Bianca Belair Wants To Create The 'StrongEST' Stable In WWE With Raquel Rodriguez And Rhea Ripley
Bianca Belair names her dream WWE stable. Currently, Bianca is engaged in a rivalry with Damage CTRL, the stable of Bayley, Io Shirai, and Dakota Kai. Currently, Bianca has formed a makeshift alliance with Alexa Bliss and Asuka to try and combat the uprising of the new trio, but Bianca has thought of a faction of her own.
Johnny Gargano: As Soon As WWE Regime Change Happened, There Was Only One Option In My Head
Johnny Gargano took time away from wrestling after his WWE contract expired in December 2021 to be a father. Gargano was adamant that he wanted to be a father first as Candice LeRae delivered their baby in February. Though Gargano would tease returns during his time away, and his name...
Johnny Gargano Details His Body Transformation Following WWE Return
Johnny Gargano opens up about his body transformation and his return to the ring. Gargano left WWE when his contract expired in December 2021, and he spent the next several months taking a break from the business. He focused on his family, as he and Candice LeRae welcomed their son, Quill, into the world. Gargano eventually came back to WWE and appeared on the August 22 episode of WWE Raw. He returned to the ring on the September 12 episode of the show and defeated Chad Gable. In addition to being impressed with his in-ring skills, many fans noticed his body transformation.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (9/13): Danhausen, Matt Hardy, Penelope Ford, Diamante, More Compete
AEW Dark (9/13) - Britt Baker shown coming out of Hikaru Shida's locker room following an attack. - Skye Blue & Queen Aminata def. Emi Sakura & Diamante. - Matt Sydal & Dante Martin def. Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi. - Danhausen def. Peter Avalon. - Matt Hardy def. Angelico.
Update On Suspensions | AEW Dynamite 9/14/22 Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review an insane AEW Dynamite for September 14, 2022. - Toni Storm & Athena vs. Britt Baker DMD & Serena. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best shave of...
Wardlow: I'm Evolving, Things Are Changing; I'm Ready To Display A More Intense Version
After making quick work of Tony Nese on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Wardlow cut an impassioned promo where he answered critics who said momentum might be slowing for the AEW TNT Champion. Wardlow was featured at AEW All Out, but didn't defend his title at the pay-per-view, instead teaming with FTR...
New NXT North American Champion Crowned On 9/13 WWE NXT
The Bloodline adds even more gold. Carmelo Hayes was supposed to face Wes Lee per the results of a fan vote, on the September 13 episode of NXT. However, Carmelo tried to avoid facing anyone by taking out Wes prior to the match. It almost worked, but Carmelo Hayes forgot...
Quincy Elliott Debuts, Pretty Deadly Retain, Alba Fyre Confronts Mandy Rose | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for September 13. - "The Super Diva" Quincy Elliot debuted and defeated Sean Gallagher. - In the show opening match, Pretty Deadly defended the NXT Tag Team Championship against the Creed Brothers. Both teams threw everything they had at each other, but the interference of Damon Kemp made all the difference. He handcuffed Julius Creed to the cage wall, effectively turning the bout into a handicap contest, and Pretty Deadly pinned Brutus Creed to win the match.
AEW Dynamite (9/14) Preview: Semi-Final Tournament Action Looks To Set The Stage For Grand Slam
With only one week to go before Grand Slam, AEW continues its tour of New York with two semi-final matches in the tournament to a brand new World Champion. With the aftermath of All Out still fresh in the minds of the audience, AEW marches towards its next pay-per-view and a new era with plenty of questions that will hopefully be answered within the next seven days. However, before Grand Slam can takeover Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, All Elite Wrestling must first determine who will be in the main event next Wednesday night.
WWE Raw On 9/12 Records Lowest Viewership Number, Demo Rating Since July Against Monday Night Football
WWE Raw viewership is in for 9/12. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on September 12 averaged 1.709 million viewers, which is down big from last week's total of 2.054 million viewers. This is the lowest viewership number that the show has recorded since July 4. Monday's episode scored a...
Good Brothers' Last Match? | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 9/15/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for September 15, 2022. - IMPACT Tag Titles: Honor No More vs. Rich Swann & Josh Alexander. - X-Division Title: Mike Bailey vs. Mascara Dorada. - Moose & Maclin vs. Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus. - Killer Kelly vs. Alisha...
'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry Bout Added To 9/14 AEW Dynamite
Jungle Boy will be in action on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. All Elite Wrestling announced that "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry has a signed open contract that is available to anyone willing to face him on the September 14 episode of AEW Dynamite. Jungle Boy last competed at AEW All Out where...
Roman Reigns Tops 2022 PWI 500, Second Time At Number One
Roman Reigns is the Head of PWI. Pro Wrestling Illustrated revealed Roman Reigns has topped its annual PWI 500 list in 2022. Roman finished second in 2021. This marks Roman's second time at number one, having previously topping the list in 2016. Roman has been in the top seven every...
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/16 (Taped On 9/14)
AEW taped the September 16 episode of AEW Rampage on September 14 following Dynamite in Albany. The spoilers (courtesy of Bodyslam.net) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/16 (Taped On 9/14) Darby Allin def. Matt Hardy; after the match, Brody King appears after the lights turned off and came back...
Bryan Danielson: For Me, It's Not About Being The Top Guy, I Just Love Big Title Matches
Bryan Danielson wants to win the AEW World Championship because he loves competing in title matches. Danielson will face Chris Jericho in a semi-final match in the AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions on the September 14 episode of AEW Dynamite. The winner will face either Jon Moxley or Sammy Guevara at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam for the world title, which was vacated after CM Punk went down with an injury.
Roman Reigns On Not Being Able To See John Cena When Working With Him: It's Better That Way
Roman Reigns and John Cena have had two go-rounds during their respective WWE careers. The first came in 2017 as Roman was just becoming established as "the guy" while Cena was winding down his full-time schedule. The second came in 2021, just as crowds returned coming out of the pandemic,...
Final Episode Of NXT 2.0 Records Highest Viewership Number Since October 2021, Demo Rating Decreases
Viewership for the September 13 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT 2.0 on September 13 drew 728,000 viewers. This number is up big from the 684,000 viewers the show drew last week. This viewership number is the highest the show has drawn since October 2021.
The Miz: If You Need A Main Event That's Going To Draw Ratings, You Can Put Me There
The Miz believes in his ability. Throughout his WWE career, The Miz has filled many roles from being trusted in a WrestleMania main event against John Cena to being involved in celebrity matches with Bad Bunny and Logan Paul. He's also carried in-ring promos and talk show segments, proving himself on the mic.
EC3 Says Control Your Narrative Tour 'Will Not Go On As Planned'
EC3 is changing the narrative. In July, Control Your Narrative announced a 24-date tour that was set to begin on October 14. Karrion Kross and Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) were originally part of Control Your Narrative, but both men re-signed with WWE when Triple H took over creative duties at the end of July.
Stokely Hathaway Claims He Has Tony Khan’s Amex, Eddie Edwards On Bound For Glory | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for September 15, 2022. - On social media, Stokely Hathaway claimed he has control of Tony Khan's American Express card. Stoke also made some wild demands. - A note for those who DVR IMPACT:. - Eddie Edwards talked to Spencer Love about Bound For Glory...
