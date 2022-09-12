Read full article on original website
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"Bridget MulroyMonmouth County, NJ
Plan a Trip to the Scariest Corn Maze in New Jersey this FallTravel MavenEast Windsor, NJ
Free Princeton Tuition For Most Families Earning Under $100,000 Per YearCadrene HeslopPrinceton, NJ
Overturned Dump Truck Spills Contaminated Soil On Route 18 South, New BrunswickBridget MulroyNew Brunswick, NJ
Rutgers Scarlet KnightsThe LanternNew Brunswick, NJ
Perfect for Fall The Best Pumpkin Pie at the Jersey Shore
Just in time for fall, the flavors of pumpkin are here once again. Like lemonade in the summertime, pumpkin has become the taste of fall. Of course, pumpkin spice has a huge following all by itself, but this article looks to shine a light on the best pumpkin pie here at the Jersey Shore.
New Jersey Bar Challenge, We Need To Up Your Bloody Mary Game
New Jersey can usually do no wrong in my eyes. I love it here. I had to move all around the country for my radio career and I always longed to come back home. I'm here and all is right with the world, but I did realize something during my travels. New Jersey needs to up their bloody mary game.
Here is a fantastic way to close out summer with concerts, food, and more in Ocean Gate, NJ
On a scale of 10, did you have an 11 worth of fun last year at the first annual 'Farewell to Summer' in Ocean Gate?. Rich Bazzanella, the owner of Hot Rod Inkin in Ocean Gate who organized last summer's event, tells Townsquare Media that A Farewell To Summer II will take place on September 24 and it will be jam-packed with events, concerts, and more.
Fantastic Community Event To Benefit Local Police In Toms River, NJ
Even if summer is winding down at the Jersey Shore, there is no shortage of things for you to do as we head towards the fall season. Between Oktoberfests, haunted houses, 5k's, BBQ festivals, and concerts it's going to be a busy fall. Get ready to mark your calendar for...
This Is How To Attend The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade In Style
It's a huge bucket list item to attend the world-famous Macy’s Thanksgiving parade. If you're thinking this is your year to make it happen, I've got some ideas to make it cozy, comfy, and actually possible. Al Roker is a personal hero of mine! I'm simply dying to see...
Historic farmhouse loaded with 18th century and modern charm in Branchburg, NJ
BRANCHBURG — If you’re looking for a big, gorgeous New Jersey home with history and charm, this 300-year-old farmhouse in Branchburg is loaded with it. The single-family residence, built in 1723, located on 6.83 acres at 2053 South Branch Road is being sold for $1,150,000, according to Zillow. That amounts to roughly $7,711 per month.
This may be the most bizarre restaurant in New Jersey
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — I am not using the term "bizarre" in a bad way, at all. In fact, if I had the ability each night to magically transport myself to any restaurant in the Garden State for dinner, I'd pick this spot every single time (even though this restaurant is seasonal).
10 Best Pumpkin Patches in New Jersey, Chosen By You
Fall is a lot of fun in New Jersey. The beaches and summer make New Jersey unique and exciting. Pumpkin spice, leaves are changing, and pumpkin picking in the Garden State are some of the best pumpkin patches you'll ever find. Several of these farms have so much to offer...
Ringo Starr art exhibition coming to Atlantic City, NJ’s Hard Rock
ATLANTIC CITY — Beatles legend Ringo Starr will be showcasing and selling more than 40 pieces of his artwork at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for three days later this month. The Ringo Starr Charity Art Exhibition, with proceeds benefiting the Lotus Foundation, will run from Wednesday, Sept. 21 to Friday, Sept. 23, with Starr and his All-Starr Band finishing the week with a concert at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a release from Hard Rock Atlantic City.
More Shake Shacks Coming to New Jersey, Will One Finally Come to Ocean County, NJ
Shake Shack has become so popular, especially in the last 5 years. Shake Shack has a new "HOT" menu out. Thanks to the tastingtable.com, Shake Shack's newest menu items are Hot Ones Chicken, Hot Ones Burger, and Hot Ones Bacon Cheese Fries. There are several Shake Shacks in Monmouth County....
New Jersey’s Most Haunted Town – It’s Definitely Not What You Think
It's that time of year when everything scary, spooky, and haunted is in the spotlight, and each state has a "most haunted" town, but the one that was named most haunted for New Jersey is really going to surprise you. The findings were released earlier this summer, and if you...
Attention New Jersey Coffee Lovers: There’s A Recall On Popular Starbucks Beverage
Heads up to Starbucks lovers; we have another recall that all coffee drinkers should know about. According to NJ.com, the recall is for Starbucks' prepackaged Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot Energy Coffee Beverage because the drink could have metal fragments. That is definitely not the morning beverage I would prefer. Man,...
Jazz up your next party by renting a mobile bar in NJ
Backyard barbecues, birthdays, weddings, showers, graduation parties, and everything in between. If you're looking for a cool way to dress up your next get-together, why not rent a mobile bar?. They do exist in New Jersey and one of these cool trucks is sure to spice up any event complete...
Eat Wings and Help Vetwork
Vetwork was actually born in 1984 under a different name, the Ocean County POW/MIA Organization. The name change took place four years later with the goal to aid all veterans in the form of counseling for alcohol/drug abuse, PTSD, employment, shelter, homeless prevention, food assistance, VA benefits and more. A non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization the mission and purpose is to meet the immediate and long-term needs of Ocean County Veterans.
Jersey Shore Amazing New Fall Flavors Are Coming to Chick Fil A in New Jersey
I personally enjoy Chick Fil A. I find their restaurants clean, their staff polite and helpful, and their food tasty as well. Living in Southern Ocean County, we are enjoying being able to hit the new Chick Fil A on Route 72 in Manahawkin. This new location has been open for several months and added a much-needed location to join the restaurant on Route 70 in Brick Township.
WATCH: Meet Ocean City NJ Restaurant’s Robot Server!
One Ocean City restaurant's niftiest food runner is a ROBOT! Meet Peanut. Peanut is so neat! The robot is like a giant food Roomba, lol, and she's currently assisting wait staff at Island Grill Restaurant on Atlantic Avenue in Ocean City. Peanut rolls around on four wheels and meets an...
Holocaust-era cattle car exhibition making its way through NJ
LONG BRANCH — An interactive, educational experience dubbed the "Hate Ends Now" tour will be at The Chabad of The Shore on Thursday — after a few other stops in Monmouth County. The harrowing exhibit to commemorate the real atrocities of the Holocaust features "The Cattle Car: Stepping...
Join 5K Run In Sea Girt, NJ To Support The Fight Against Cancer
This killer disease can bite the big one as far as I am concerned. But there is a way to fight back: to show up for an annual fundraiser hosted by the nonprofit organization known as Just Us Girls ! (More on this event in a second...) According to their...
It’s Official – These Are Undoubtedly New Jersey’s Favorite Drinks
If summer 2022 proved one thing here in New Jersey, it's that Garden State residents really like to drink. Before you jump to any conclusions, you should know that we're not necessarily talking about alcoholic beverages here. But that is a good question, too, so we'll get to that in just a few minutes.
Only True New Jersey Locals Can Pronounce These 10 Town Names
Don't call yourself a local unless you know how to pronounce these places. New Jersey has a rich and interesting history. Many of our town names and other places come from Native American words, are named for historical figures, or are named for their location (take the easy-to-say Seaside, for example).
