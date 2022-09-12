ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years

You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

USS Boise crew visits with Boise students

BOISE, Idaho — USS Boise crew members are visiting with students across Boise Wednesday and Friday. The USS Boise is a nuclear-powered submarine. It is the second ship in U.S. Navy history to be named for Boise, Idaho. The first USS Boise was a light cruiser that saw extensive service during World War II before being decommissioned in 1946.
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Area Pumpkin Patch Dubbed One of the Very Best in America

After a record-setting summer with 27 days in the triple digits, Boise and the surrounding area is more than ready for fall!. When fall really begins sort of depends on who you ask! According to Accuweather, there are really three types of “autumns.” Solar autumn is August-October. Meteorological fall is September-November. Astronomical autumn is what we see published on our calendars. In 2022, it starts on September 22.
107.9 LITE FM

You Might Love One of these local Tiny Homes

After my wife and I moved here from Nebraska there was a little bit of sticker shock when it came to home buying compared to where we moved from. Recently, my wife has started looking at possibly buying land and building on it. You're probably thinking to yourself, well that...
Post Register

Idaho Woman wins $60,000 on Big Spin

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two weeks ago, Melissa Gorham got the surprise of a lifetime when she bought four Idaho Lottery Big Spin tickets. One of the four tickets earned her the chance to visit Boise Towne Square and spin the Big Spin Wheel to claim the game’s fourth top prize.
KSLTV

Two killed in Idaho plane crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
Post Register

Nampa irrigation season ending soon

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa will shut down its irrigation system for the season Wednesday, September 28 to coincide with Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District and Boise-Kuna Irrigation District shut-off date. As the irrigation districts near the end of their allotment, each district determines when they...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise firefighters featured in calendar for fundraiser

BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters are best known for saving lives and putting out fires, but this time of year, Boise firefighters also draw some attention for their modeling. Each year, Boise firefighters sell calendars to raise money for the Community Assistance Fund. The calendars feature local firefighters -- male and female -- who work out of stations across Boise.
107.9 LITE FM

How an Inspirational Idaho Family Saved an Abandoned School House

Part of Ben Huston’s homestead in 1911, the little town of Huston sits between Homedale Road and Karcher Road west of Chicken Dinner Road. According to the Idaho Press-Tribune, the little town was known for being a shipping hub for produce grown in Canyon County. Residents used to be able to easily reach Caldwell by riding a street car that ran daily until the mid-1920s. After the streetcar was taken out, the town shrunk significantly in size until its last business closed its doors in 2005.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

