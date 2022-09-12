ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police: Shootout in McDonald's parking lot near Temple University leaves man injured

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a shootout between two cars erupted in the parking lot of a McDonald's near Temple University's North Philadelphia campus Thursday night. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department and Temple Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the fast food chain on the 2100 block of North Broad Street just before 9 p.m.
Man shot multiple times in SW Philadelphia is in critical condition

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Wednesday evening, just before 6 p.m., on the 6800 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway. 12th District police arrived to find the 30-year-old victim had three gunshots...
Brewerytown shooting leaves 3 teens injured, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a triple shooting that left three teens injured in Brewerytown on Wednesday afternoon. At around 2:35 p.m., police say they responded to the 2800 block of West Oxford Street for reports that three people had been shot. Upon arrival, responding officers say they located three...
Car slams into side of West Philadelphia daycare, no injuries reported

WEST PHILADELPHIA - Emergency crews responded to a West Philadelphia daycare early Thursday morning after a driver slammed into the side of the building. The crash happened at Peewee Prep Education Center near the intersection of 56th and Vine streets shortly before 7 a.m. The pre-K and kindergarten was not...
Woman accused of killing Pennsylvania Troopers, third man in I-95 crash posts bail

PHILADELPHIA - A woman accused of fatally striking two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a pedestrian on I-95 in March posted bail on Wednesday, according to court records. Jayana Webb, 21, was charged with third-degree murder and other offenses following the deadly crash. A Philadelphia judge previously dismissed the third-degree murder charges in June, but they were later reinstated with bail set at 10% of $600,000.
Police: Two men injured after a South Philadelphia double shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Police say they are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in South Philadelphia on Tuesday. At around 5:28 p.m., police say they responded to the 1500 block of South 28th Street for reports of a shooting. Responding officers say they found a 21-year-old man shot multiple...
18-year-old charged after argument leads to gunfire at Fashion District

CENTER CITY - Prosecutors in Philadelphia announced charges against a young man accused of firing a gun inside an busy outlet mall on Tuesday night. The District Attorney's Office on Wednesday charged 18-year-old Samir Smith with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and weapons offenses. Investigators say Smith and another person were...
Glassboro police investigate off-campus shooting

GLASSBORO, N.J. - Police in Glassboro are investigating an off-campus shooting. Glassboro police officials said officers were called Wednesday evening, just before 7 p.m., to State Street, on a report of shots fired. Responding officers found multiple shell casings at the location and closed down State Street, near Delsea Drive...
GLASSBORO, NJ

