Portland, OR

Fightful

Johnny Gargano Details His Body Transformation Following WWE Return

Johnny Gargano opens up about his body transformation and his return to the ring. Gargano left WWE when his contract expired in December 2021, and he spent the next several months taking a break from the business. He focused on his family, as he and Candice LeRae welcomed their son, Quill, into the world. Gargano eventually came back to WWE and appeared on the August 22 episode of WWE Raw. He returned to the ring on the September 12 episode of the show and defeated Chad Gable. In addition to being impressed with his in-ring skills, many fans noticed his body transformation.
WWE
Fightful

New NXT North American Champion Crowned On 9/13 WWE NXT

The Bloodline adds even more gold. Carmelo Hayes was supposed to face Wes Lee per the results of a fan vote, on the September 13 episode of NXT. However, Carmelo tried to avoid facing anyone by taking out Wes prior to the match. It almost worked, but Carmelo Hayes forgot...
WWE
Fightful

Quincy Elliott Debuts, Pretty Deadly Retain, Alba Fyre Confronts Mandy Rose | NXT Fight Size

Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for September 13. - "The Super Diva" Quincy Elliot debuted and defeated Sean Gallagher. - In the show opening match, Pretty Deadly defended the NXT Tag Team Championship against the Creed Brothers. Both teams threw everything they had at each other, but the interference of Damon Kemp made all the difference. He handcuffed Julius Creed to the cage wall, effectively turning the bout into a handicap contest, and Pretty Deadly pinned Brutus Creed to win the match.
WWE
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (9/14) Preview: Semi-Final Tournament Action Looks To Set The Stage For Grand Slam

With only one week to go before Grand Slam, AEW continues its tour of New York with two semi-final matches in the tournament to a brand new World Champion. With the aftermath of All Out still fresh in the minds of the audience, AEW marches towards its next pay-per-view and a new era with plenty of questions that will hopefully be answered within the next seven days. However, before Grand Slam can takeover Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, All Elite Wrestling must first determine who will be in the main event next Wednesday night.
QUEENS, NY
Fightful

'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry Bout Added To 9/14 AEW Dynamite

Jungle Boy will be in action on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. All Elite Wrestling announced that "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry has a signed open contract that is available to anyone willing to face him on the September 14 episode of AEW Dynamite. Jungle Boy last competed at AEW All Out where...
WWE
Fightful

Roman Reigns Tops 2022 PWI 500, Second Time At Number One

Roman Reigns is the Head of PWI. Pro Wrestling Illustrated revealed Roman Reigns has topped its annual PWI 500 list in 2022. Roman finished second in 2021. This marks Roman's second time at number one, having previously topping the list in 2016. Roman has been in the top seven every...
WWE
Fightful

AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/16 (Taped On 9/14)

AEW taped the September 16 episode of AEW Rampage on September 14 following Dynamite in Albany. The spoilers (courtesy of Bodyslam.net) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/16 (Taped On 9/14) Darby Allin def. Matt Hardy; after the match, Brody King appears after the lights turned off and came back...
WWE
Fightful

Bryan Danielson: For Me, It's Not About Being The Top Guy, I Just Love Big Title Matches

Bryan Danielson wants to win the AEW World Championship because he loves competing in title matches. Danielson will face Chris Jericho in a semi-final match in the AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions on the September 14 episode of AEW Dynamite. The winner will face either Jon Moxley or Sammy Guevara at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam for the world title, which was vacated after CM Punk went down with an injury.
WWE
Fightful

EC3 Says Control Your Narrative Tour 'Will Not Go On As Planned'

EC3 is changing the narrative. In July, Control Your Narrative announced a 24-date tour that was set to begin on October 14. Karrion Kross and Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) were originally part of Control Your Narrative, but both men re-signed with WWE when Triple H took over creative duties at the end of July.
WWE
Fightful

