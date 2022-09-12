Bristol’s Rhythm and Roots festival caps off 21st year

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – The rain didn’t stop the 21st annual Bristol Rhythm and Roots festival from happening this weekend. People from not only the Tri-Cities but all over came to the three-day music festival held in the Twin Cities.

“I hope people will enjoy the storytelling and the songwriting and the guitar pickin’,” Performer Adam Bolt said.

Bolt, an Abingdon resident, was a part of the 120 music acts that performed across 17 stages.

“I think the festival has done a great job balancing nationally touring acts, and worldwide acts, with the local music that’s here,” Bolt said. “Artists that don’t get to tour the world, it’s a really good spotlight for us.”

Rhythm and Roots is also about bringing people together. Lauren Turner said she’s been coming to the festival since she was little.

“I’m in college now but I always come back,” Turner said. “I just love it it’s a great time for my family to get together and me to be with my friends I went to high school with.”

Organizers estimate around 30,000 people or more attended this weekend’s festival.

“I am glad that we have such a good turn out, now that we’re able to because of, you know, the COVID,” volunteer Celia Stratton said.

On Sunday evening, ticketholders enjoyed the last music note of the evening, already looking forward to their next visit to the “Birthplace of Country Music.”

“I’m kind of sad honestly, this is like one of my favorite weekends, so I’m really looking forward to it next year too,” Turner said.

