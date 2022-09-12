ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Furry friends attend Aloha Pet & Family Fair

By Julissa Briseno
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZllpJ_0hrSSkQx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R6wT7_0hrSSkQx00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Family and friends gathered this weekend in Ward Village with their pets and experienced the Aloha Pet & Family Fair.

The fair happened on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11. at the South Shore Market.

Dogs and cats of all shapes and sizes attended this event.

Vendors offered dog and cat friendly treats, apparel, accessories, art and even doggie mooncakes in honor of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T8j22_0hrSSkQx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oH1Ek_0hrSSkQx00

There was also pet-themed activities, giveaways and demonstrations for friends and family to enjoy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHON2

A “Garden of Canstructions” at Kahala Mall

The local nonprofit, AIA Honolulu, is hosting a “Canstruction” Competition from September 17th to the 24th. The public is invited to view the structures at Kahala Mall and even be a part of the voting process to pick a winner. This is the 17th Annual Canstruction Competition and all the proceeds will go back to […]
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii Magazine

Small Vacation Rental in Waikīkī Gets a Breathtaking Makeover

Studio Shaolin is an interior design firm based in Honolulu. Owner and principal designer Shaolin Low and her team are proud of completing projects across the state. “We specialize in new build, renovation and interior furnishings,” she says. “Our clients come to us when they want a partner...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Pets & Animals
Local
Hawaii Pets & Animals
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
KHON2

Waikiki Ho‘olaule‘a returns to Kalakaua Avenue Saturday

Get ready to celebrate aloha this weekend because the biggest block party of Kalakaua Avenue is back to honor Hawaiian culture with the 68th Annual Waikiki Ho‘olaule‘a. Aloha Festivals Board Member & Cultural Director at Royal Hawaiian Center, Monte McComber joined Chris Latronic with all the details. The party starts at 6 and goes on […]
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furry#Art#Mid Autumn Festival
honolulumagazine.com

Don’t Miss These Halloween Events on O‘ahu

It’s the spooky season, so to celebrate all things Halloween and frightening, we’ve rounded up a list of haunted houses, pumpkin patches, spine-chilling tours and more. Be sure to check back often, as we’ll be adding to the list as information becomes available. Waimānalo Country Farms’ Fall...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Affordable hair, nail, facial services at Honolulu CC

Manicures for $11, pedicures for $17.50 and shampoo and haircuts for $9.50 are available at Honolulu Community College’s on-campus cosmetology salon. The public is invited to book appointments for an array of services, including hair, mani/pedi and facials. Working under the supervision of experienced Honolulu CC instructors, cosmetology students apply their skill and talent to provide high-quality services at affordable prices; all conveniently housed on the first floor of Honolulu CC’s Building 27 at 874 Dillingham Boulevard in Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
KHON2

Farmer’s Market Find with Bunto Hawaii

From burgers, bowls to tasty fries, we are tasting it all for this week’s Farmer’s Market Find- Bunto Hawaii. We sent Dallis Ontiveros to check out the prices and foods at the Pearl City Home Depot where they operate throughout the week from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more details on how to find […]
PEARL CITY, HI
KHON2

Kailua Music School Offers One-Of-A-Kind Music Lessons

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kailua Music School teaches students all aspects of creating and entertaining in the local music industry. Kailua Music School is a full service recording studio, where its students are able to write and record songs, perform in concerts and take private lessons. “Our instructors are performing...
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

Rubber duckies to race down Ala Wai Canal

On Saturday, tens of thousands of rubber duckies will race down the Ala Wai Canal for a good cause. The United Cerebral Palsy Association of Hawaii will be hosting the event, which will raise money for those with cerebral palsy and other disabilities.  Executive Director John Nishida joined Wake Up 2day with details.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Central Pacific Bank awards winner of contest a brand new car

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Central Pacific Bank's (CPB) campaign, Go Contactless!, concluded on Thursday by gifting a customer a brand new car!. Customers could enter to win a new 2022 4Runner by simply using their personal CPB Contactless debit card to make a purchase. The car is valued at more than $50,000.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Dog found with bullets lodged in body after rescued by good Samaritan

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dog receiving emergency care was found with bullets lodged in its body, according to a Hawaii animal rescue nonprofit. Paws of Hawaii said a good Samaritan brought the dog to a Kapolei animal care clinic after it was seen getting hit by a car. While being...
KAPOLEI, HI
KHON2

KHON2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy