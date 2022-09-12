Read full article on original website
Related
Man to serve 2 consecutive life sentences in Mill Street stabbing death
A man was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in the deadly stabbing of a 40-year-old Augusta man back in November of 2018.
Unknown white man wanted for 2021 Aggravated Assault on Broad Street identified, arrested and charged
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says an Aggravated Assault suspect is now behind bars. Police were searching for 34-year old of Stanley Bryant Benkoski of Buckhead, Ga., after an incident that occurred at 533 Broad Street on May 1st, 2021. Benkoski has been arrested and committed to the Charles B. Webster Detention […]
Cold Case Project | Teresa McElderry
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Alabama mother moved to Augusta with her children to turn her life around. And she did. But that victory soon met tragedy when she was brutally killed. “I definitely remember her dancing, like doing the Cry Baby at parties. Tearing it up too.” Jawona Caldwell, who is 30-years-old, remembers the fun […]
Police serve warrant connected to drive-by shooting
A search warrant was served Wednesday in connection to a drive-by shooting. Two men in Edgefield County were arrested by several law enforcement agencies after a man was found dead in wooded area. Police were dispatched to Fairfield Street to serve a warrant in relation to a drive-by shooting that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
Drive-by shooting damages vehicle, hurts no one in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A drive-by shooting and vandalism incident caused several thousand dollars worth of damage in North Augusta but injured no one, according to authorities. It happened around 11 p.m. Monday on Georgetown Court, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety. Residents reported hearing about...
Student brings 9mm handgun to Academy of Richmond County
School officials say a student brought a 9mm handgun to Academy of Richmond County on Thursday.
WRDW-TV
ARC student caught with 9 mm handgun on campus
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Among the safety concerns at Richmond County schools this week have been a gun and a plastic knife. Parents of students at the Academy of Richmond County got a letter Wednesday saying a student had been found with a gun. “A student brought a 9mm handgun...
WRDW-TV
Multi-vehicle accident on Peach Orchard at I-520, injuries reported
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies were on the scene of a multi-vehicle traffic accident on Peach Orchard at I-520. According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 9:27 p.m Thursday. Additional details are limited. A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgac.com
Richmond County Teenager Reported Missing
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 16-year-old Katrina Sexton. She was last seen September 5 in the 200 block of Pineview Drive in Augusta. Sexton is white, 5’9″ and weighs 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and camouflage pants. It’s believed Sexton may be in the Atlanta area. Call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information that could help find her. Contact Investigator Ashley Syria at 706-821-1070 or any On-Duty Investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.
RCSO searching for missing 16-year old
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing teenage girl. 16-year-old Jayla Jerrideau was last seen September 12th wearing a burgundy fur jacket, black biker shorts, and black crocs. She’s described as 5’5″, weighing 123 pounds with blonde hair and black eyes. Jayla is known to […]
wfxg.com
Thomson man, EMS personnel hospitalized after exposure to fentanyl
THOMSON, Ga. (WFXG) - One man is dead in McDuffie County and four others were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, EMS responded to Heritage Villas on Noble St. in Thomson shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday. When EMS and deputies entered the home, they found two men inside. One man was dead and the other was in distress from what officials say was fentanyl.
Two arrested for attempting to smuggle items into Washington State Prison
Deputies made contact with two people sitting inside the the vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 man dead, another man and 3 EMS workers hospitalized for fentanyl exposure in Thomson
Fentanyl exposure at an apartment in Thomson killed a man, while hospitalizing another man and EMS workers that tried to provide medical treatment.
WRDW-TV
Jury convicts Augusta robber who left his wallet behind
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A robber who left his wallet at the scene was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 crime at an Augusta gas station. The crime happened around 2 a.m. Sept. 5, 2020, after Isaiah Williams, now 33, walked into a Texaco on Windsor Spring Road, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office searching for missing man in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man. Forty-five-year-old Williams Mears was last seen Sept. 8 in the area around Washington Rd. and the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway. Mears is described as being around 5-feet-10-inches tall and 240 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. He's known to frequent the areas of Peach Orchard Rd., Washington Rd., and the downtown area.
wgac.com
Two Edgefield County Men in Custody for Neighbor’s Murder
Two Edgefield County men are in custody, charged with the murder of a man whose body was found by a hunter on Sunday. Sheriff’s investigators say the body of 42-year-old Christopher Lathrop was found in a wooded area off Deep Step Road by a hunter who was scouting on National Forest property.
WRDW-TV
1 dead, 3 rescuers sickened by fentanyl in Thomson
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three emergency medical personnel in Thomson are recovering after responding to the scene of what investigators believe was a fentanyl overdose that left one man dead and another man in medical distress. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported that at 10:12 a.m. Wednesday, McDuffie County 911...
wgac.com
ARC Student Brings Gun to School
Parents of students at the Academy of Richmond County learned that a student brought a gun to school yesterday. A letter was sent home from Principal Jason Medlin, informing parents that the student had a 9 mm handgun “that was discovered during an administrative investigation into a safety concern reported by a parent.”
Police find multiple guns inside student’s car at Effingham County high school
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Authorities say they discovered multiple guns in a 16-year-old’s car at an Effingham County high school’s parking lot. The guns were found during a routine search last Wednesday. The Effingham County Sheriff’s office said an AR-15 style rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, a pistol and a box of ammunition were found […]
WRDW-TV
Local counties still struggling to keep jails fully staffed
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing coverage on conditions at the Burke County Jail. We told you about how it needs repairs. However, officials tell us it’s also experiencing staffing issues. Two counties, Burke and Richmond, have lost a lot of staffing in their jails. “We’re having trouble...
Comments / 0