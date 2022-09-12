ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI: 17-year-old Ohio girl who went missing in Georgia found

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQ3wB_0hrSVNQz00

ATLANTA — FBI officials said that a 17-year-old girl, who traveled from Ohio to Atlanta, was found safe after she went missing for several days, according to WSB-TV.

Emma Linek was last seen leaving Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday morning and was able to reunite with her father on Sunday afternoon, the FBI said.

“17-Year-old Emma Linek has been located and is safe. Emma walked into a local police department late this afternoon and has been reunited with her father,” the FBI said Sunday afternoon. “FBI Atlanta appreciates the help of the media and public in spreading her picture and for all the information & tips.”

Linek, who also goes by Zari, flew into Atlanta from Cleveland, Ohio, on Sept. 6.

FBI agents said she was last seen leaving Hartsfield’s North Daily Parking with an unknown man at about 10 a.m.

According to WSB, agents said Linek was endangered and in need of medication. Assistant special agent in charge Christopher Macrae said Linek was clinically diagnosed with autism but fully functioning.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Cold Case: Still no arrest in case of missing Georgia woman whose remains were found in 2013

GEORGIA (WRBL) – In September 2009, a Georgia woman was reported missing from her Brantley County home, with her remains being found nearly four years later, in July 2013. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the death of Dawn Angela “Angel” McCarty has been ruled a homicide, but the circumstances surrounding her death remain […]
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia#Atlanta Police#Fbi Agents#Fbi#Wsb Tv#North Daily Parking#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Florida man arrested after alleged involvement in a road-rage shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man has been identified and arrested by officials after he allegedly shot at a vehicle multiple times during a road-rage incident. According to a news release from Volusia Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. Thursday when a woman who was driving southbound on the SR 415 was approached from behind by a car that was driving erratically with no headlights on.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
CBS 46

Family dispute may have led to firebombing of teacher’s home, police say

RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - Police have released new details about a firebomb attack that injured a Clayton County teacher. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Theriton Wells late last week outside of Houston, Texas. He’s accused of throwing Molotov cocktails into a teacher’s home in Riverdale. The fire left her with severe burns.
RIVERDALE, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Car found with body inside may belong to missing Georgia woman, authorities say

A body was found inside a car thought to belong to an Atlanta-area woman who went missing earlier this month, according to Georgia authorities. The discovery comes nearly two weeks after relatives said Yolanda Brown, 53, left her home in Covington to meet up with an acquaintance, local outlets reported. She drove her 2020 black Chevy Impala to a pub on Sept. 2 — and never returned.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia man accused of murdering his mother

Forsyth County Sheriff’s detectives have charged a Loganville man with one count of felony murder. Deputies responded to a medical call in the area of Frank Boyd Road in Forsyth County at about 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 10, when an elderly male could not wake up the woman that lived in the home.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Boston 25 News WFXT

EXPLAINER: States scramble as US abortion landscape shifts

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Almost three months after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the landscape of abortion access is still shifting significantly in some states, sometimes very quickly. Changing restrictions and litigation in neighboring Indiana and Ohio this week illustrate the whiplash for providers and patients navigating...
OHIO STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case

HONOLULU — (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Hawaii have announced bribery and public corruption charges against a Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official. Court documents unsealed Thursday accuse Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies, of bribing Stewart Olani Stant, who was a wastewater manager and then director of the Maui County Department of Environmental Management.
HAWAII STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

App helps Georgia deputies track down man accused of raping 17-year-old

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — When a 17-year-old Harris County girl pulled up the Noonlight app last week, investigators say she was already in grave danger. “I believe the ping started in College Park. It was the first 911 agency that was notified of location, through Fulton County and then Habersham County,” Coweta County sheriff’s office Sgt. Toby Nix told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. State Troopers called to reported assault on cruise ship

Massachusetts State Troopers were called aboard a Norwegian cruise liner docked in Flynn Harbor Tuesday night after a reported assault occurred on board. A spokesperson from MSP told Boston 25 that troopers boarded the ship to conduct their investigation and that they were still on board as of 9:55 p.m.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
120K+
Followers
127K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy