Clarksville, TN

Vote for Clarksville's girls athlete of the week for Sept. 5-10

By George Robinson, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
 4 days ago
It's time to vote once again for Clarksville's girls athlete of the week for Sept. 5-10.

This week we've got some familiar faces and some who have won the athlete of the award before.

Madison Bennett returns to the athlete of the week poll after her performance last week on the soccer field for West Creek. She's joined by Northwest's Serenity Petaia, Rossview's Eva Greenwald and the Hawks' volleyball standout Torri James.

Clarksville volleyball star Krista Haake also made this week's list.

You can vote now while the poll is open. It will close at 11 a.m. Thursday and the winner will be announced Thursday afternoon. Click on the image below to cast your vote.

Reach sports writer George Robinson at grobinson@gannett.com or (931) 245-0747 and on Twitter @Cville_Sports.

The Leaf-Chronicle

