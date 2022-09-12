ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, GA

WJBF

Cold Case Project | Teresa McElderry

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Alabama mother moved to Augusta with her children to turn her life around. And she did.  But that victory soon met tragedy when she was brutally killed.  “I definitely remember her dancing, like doing the Cry Baby at parties. Tearing it up too.”   Jawona Caldwell, who is 30-years-old, remembers the fun […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Drive-by shooting damages vehicle, hurts no one in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A drive-by shooting and vandalism incident caused several thousand dollars worth of damage in North Augusta but injured no one, according to authorities. It happened around 11 p.m. Monday on Georgetown Court, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety. Residents reported hearing about...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

ARC student caught with 9 mm handgun on campus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Among the safety concerns at Richmond County schools this week have been a gun and a plastic knife. Parents of students at the Academy of Richmond County got a letter Wednesday saying a student had been found with a gun. “A student brought a 9mm handgun...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Multi-vehicle accident on Peach Orchard at I-520, injuries reported

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies were on the scene of a multi-vehicle traffic accident on Peach Orchard at I-520. According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 9:27 p.m Thursday. Additional details are limited. A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Richmond County Teenager Reported Missing

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 16-year-old Katrina Sexton. She was last seen September 5 in the 200 block of Pineview Drive in Augusta. Sexton is white, 5’9″ and weighs 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and camouflage pants. It’s believed Sexton may be in the Atlanta area. Call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information that could help find her. Contact Investigator Ashley Syria at 706-821-1070 or any On-Duty Investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

RCSO searching for missing 16-year old

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing teenage girl. 16-year-old Jayla Jerrideau was last seen September 12th wearing a burgundy fur jacket, black biker shorts, and black crocs. She’s described as 5’5″, weighing 123 pounds with blonde hair and black eyes. Jayla is known to […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Thomson man, EMS personnel hospitalized after exposure to fentanyl

THOMSON, Ga. (WFXG) - One man is dead in McDuffie County and four others were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, EMS responded to Heritage Villas on Noble St. in Thomson shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday. When EMS and deputies entered the home, they found two men inside. One man was dead and the other was in distress from what officials say was fentanyl.
THOMSON, GA
WRDW-TV

Jury convicts Augusta robber who left his wallet behind

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A robber who left his wallet at the scene was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 crime at an Augusta gas station. The crime happened around 2 a.m. Sept. 5, 2020, after Isaiah Williams, now 33, walked into a Texaco on Windsor Spring Road, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Sheriff's Office searching for missing man in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man. Forty-five-year-old Williams Mears was last seen Sept. 8 in the area around Washington Rd. and the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway. Mears is described as being around 5-feet-10-inches tall and 240 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. He's known to frequent the areas of Peach Orchard Rd., Washington Rd., and the downtown area.
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Two Edgefield County Men in Custody for Neighbor’s Murder

Two Edgefield County men are in custody, charged with the murder of a man whose body was found by a hunter on Sunday. Sheriff’s investigators say the body of 42-year-old Christopher Lathrop was found in a wooded area off Deep Step Road by a hunter who was scouting on National Forest property.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

1 dead, 3 rescuers sickened by fentanyl in Thomson

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three emergency medical personnel in Thomson are recovering after responding to the scene of what investigators believe was a fentanyl overdose that left one man dead and another man in medical distress. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported that at 10:12 a.m. Wednesday, McDuffie County 911...
THOMSON, GA
wgac.com

ARC Student Brings Gun to School

Parents of students at the Academy of Richmond County learned that a student brought a gun to school yesterday. A letter was sent home from Principal Jason Medlin, informing parents that the student had a 9 mm handgun “that was discovered during an administrative investigation into a safety concern reported by a parent.”
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Local counties still struggling to keep jails fully staffed

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing coverage on conditions at the Burke County Jail. We told you about how it needs repairs. However, officials tell us it’s also experiencing staffing issues. Two counties, Burke and Richmond, have lost a lot of staffing in their jails. “We’re having trouble...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

