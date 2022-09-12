ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestline, CA

Multiple Flash Flood Warnings issued for Southland by National Weather Service

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

Light showers scattered across the San Gabriel Valley, bringing flood concerns to some communities 01:58

The National Weather Service issued multiple Flash Flood Warnings for Southern California Sunday.

The warning means that a flash flood is imminent or occurring in the warned area. A flash flood is a sudden, violent flood after heavy rain.

For San Bernardino, Highland, and Crestline, the warning is until 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

Other Flash Flood Warnings issued Sunday by the NWS include:

Highland, Lake Arrowhead, and Running Springs until 9:00 p.m.

Lake Elsinore, Lakeland Village and Canyon Lake until 8:30 p.m.

Heavy rain causes flooding in San Dimas 02:17

Riverside County until 7:15 p.m.

A flood watch is in effect for Los Angeles County mountains through Monday night, impacting the Antelope Valley, Palmdale, Acton, Mount Pinos, Mount Wilson, Lockwood Valley and Lancaster.

Video from San Dimas shows there was flooding after the area received lots of rain on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, health officials issued a warning Saturday urging caution to anyone planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches over the weekend due to the rainfall that hit the region overnight Friday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said people should be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to possible contamination caused by storm drain discharge.

"Ocean and bay recreational waters, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers can be contaminated with bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas after a rain fall," the department said. "Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill. Rain advisories remain in effect for 72 hours after the rainfall ends."

The advisory is in effect until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

KTLA.com

Dozens of structures damaged or destroyed by mudslides, flooding: SBCF

Nearly 40 structures in Forest Falls and Oak Glen were damaged or destroyed by flash floods earlier this week. San Bernardino County Fire released a damage assessment on Thursday, noting that “significant mudflows caused widespread damage in areas adjacent to recent burn scars.”. In Forest Falls, six homes were...
FOREST FALLS, CA
Fontana Herald News

WEATHER UPDATE: Nice temperatures are in store for Fontana this weekend

Nice weather is in store for the weekend (Sept. 16-18) in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service. Friday, Sept. 16 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

Flood advisory issued for Hemet, other regions of Riverside County

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for regions of Riverside County that could be impacted by sudden and excessive rainfall. The advisory, which will remain in effect until 6 p.m., comes as the NWS predicts heavy rain and thunderstorms that could cause flooding in low-lying or poor drainage areas, or burn scars - like that of the Fairview Fire, which recently scorched more than 28,000 acres in Hemet. They warn that water could begin to run over roadways, flood in low-lying areas and cause potential debris flow. Other areas impacted by the rainfall are:Aguanga,Anza,East Hemet,Hemet,Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center,Menifee,Murrieta,San Jacinto,Temecula,Valle Vista.Weather officials warned people living in the affected areas, "Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."Sudden rainfall also impacted Yucaipa over the weekend and into Monday, where some residents were forced to evacuate from their homes due to mudslides.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Flood Watch issued for parts of LA County by National Weather Service

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch starting at 11 a.m. Monday until Monday evening for parts of Los Angeles County. The Flood Watch is in effect for Los Angeles County mountains and the Antelope Valley. Palmdale, Acton, Mount Pinos, Mount Wilson, Lockwood Valley and Lancaster will be affected.The northeast portion of the Bobcat burn scar in the eastern San Gabriel mountains is under flood watch until 3:15 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said. Far eastern LA County, including Big Pines and Llano is under flood watch until 4:15 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said. A flood advisory is in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Brace for another weather anomaly -- September showers in the forecast for Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO -- On the heels of a historic heat wave, Bay Area residents were being warned to prepare for another seldom seen weather anomaly -- a wet September front moving down the coast from the Northwest bringing with it the threat of showers on Sunday. Even the veteran forecasters at the National Weather Service were a bit surprised by the developing conditions."Potential is there for an anomalous September rain event setting up for late in the weekend and early next week (current focus Sun-Mon) with a low pressure system arriving from Alaska," the weather service said, "It's a very early...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Floodwaters and Mudslides Swept Through Portions of Southern California

Following Kay, a lot of rain causes mudslides in Southern California. The effects of Tropical Storm Kay persisted after it passed on Saturday. The system's residual moisture combined with the high temperatures to produce amazing sights like this debris flow. Flooding and Mudslides. Following Tropical Storm Kay, floodwaters and mudslides...
OAK GLEN, CA
One missing after mudslides clobber mountain communities

Locals are still experiencing aftershocks from the 2020 El Dorado Fire as a huge storm pelted mountain communities in the burn areas on Monday, Sept. 12, devastating parts of Oak Glen. As of Wednesday, at least one person was missing and several homes, businesses and vehicles are damaged. Nearly 2.5...
OAK GLEN, CA
Search continues for woman missing after mudslides hit Forest Falls area

Crews continued to sift through feet of mud in San Bernardino County after a series of mudslides impacted the areas surrounding the El Dorado Fire burn scar, as they searched for a woman who has been missing since the event occurred. She was last seen on the first floor of her home, which is now filled with mud. According to authorities, the woman lived on Prospect Drive in Forest Falls near Yucaipa.Early reports indicated that San Bernardino County Fire Department Search & Rescue crews were searching for both the woman and her missing dog, the latter of which they located early...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
9/13 KVCR Midday News: Flooding and Mud Cause Closures and Evacuations, Arrow Rail Sees Simulated Service, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Heavy downpours in the communities of Oak Glen, Yucaipa, and Forest Falls resulted in flooding and mud and caused road closures and evacuation orders. Up to 10-acres of cardboard, packaging materials, and an undetermined...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Southern California's Mudslides, In Photos

Mudslides occurred in San Bernardino County as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay brought nearly 2 inches of rain to some areas. The mudslides occurred in burn scar areas from 2020 wildfires. Evacuations and shelter in place orders were issued for thousands of residents Monday. Photos show debris across roads...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Strong storms flood Southern California, swamping streets and stranding motorists

Thunderstorms and heavy rain doused Southern California Sunday evening, and some of those who ignored the flash flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service fell victim to fast-moving floodwaters and debris flows. In addition to the rain brought on by the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay — between 1...
