ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Bristol’s Rhythm and Roots festival caps off 21st year

By Amy Cockerham
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AibPy_0hrSUkVN00

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – The rain didn’t stop the 21st annual Bristol Rhythm and Roots festival from happening this weekend. People from not only the Tri-Cities but all over came to the three-day music festival held in the Twin Cities.

“I hope people will enjoy the storytelling and the songwriting and the guitar pickin’,” Performer Adam Bolt said.

Bolt, an Abingdon resident, was a part of the 120 music acts that performed across 17 stages.

Bristol Motor Speedway hosts eighth annual 9/11 Memorial stair climb

“I think the festival has done a great job balancing nationally touring acts, and worldwide acts, with the local music that’s here,” Bolt said. “Artists that don’t get to tour the world, it’s a really good spotlight for us.”

Rhythm and Roots is also about bringing people together. Lauren Turner said she’s been coming to the festival since she was little.

“I’m in college now but I always come back,” Turner said. “I just love it it’s a great time for my family to get together and me to be with my friends I went to high school with.”

THP: two people injured in crash on I-81

Organizers estimate around 30,000 people or more attended this weekend’s festival.

“I am glad that we have such a good turn out, now that we’re able to because of, you know, the COVID,” volunteer Celia Stratton said.

On Sunday evening, ticketholders enjoyed the last music note of the evening, already looking forward to their next visit to the “Birthplace of Country Music.”

“I’m kind of sad honestly, this is like one of my favorite weekends, so I’m really looking forward to it next year too,” Turner said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjhl.com

Organizers recap 2022 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – The 21st-annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion is in the history books, and organizers are already looking ahead to next year. Leah Ross, the Executive Director of Advancement of the Birthplace of Country Music, joined Daytime Tri-Cities Tuesday to talk about the success of this year’s festival and preview some of the museum’s other events between now and the next festival.
BRISTOL, TN
wjhl.com

Covered Bridge Days Kickoff Concerts coming Sept. 21 & 22

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton’s Covered Bridge Days are set to begin on Sept. 23, but before that there are some concerts you won’t want to miss. David Nanney and Greg Workman joined Daytime Tri-Cities to give viewers a sneak preview at the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff Concerts set for Sept. 21 and 22.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
blanknews.com

Sunday at Bristol Rhythm ’22 dominated by roots legends, strong indie undercard

Featuring a “Final Word” and photo from D-B EXCEL student reporter Ben Berry. Another successful Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion has come and gone. The 21st installment of the beloved annual roots festival did not disappoint. A strong batch of unique up-and-comers like Vaden Landers and Miko Marks won over many new fans and warmed the crowd up for hot sets from established indie roots acts like The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, one of the biggest dark horse draws of the weekend.
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Bristol, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Bristol, TN
WJHL

Local podcast highlighting Black Appalachian music wins award

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A podcast that highlights African American history in the region has received an award. Ted Olsen and William Turner were presented with Awards of Distinction by the East Tennessee Historical Society for their work on the podcast “Sepia Tones: Exploring Black Appalachian Music.” “I’m certainly very grateful to the East […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Alley Kat taking votes for new Philly flavor

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After community votes placed Alley Kat as the Tri-Cities’ best food truck, another vote is helping decide the eatery’s future. As part of their Tri-Cities Best social media push, Alley Kat promised their fans that a victory would mean a brand new flavor of Philly sandwich that they get to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bristol race weekend kicks off, more people than previous years

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tens of thousands are flocking to “The Last Great Colosseum” this weekend and businesses in Bristol are reaping the benefits. Jeff Strunk operates one of dozens of tents that sell racing merchandise to excited fans. “This year, I guess since after the pandemic a lot more people are coming out, so […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Race to Build: Building homes and stability in the Tri-Cities

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – While drivers hit the pavement at Bristol Motor Speedway, groups of college students will be outside of the speedway hard at work building houses for members of our community. This is part of the 6th annual Race to Build hosted by Appalachia Service Project (ASP). Students from previous Race to Build […]
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Turner
WJHL

Greene Co. Imagination Library has delivered over 560K books

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library delivers books to children all over the world — including several locations in Northeast Tennessee. The Greene County Imagination Library announced it has delivered over 560,000 books to young readers since 2005. “Actually, as of today, we hit the 560,000 mark, so we’re a little bit […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Greene Creations offers family fun & crafts

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you’re looking for a fun activity in downtown Greeneville, Greene Creations could be your next stop. Sydney Sensabaugh spoke with Daytime Tri-Cities about the business’s offerings. Visitors can paint their own pottery or partake in workshops and classes.
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Bristol Casino gives race fans more entertainment options

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — With NASCAR returning to Bristol Motor Speedway this week, it will mark the first race week since the opening of the temporary Bristol Casino. As fans flock to the speedway, the casino offers even more entertainment options on top of the on-track action to those visiting from out of town. “We […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Packed weekend on and off the track at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Get your engines ready — race weekend is upon us as we get ready for Bass Pro Shops Night Race Saturday. There are plenty of races in the days leading up and a lot more fun at the Speedway. First up, it’s a double-header race night Thursday. The Bush’s Beans 200, […]
BRISTOL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Music Festival#Songwriting#Bristol Rhythm And Roots#The Twin Cities#Bristol Motor Speedway
WJHL

Some events canceled at Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Some events at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion have been canceled due to rain. According to event organizers, all Children’s Day activities at Anderson Park and Yoga in Cumberland Square Park have been canceled. However, the music at the festival will happen rain or shine. You can download the festival’s […]
BRISTOL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Guitar
WJHL

Alzheimer’s initiative traveling from Memphis to Bristol

(WJHL) — Alzheimer’s Tennessee 500 Statewide Race to Make Alzheimer’s a Memory will launch from Memphis on Tuesday, Sept. 20, stopping at 12 Walmart locations as the initiative makes its way to Bristol. The 500-mile journey aims to raise awareness about Silver Alerts and save lives. According to a news release, six out of 10 […]
BRISTOL, TN
WDBJ7.com

Rosanne Cash reflects on museum exhibit, southwest Virginia ties

BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - It wasn’t a homecoming for Rosanne Cash. She was born in Memphis and grew up in California. But during her performance Sunday evening at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion, she spoke of her strong connection to southwest Virginia and visits with the family of her stepmother, June Carter Cash.
VIRGINIA STATE
wjhl.com

Faith Baked Cakes makes cinnamon rolls with Daytime

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Church Hill bakery Faith Baked Cakes joined Daytime Tri-Cities to share the secret to baking some delicious cinnamon rolls using sweet Hawaiin rolls, cream cheese, brown sugar and more. Watch both videos to learn how you can make your own with the help of...
CHURCH HILL, TN
wjhl.com

Jonesborough home with large lot now on the Market

(WJHL) Scott Smith, Realtor with Evans and Evans Real Estate shows us around this beautiful home with a finished basement now on the market in the Jonesborough area. For more information call Scott Smith at (423) 483-9488 or visit Evans and Evans Real Estate online.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

WJHL

36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy