Panama City man injured in motorcycle accident

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 19-year-old Panama City man is being treated for injuries after being involved in a motorcycle accident Sunday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was heading east in the outside lane of Highway 98 just east of South Watersound Parkway.

A tractor trailer was also driving in the eastbound outside lane in front of the motorcycle.

Troopers said the motorcyclist wasn’t following the tractor trailer at a safe distance which caused the motorcycle to collide into the back of the trailer.

The Panama City man was thrown from the motorcycle. He was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

