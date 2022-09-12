Read full article on original website
Tennis-Federer, Williams departures bring sport into twilight of golden era
Sept 16 (Reuters) - As Roger Federer joined Serena Williams in bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career, tennis moved ever closer to the end of a golden era. Williams' emotional goodbye at the U.S. Open earlier this month was followed by Federer's announcement on Thursday that next week's Laver Cup in London would be his last professional outing.
Ex-NBA player Corey Benjamin's daughter punches game opponent, mom must pay victim $9K
Latira Hunt was caught on video yelling “you better hit her for that” after her daughter fell to the ground on a previous play involving the victim.
