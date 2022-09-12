Read full article on original website
Didde Catholic Campus Center brings in more than $2,000 with annual pan-fried taco sale
The 19th annual Didde Catholic Campus Center Homemade Pan-Fired taco sale fundraiser managed to bring in just over $2,100 for Emporia State University students Wednesday. The sale is one of the campus center’s largest annual fundraisers each year and one that sees a heavy turnout both from the community and volunteers. Among those helping Wednesday was Diddie Financial Assistant Vickie Walworth.
Local artists come together to shed a light on suicide prevention Tuesday evening with first Emporia Words Save Lives event
Words matter and words helped make a difference to several residents at the Lyon County Fairgrounds Bowyer Community Building Tuesday night. The Bowyer Building hosted Emporia’s first Words Save Lives performing arts event where poets, musicians and comedians took the stage to share a powerful message. Amongst them was Kansas Poet Laureate Huascar Medina.
Audio – Wednesday – 09-14-22
Newsmaker: Jane Linhart and Chelsea Williams promote upcoming Homecoming activities for Madison High School. Newsmaker 2: Visit Emporia Director LeLan Dains updates Hispanic Heritage Month activities. Area Coaches Corner. Lebo – Brian Hadley. Hartford – Danen Kistner.
CareArc, USD 253 Emporia partner on student vaccination clinic
Parents of school-age children needing vaccinations can get them handled as part of a special clinic later this month. CareArc, in partnership with USD 253 Emporia Public Schools, will have a clinic from 6-8 pm Sept. 27. Pneumonia, chickenpox, HPV, meningitis, MMR — measles mumps rubella — tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, polio, rotavirus and haemophilus influenzae b vaccines will all be available.
USD 253 Emporia announces nominees for state education honors
Three local educators received quite the surprise Wednesday. USD 253 Emporia district administrators and staff at Emporia Middle School convened just before the start of the school day Wednesday morning for the first announcement where Misty Lawson was named as the district’s Kansas Teacher of the Year Secondary nominee. Lawson is an eighth-grade English and language arts teacher at EMS where she has been since.
EMPORIA STATE: Face-to-face meetings lead to terminations; Regents approve demolition plan for Butcher Education Center
Terminations started at Emporia State on Thursday after university administrators got approval from the Kansas Board of Regents to reshape its programs — and, as a result, its employee base. Affected staffers — those to be “suspended, dismissed or terminated” — were called in for face-to-face meetings through Thursday....
Emporia State professor posts online petition asking for restart on re-envisioning process with Board of Regents vote possible Wednesday
With the Kansas Board of Regents set to vote Wednesday on Emporia State University’s Workforce Management Policy framework, professors have organized a last-minute petition to draw more attention to concerns tenure may be paused, if not eliminated. Professor Michael Smith posted the petition on www.change.org with the title “To...
Kansas Board of Regents approves Emporia State University framework Wednesday
Emporia State University’s Workforce Management Framework Policy has been given the blessing of the Kansas Board of Regents. Regents members voted unanimously to approve the framework as part of their regular meeting Wednesday afternoon. The decision came following comments from ESU President Ken Hush and Interim Provost Brent Thomas.
Court proceeding schedules slightly different for suspects in Emporia Eastgate Plaza shooting case
Two defendants in an alleged shooting in southeast Emporia had their preliminary hearings delayed to next month during hearings this week. Shedrick Williams, 27, and Keno Hopkins, 21, were in court Wednesday. Both have preliminary hearings Oct. 26. Williams also has a review hearing Oct. 11. Both Hopkins and Williams...
CORONAVIRUS: CDC classifies Lyon County transmission rates as “high”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have classified Lyon County’s COVID-19 transmission rate as “high.”. In a news release from Lyon County Public Health Tuesday, the agency says the county’s transmission rate is now 259 per 100,000 population. The CDC says this rate is higher than most other counties in northeast Kansas.
2022-23 budget to lead busy agenda for USD 252 Southern Lyon County board
Budgetary matters will lead the agenda for USD 252 Southern Lyon County with its board meeting Wednesday. Board members are poised to adopt the 2022-23 budget and a document certifying the district’s revenue-neutral rate in separate items. There will be time for public comment ahead of both votes. Once...
Investigation continues into Emporia’s Ashley Estates fire
Emporia Fire continues to investigate a fire that developed in Emporia at the end of last month. Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says investigators will go back to Ashley Estates this week after fire broke out in an apartment building Aug. 31. The fire was contained to one of the units at 1509 West 15th, but one person was taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment afterward. That person’s name has not been released and a condition report has not been divulged.
UPDATE: Cooking accident cited as cause of apartment fire in north Emporia
Emporia Fire says the cause of a fire inside of a northern Emporia apartment complex was deemed accidental. Fire crews were called to an apartment complex at 1100 Constitution just before 5:40 pm. According to Battalion Chief Tony Fuller, smoke was visible from the complex upon arrival and fire was found inside of unit 6.
Major paving done on West Sixth
The bulk of the work is now done on the latest major project along parts of Emporia’s West Sixth Avenue. The center turning lane was paved this week, marking the end of the core project. Workers continue paving connections to residential streets between Prairie and Neosho, with permanent striping to follow.
Embers related to welding project apparently lead to possible fire call at Flint Hills Lanes
Emporia Fire went to Flint Hills Lanes on Thursday afternoon, but not to do any bowling. Fire crews were dispatched to the bowling alley shortly after 4 pm for a possible structure fire. Early indications, according to Battalion Chief Tony Fuller are some embers developed under a lane as part of a welding project.
Boil water advisory for Cottonwood Falls, Strong City and Rural Water District 1; no school Thursday for USD 284 Chase County
Chase County officials are determining the scope of a reported water main break between the county’s two biggest communities. The break was reported shortly before 10 pm between Cottonwood Falls and Strong City. The Cottonwood Falls Facebook page says a 16-inch line broke between the towns, eliminating water pressure to all of Cottonwood Falls. The water pressure situation in Strong City has not been confirmed.
Emporia High gymnasts compete at Olathe South Invitational
The Emporia High girls gymnastics team finished in 7th place at the 9-team Olathe South Invitational Tuesday. Individually Journey Walburn placed 8th on the Vault, 11th on the Balance Beam, 13th on the Floor Exercise, and 18th All-Around. Laney Cooper placed 10th on the Vault, 16th on the balance beam,...
Burns woman, Emporia teen hurt in Tuesday crash southwest of Emporia
Two people, including an Emporia teenager, were hurt in a crash southwest of Emporia on Tuesday morning. Emporia Fire and local law enforcement were dispatched to Kansas Turnpike mile marker 117.6 southbound, about 10 miles southwest of Emporia, around 6:10 am, although the Kansas Highway Patrol’s crash log indicates the crash happened about 15 minutes earlier. Troopers say a car driven by 59-year-old Barbara Stuhlsatz (STOOL-sats) of Burns was northbound, countering initial reports of southbound travel. Stuhlsatz lost control after passing another vehicle, with her car going off the highway into a ditch and overturning.
Manzano attends preliminary hearing in Emporia home invasion robbery case
A pretrial hearing is on the docket for Jonathan Manzano, charged in connection with an alleged home invasion robbery in Emporia this past spring. Manzano had his preliminary hearing Wednesday. The pretrial is now coming Oct. 14. Manzano faces single counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, drug possession...
Crop yields suffering as a result of prolonged area drought according to Lyon County Extension
Lower crops may be just the latest area impacted by the ongoing drought reported across the KVOE listening area. According to Lyon County Extension Ag Agent Brian Rees, the county is far behind where it should be with yields of specific crops, namely corn and soybeans. Rees tells KVOE News conditions were simply “too hot and too dry” when crops began to fill, meaning the majority are likely to miss their yield expectancies by a sizeable margin.
