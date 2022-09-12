ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys vs. Bucs Halftime: Micah Parsons Keeping Dallas Afloat in Field-Goal Fiesta

By Zach Dimmitt
A touchdown-less first half saw Tom Brady and the Bucs on top of the Cowboys after 30 minutes of action.

The first half of the season-opening rematch between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers got off to a slow start Sunday night at AT&T Stadium, but the visitors headed into the locker room up 12-3 after some rusty play from both sides.

Dak Prescott vs. Tom Brady didn't bring the fireworks some might've expected, as it was the defenses that stole the show through the first 30 minutes of action.

Dallas linebacker and reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons was arguably the best player in the first half, as his two third-down sacks of Brady both occurred in the red zone and forced the Bucs to settle for field-goal opportunities.

Dallas' stingy red-zone defense kept the game closer than it should've been on paper based on the lack of offensive production from the Cowboys and coordinator Kellen Moore.

The Cowboys received the opening kickoff, but were hit with even more injuries on the offensive line right off the bat.

Dallas left guard Conner McGovern exited on the game's opening drive, leaving an already thin offensive line without Tyron Smith down another starter.

This didn't affect the Dallas play-calling though, as the Cowboys weren't shying away from what seemed to be scripted offensive trickery on the game's first drive. Two trick plays with Tony Pollard at the center of the action went nowhere. Dallas settled for a field goal from Brett Maher to take an early 3-0 lead.

The Dallas defense gave up two 20-yard receptions to receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans on the Buccaneers' opening drive, but Demarcus Lawrence ended any hopes of an early touchdown with a big solo tackle of Leonard Fournette on third-and-short.

CeeDee Lamb dropped a would-be third-down conversion and the Cowboys trailed 6-3 after another Ryan Succop field goal. A Dallas three-and-out seemed to spark the Buccaneers offense on the ensuing drive.

Brady orchestrated an 11-play drive that was dominated by Fournette and Julio Jones. But a Micah Parsons third-down sack ended any touchdown hopes and, apparently, any field goal aspirations as well. Succop missed a gimme 36-yarder to keep the score 6-3.

Unfortunately for Dallas, Prescott gave him an easy chance to make up for it. His interception on a forced a throw to Noah Brown set up another Tampa Bay field goal.

Brady's 48-yard pass to Jones set the Bucs up for another field goal to make it a 12-3 game going into the locker room.

The Buccaneers will receive the second-half kickoff looking to get the game's first touchdown.

Halftime stats

For the Cowboys:

Dak Prescott: 6 of 16 passing for 53 yards and an interception

Ezekiel Elliott: six carries for 32 yards

Tony Pollard: four carries for -2 yards

CeeDee Lamb: one catch for 16 yards

For the Buccaneers:

Tom Brady: 11 of 16 passing for 160 yards

Leonard Fournette: 13 carries for 60 yards, two catches for 10 yards

Mike Evans: two catches for 39 yards

Julio Jones: three catches for 69 yards, two carries for 17 yards

Chris Godwin: three catches for 35 yards

