‘Clerks III’ Star Rosario Dawson Has Heard Those ‘Daredevil’ Rumors, But She’s Not Going To Spill The Beans Like Tom Holland
Rosario Dawson made a cinematic splash when she was discovered by Larry Clark and Harmony Korine for her film debut in 1995’s Kids, and since then she’s forged a career that’s taken her into a number of high-profile projects as well as into the films of a staggering number of notable directors, including Spike Lee, Barry Sonnenfeld, Ed Burns, Oliver Stone, Robert Rodriguez, and Quentin Tarantino, just to name a few. Oh, right, we left out one particularly notable name: Kevin Smith, who introduced Dawson into his View Askew-niverse in 2006’s Clerks II. Now Dawson is back, reprising her role as Becky,...
Voices: What would a radically slimmed-down monarchy actually look like?
For car spotters (I’m not going to bother trying to make it sound respectable for an old bloke to be indulging in such a hobby), it was a special moment when, soon after his accession, King Charles III rode out in a Rolls-Royce Phantom IV limousine made for his mother, who was then Princess Elizabeth, in 1950. Only 18 were produced between 1950 and 1956, of which 16 survive. Among other things, this graceful, imposing, and very long vehicle had the distinction of only being available to heads of state and royalty, which played a small role in re-establishing...
Watch Deaf Dad and Toddler Daughter Have the Cutest Sign Language “Fight”
Being a parent is hard enough, but being a parent while Deaf has to be especially challenging. After all, it comes with different obstacles as they navigate the world, and it can take awhile for kids to learn sign language enough to be able to communicate with their parent, but in the end, the love and the relationship between them is the same — and sometimes, so is the arguing.
