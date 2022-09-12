Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Brewing Company Hosts Kegs for Cats in Support of Morris Animal RefugeMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia officials 'inventorying existing resources' to accommodate immigrants should Governor Abbott bus them thereVictorPhiladelphia, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
fox29.com
Police: Three teens sought in Philadelphia armed carjacking of 80-year-old man
FAIRMOUNT - Authorities are searching for three teenagers accused of a broad daylight armed carjacking of an elderly man in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. Investigators say the gunpoint carjacking happened Sept. 6 on the 800 block of North 26th Street just after 3 p.m. According to police, the teens approached an...
fox29.com
Police: Shootout in McDonald's parking lot near Temple University leaves man injured
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a shootout between two cars erupted in the parking lot of a McDonald's near Temple University's North Philadelphia campus Thursday night. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department and Temple Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the fast food chain on the 2100 block of North Broad Street just before 9 p.m.
fox29.com
Woman robbed near Philadelphia Police headquarters; police ask for help identifying suspect
CENTER CITY - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who reportedly robbed a woman in Center City. Officials say the incident took place early September 14, just after 5:30 in the morning, on the 1400 block of Callowhill Street, in front of the Philadelphia Police headquarters.
fox29.com
Watch: Gunman stalks teen girl walking dog in Philadelphia before deadly shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia released new video showing the deadly shooting of a teenage girl who police say was killed while walking a dog with another person over the weekend. Investigators say 17-year-old Teryn Johnson was on the 5300 block of Harrock Street just before 9 p.m. Sunday night...
fox29.com
Attempted abduction turns into gunshots, leaving a man in critical condition in SW Philadelphia
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times after an attempted abduction in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say the incident happened Wednesday evening, just before 6 p.m., on the 6800 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway. Three men in a Jeep tried to abduct...
fox29.com
Man shot multiple times in SW Philadelphia is in critical condition
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Wednesday evening, just before 6 p.m., on the 6800 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway. 12th District police arrived to find the 30-year-old victim had three gunshots...
fox29.com
Police: Man sought after construction worker shooting erupts on the job in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect after an argument escalated into a shooting last month. The incident began when two construction workers reportedly got into a verbal dispute on the 3400 block of Westmoreland Street on August 26. Police say one of the...
fox29.com
'I feel violated': Moorestown family terrified after intruder breaks into home while they slept
MOORESTOWN, N.J. - Terrifying moments for a South Jersey woman when, she says, an intruder broke into her home while she was fast asleep, only waking up to an alert on her phone. "I feel very violated. My entire family feels extremely violated," Jessica Goralski stated. Goralski, of Moorestown, New...
fox29.com
Brewerytown shooting leaves 3 teens injured, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a triple shooting that left three teens injured in Brewerytown on Wednesday afternoon. At around 2:35 p.m., police say they responded to the 2800 block of West Oxford Street for reports that three people had been shot. Upon arrival, responding officers say they located three...
fox29.com
Police: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia, arrest made
PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was shot to death in Southwest Philadelphia over the weekend. The 34-year-old victim was reportedly found inside a vehicle at 61st Street and Baltimore Avenue Sunday night. Police say he was suffering from s gunshot wound to the...
fox29.com
Car slams into side of West Philadelphia daycare, no injuries reported
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Emergency crews responded to a West Philadelphia daycare early Thursday morning after a driver slammed into the side of the building. The crash happened at Peewee Prep Education Center near the intersection of 56th and Vine streets shortly before 7 a.m. The pre-K and kindergarten was not...
fox29.com
Woman accused of killing Pennsylvania Troopers, third man in I-95 crash posts bail
PHILADELPHIA - A woman accused of fatally striking two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a pedestrian on I-95 in March posted bail on Wednesday, according to court records. Jayana Webb, 21, was charged with third-degree murder and other offenses following the deadly crash. A Philadelphia judge previously dismissed the third-degree murder charges in June, but they were later reinstated with bail set at 10% of $600,000.
fox29.com
Suspect identified in West Philadelphia hit-and-run crash that injured man, three children
PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a day worker who they say stole a truck and crashed into four people, including three children, outside a Philadelphia auto repair store earlier this month. Investigators say the suspect, identified by police as a man around 50-years-old name Dre, was picked up with...
fox29.com
Teenager in custody after gunshot fired inside Philadelphia mall, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a teenage boy is in custody after an argument lead to a gunshot being fired inside a busy Philadelphia outlet mall on Tuesday night. Police responded to the Fashion District on 9th and Market street around 6:30 p.m. after an officer reported hearing a gunshot. Inspector...
fox29.com
Police: Two men injured after a South Philadelphia double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Police say they are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in South Philadelphia on Tuesday. At around 5:28 p.m., police say they responded to the 1500 block of South 28th Street for reports of a shooting. Responding officers say they found a 21-year-old man shot multiple...
fox29.com
18-year-old charged after argument leads to gunfire at Fashion District
CENTER CITY - Prosecutors in Philadelphia announced charges against a young man accused of firing a gun inside an busy outlet mall on Tuesday night. The District Attorney's Office on Wednesday charged 18-year-old Samir Smith with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and weapons offenses. Investigators say Smith and another person were...
fox29.com
Teens charged in traffic cone beating death of 73-year-old man due in court Wednesday
PHILADELPHIA - Two teenagers charged in the brutal killing of a 73-year-old man who was attacked by a group of teen in June are set to appear in court Wednesday. Richard Jones and Gamara Mosely, both 14 years old, are charged with third-degree murder and conspiracy after turning themselves into authorities earlier this summer.
fox29.com
Suspect accused of stabbing man at Bucks County Wawa sought by police, authorities say
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Officers with the Bensalem Township Police Department are searching for a man accused of stabbing someone at a Bucks County Wawa. According to police, an arrest warrant has been obtained for Stanley Wilson on attempted homicide and related charges. Authorities say he assaulted and stabbed a...
fox29.com
Glassboro police investigate off-campus shooting
GLASSBORO, N.J. - Police in Glassboro are investigating an off-campus shooting. Glassboro police officials said officers were called Wednesday evening, just before 7 p.m., to State Street, on a report of shots fired. Responding officers found multiple shell casings at the location and closed down State Street, near Delsea Drive...
fox29.com
Arson suspect who allegedly hoarded over 150 jugs of gas inside Philadelphia property arrested
PHILADELPHIA - An arson suspect who police believe hoarded hundreds of one-gallon jugs full of gasoline inside an abandoned West Philadelphia home was taken into custody on Wednesday. After more than a month on the run, investigators say 37-year-old Darren Arnold was spotted in the area of 10th street and...
