Elephant Ear Studio featured in Artist Studio Tour
In conjunction with Tioga Arts Council’s (TAC) and Cloud Croft Studios (CCS) juried regional exhibition, Everyday Life, Every Day Art (ELEDA), four artists have opened up their unique studios – one each Saturday in September – and invite visitors to enjoy a free tour of the space as well as a presentation about their art, motivation, and process.
St. Patrick’s to hold annual Fall Festival
Fall is in the air, and on Sept. 16 and 17 St. Patrick’s, located at 300 Main St. in Owego, will hold their annual Fall Festival. Admission is free, and both days will feature live entertainment, festival food, adult beverages, games and prizes, raffles, a bounce house, Touch-A-Truck, and much more.
Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week
Hi, we are two sad little black kittens, Montgomery and Madison. We just heard a vicious rumor that black kitties are supposed to be bad luck. That is just not true! We don’t think we are bad luck! How could that even be possible?. We’re good luck for a...
Schoolhouse Market opens in Newark Valley
On Saturday, Sept. 3, Peggy and Ken VanVorce welcomed the public to help them celebrate the opening of their new venture, the Schoolhouse Market. After renovating the schoolhouse, the couple moved their product in and prepared for the Labor Day Weekend opening. Built in 1821, the old school house now...
Readers’ Column for the week of September 11, 2022
You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message. Dear people of Owego, have you seen some of these sidewalks right here in town? I’ve literally tripped myself. It...
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Aug. 29, 2022, property located at 48 Lounsbury Lane, Town of Barton, from Cody and Katrina Thorpe to Jacob Howland and Rebecca Bouyea for $174,999. On Aug. 29, 2022, property located at 531 Glen Mary Dr., Town of Owego, from Bernadette Brown as Trustee to Verbier NYC LLC for $100,000.
It’s back to school time!
Students in the OA School District returned to school on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Although it was a rainy morning, Owego Elementary students still flashed their bright smiles, and a few even skipped their way into the front entrance. A “Welcome Back 2 School” sign welcomed students and families as they approached the entrance to the school.
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Aug. 29, 2022 through Sept. 4, 2022 there were 104 calls for service, they responded to five motor vehicle accidents, and 10 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Justin A. Guamer, age 21 of Endicott,...
Tioga Opportunities, Inc. offers ‘Planning for Incapacity: Protecting Assets from Long Term Care Expenses’
Are you or a loved one facing decisions regarding long term, out of home placement? Exploring options for long-term care is confusing and complicated. It is difficult to understand differences between levels of care, as well as whether Medicare, Medicaid, or other types of insurance will pay for them. This...
