible and welcoming to everyone.”

Viewpoint:Investments in clean Pennsylvania air, land, and water will pay off for decades

The Central Pennsylvania Conservancy was awarded $1,170,000 toward the acquisition of approximately 916 acres in Franklin Township, York County, and Monroe and South Middleton townships, Cumberland County. The project is underway for the protection of contiguous interior forest habitat and increased access to adjacent protected lands.

Northeastern Pennsylvania

The Conservation Fund received $800,000 toward the purchase of approximately 423 acres in Scranton City and Moosic Borough, Lackawanna County for an addition to the Pinchot State Forest.

The Nature Conservancy netted $375,000 toward the acquisition of approximately 240 acres in Thornhurst Township, Lackawanna County and Bear Creek Township, Luzerne County for an addition to State Game Lands No. 91.

New sport at state parks:See why more and more people are playing disc golf at Pennsylvania state parks

Check the list

Find a list of all 330 statewide projects: bit.ly/DCNR_Projects

Brian Whipkey is the outdoors columnist for USA TODAY Network sites in Pennsylvania. Contact him at bwhipkey@gannett.com and sign up for our weekly Go Outdoors PA newsletter email on your website's homepage under your login name. Follow him on social media @whipkeyoutdoors.

Comments / 0

