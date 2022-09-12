ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, OH

Water tank truck driver dies in Carroll County crash

By The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago

MECHANICSTOWN ‒ A Sunday morning crash killed a 43-year-old Youngstown area man driving a water tank truck.

The crash occurred at 5:15 a.m. on state Route 39 east of Mechanicstown in Carroll County's Fox Township, according to the New Philadelphia Post of the Highway Patrol.

The patrol said Stephen M. Ylonen was eastbound on Route 39 when the 2019 International water truck he was driving strayed off the right side of the road. The vehicle went back onto the road and traveled across the center line before going completely off the left side of the street, where it hit a ditch and an embankment. The truck rolled onto the driver's side and slid down the ditch until it struck a cement culvert.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and until rescue crews could pull him out. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Carroll County coroner.

The truck is owned by Clear Creek / Dynamic Leasing of New Waterford.

Assisting at the scene were emergency medical services of the Fox Township and Carrollton fire departments, the Carroll County Sheriff's Department and the Carroll County Coroner's Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related
WTRF- 7News

2 people life-flighted after crash in Hancock County

A crash in Weirton had two people life-flighted on Thursday. Police say they were called to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the westbound lane of US 22 on the Veterans Memorial Bridge. A 2007 Mercedes K50 Sadan was traveling west over the bridge when witnesses say the vehicle stopped in their lane, according to […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Two people killed in crash in Monroe County, Ohio

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County that resulted in the deaths of two people on State Route 78 near milepost 23 in Adams Township. On Wednesday, Sept. 14 at approximately 5:13 p.m., a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt entered State Route 78 westbound from State Route […]
MONROE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

2 people injured in Belmont County crash

According to officials, two people have been injured in a Belmont County crash. The crash occurred near Mall Road in St.Clairsville, Ohio. Offices are unaware at this time if any roads are closed due to the crash at this time. The names and ages of those involved are not available currently, as the crash is […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest Suspect Arraigned in Tusc County

Nick McWilliams reporting – A man accused of fleeing in a stolen vehicle from Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s deputies appeared via video for his initial arraignment. On Wednesday in the courtroom of Judge Elizabeth Thomakos, 24-year-old Cody Nitz entered pleas of not guilty to failure to comply, receiving stolen property, and resisting arrest charges.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
