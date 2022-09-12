Read full article on original website
Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years
You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
These Stunning Boise Homes Have Reduced More Than $100k (Pictures)
Everyone is talking about the real estate market, doesn't matter if you're in Boise, Idaho, or on the East coast. The housing market is crazy right now and people are trying to sell their homes for as much as they can get. My wife and I recently moved here from...
Idaho Diaper Bank hosts event to increase diaper supplies for families in need
IDAHO, USA — Idaho Diaper Bank (IDB) has an upcoming event to fill their warehouse with diapers for families in need. IDB said that their inventory is currently critically low and that diaper prices have increased as much as 20% causing hardship for families. According to IDB, a common...
Boise nonprofit seeks to create all-age concert venue
BOISE, Idaho — Music fills the heart of many musicians and music lovers in Boise. "You see everyone connecting to it. Whether they are just listening to music or they're connecting emotionally. That's so powerful. There is nothing like it," said Ane Lete, a local musician. Lete said she...
New Caldwell corn maze offers family fun on Chicken Dinner Road
BOISE, Idaho — Fall is right around the corner and fall weather will soon be settling into Idaho. Along with raking leaves, picking pumpkins and getting ready for Halloween, an adventure through a corn maze might be part of your fall plans. For Thursday's You Can Grow It, KTVB...
USS Boise crew visits with Boise students
BOISE, Idaho — USS Boise crew members are visiting with students across Boise Wednesday and Friday. The USS Boise is a nuclear-powered submarine. It is the second ship in U.S. Navy history to be named for Boise, Idaho. The first USS Boise was a light cruiser that saw extensive service during World War II before being decommissioned in 1946.
Oregon couple killed in southeast Idaho plane crash
BOISE, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho Wednesday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office reported. The couple was flying from Boise to Rock Springs, Wyo., amid several cross-county flights at the time of the crash. The names of the two victims have not been released.
Middleton junior cowboy bucking health crisis
MIDDLETON, Idaho — Tripp Odiaga is a rodeo star in the making. “He’s a very spunky, energetic little cowboy,” Tripp’s mother Shyann Wilson said. But now, the nine-year-old cowboy is bucking a big health scare. Wilson said Tripp got sick on Labor Day. “We thought maybe...
Payette woman participates in Idaho Lottery's Big Spin Winner event
BOISE, Idaho — A Payette woman will be spinning for a chance to win up to $100,000, as part of Idaho Lottery's Big Spin Winner event at the Boise Towne Square Mall, Wednesday afternoon. Melissa Gorham works as a non-emergency medical transport driver in Payette; she is also the...
Boise Area Pumpkin Patch Dubbed One of the Very Best in America
After a record-setting summer with 27 days in the triple digits, Boise and the surrounding area is more than ready for fall!. When fall really begins sort of depends on who you ask! According to Accuweather, there are really three types of “autumns.” Solar autumn is August-October. Meteorological fall is September-November. Astronomical autumn is what we see published on our calendars. In 2022, it starts on September 22.
You Might Love One of these local Tiny Homes
After my wife and I moved here from Nebraska there was a little bit of sticker shock when it came to home buying compared to where we moved from. Recently, my wife has started looking at possibly buying land and building on it. You're probably thinking to yourself, well that...
Idaho Woman wins $60,000 on Big Spin
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two weeks ago, Melissa Gorham got the surprise of a lifetime when she bought four Idaho Lottery Big Spin tickets. One of the four tickets earned her the chance to visit Boise Towne Square and spin the Big Spin Wheel to claim the game’s fourth top prize.
Two killed in Idaho plane crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
Idaho's first In-N-Out Burger locations are closer to reality
BOISE, Idaho — No grand openings are scheduled yet, but those wondering if In-N-Out Burger will ever set up shop in Idaho have a little reassurance. Plans for locations in Boise and Meridian are still moving forward. The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday approved a conditional use...
Nampa irrigation season ending soon
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa will shut down its irrigation system for the season Wednesday, September 28 to coincide with Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District and Boise-Kuna Irrigation District shut-off date. As the irrigation districts near the end of their allotment, each district determines when they...
Boise firefighters featured in calendar for fundraiser
BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters are best known for saving lives and putting out fires, but this time of year, Boise firefighters also draw some attention for their modeling. Each year, Boise firefighters sell calendars to raise money for the Community Assistance Fund. The calendars feature local firefighters -- male and female -- who work out of stations across Boise.
A family turns to agri-tourism after saving their farm in Canyon County
Flaming Acres Farm in Caldwell will host a new harvest festival this fall for families to enjoy as they try to supplement their income through agri-tourism.
Two Boise Pools listed in National Register of Historic Places
BOISE, Idaho — If you have ever gone swimming at the Lowell or South pools in Boise, you can now say you have been swimming in a piece of history. The two pools were listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) this month. They were built in...
Jackson's employees build bikes at annual leadership summit at ExtraMile Arena
BOISE, Idaho — The annual Jacksons leadership summit is underway at ExtraMile Arena, with employees building bikes for local nonprofit organizations. Around 400 Jacksons employees are gathering at the summit to improve their leadership skills while also building bikes to contribute to and help the community. "It's important to...
How an Inspirational Idaho Family Saved an Abandoned School House
Part of Ben Huston’s homestead in 1911, the little town of Huston sits between Homedale Road and Karcher Road west of Chicken Dinner Road. According to the Idaho Press-Tribune, the little town was known for being a shipping hub for produce grown in Canyon County. Residents used to be able to easily reach Caldwell by riding a street car that ran daily until the mid-1920s. After the streetcar was taken out, the town shrunk significantly in size until its last business closed its doors in 2005.
