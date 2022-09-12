Water tank truck driver dies in Carroll County crash

MECHANICSTOWN ‒ A Sunday morning crash killed a 43-year-old Youngstown area man driving a water tank truck.

The crash occurred at 5:15 a.m. on state Route 39 east of Mechanicstown in Carroll County's Fox Township, according to the New Philadelphia Post of the Highway Patrol.

The patrol said Stephen M. Ylonen was eastbound on Route 39 when the 2019 International water truck he was driving strayed off the right side of the road. The vehicle went back onto the road and traveled across the center line before going completely off the left side of the street, where it hit a ditch and an embankment. The truck rolled onto the driver's side and slid down the ditch until it struck a cement culvert.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and until rescue crews could pull him out. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Carroll County coroner.

The truck is owned by Clear Creek / Dynamic Leasing of New Waterford.

Assisting at the scene were emergency medical services of the Fox Township and Carrollton fire departments, the Carroll County Sheriff's Department and the Carroll County Coroner's Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

