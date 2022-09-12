Who are SBLive Sports’ Florida Football Top Performers of Week 3?

These athletes will be featured in the Florida Athlete of the Week Poll early this week. Come back and vote for who you think should be the Athlete of the Week.

This list is not intended to be comprehensive

Greg Smith, Sumner

This performance is special because this was done in one half of play. Yes, two quarters and this was all accomplished. Smith went 7-of-8 for 156 yards and four touchdown passes in a 49-6 win over Jefferson. He did it with his legs, too, rushing for 92 yards and adding two mores score. Smith accounted for six total touchdowns.

Azlyn Bass, Fort Pierce Central

We recognize strong performances even in a loss and Bass had one for her team last week. The freshman in a 3-2 loss to Jupiter put together a statistically top notch game, with 43 assists, nine digs and three kills.

Cedrick Bailey, Chaminade-Madonna

Wasn’t Bailey on this list last week? I guess he could make this list almost every week couldn’t he? In a game Bailey and the Lions were supposed to play on a Thursday, ended up being Saturday. Bailey will be playing on Saturday’s after his high school career, but the Chaminade-Madonna signal caller threw four touchdowns in the Lions’ 42-14 win over Miami Northwestern.

Tayshaun Balmir, Pasco

The Pirates were a winless team last year and now are 3-0. A lot of that can be attributed to the play of Balmir, who had a huge game in Pasco’s 38-32 win over Hudson this past weekend. Balmir rushed for 242 yards in 18 carries and scored four touchdowns.

Eli Moore, Southwest Florida Christian

The senior quarterback ran for 190 yards and five touchdowns and threw for 245 yards in a win over Bradenton Christian.

David Perkins, Dunbar

Rushed for 143 yards and four touchdowns as the Tigers beat Bishop Verot 44-27.

Mark Wilder, Doral Academy

One of the top rushing performances in the state came from Doral Academy’s Wilder. The tailback rushed for 294 yards on 15 carries and scored four times and added a catch for 57 yards and scored on the reception. 351 total yards and five touchdowns. Not too shabby.

Haden Klees, Wakulla

Klees had himself a game in the War Eagles’ 43-13 win over Munroe, completing 17-of-26 for 262 yards and four touchdowns. He’s in the top 10 when it comes to passing yardage in the state.

Sammy Haertle, Dunedin

The Falcons may have lost last week, but Haertle left everything he had out on the field. The Dunedin linebacker recorded 19 tackles, interception and forced a fumble.

Caroline Knight, Mitchell

The senior helped lead the Mustangs to a 6-0 start and had a standout performance when they faced Pinellas Park last week. Knights notched 19 kills in the victory.

Malik Allen, Estero

Allen had himself a game, rushing for 178 yards and a touchdown on the ground as the Wildcats beat Cypress Lake to remain undefeated.

Malakhi Boone, South Sumter

The South Sumter sophomore linebacker led the way in the Raiders’ 30-6 win over rival Wildwood. Boone racked up 10 tackles, scored on a pick six, forced a fumble and had a tackle for loss.

