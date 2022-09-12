Furry friends attend Aloha Pet & Family Fair

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Family and friends gathered this weekend in Ward Village with their pets and experienced the Aloha Pet & Family Fair.

The fair happened on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11. at the South Shore Market.

Dogs and cats of all shapes and sizes attended this event.

Vendors offered dog and cat friendly treats, apparel, accessories, art and even doggie mooncakes in honor of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

There was also pet-themed activities, giveaways and demonstrations for friends and family to enjoy.