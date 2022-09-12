Panama City man injured in motorcycle accident
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 19-year-old Panama City man is being treated for injuries after being involved in a motorcycle accident Sunday night.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was heading east in the outside lane of Highway 98 just east of South Watersound Parkway.
A tractor trailer was also driving in the eastbound outside lane in front of the motorcycle.
Troopers said the motorcyclist wasn’t following the tractor trailer at a safe distance which caused the motorcycle to collide into the back of the trailer.
The Panama City man was thrown from the motorcycle. He was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 0