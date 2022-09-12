ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Perfect for Fall The Best Pumpkin Pie at the Jersey Shore

Just in time for fall, the flavors of pumpkin are here once again. Like lemonade in the summertime, pumpkin has become the taste of fall. Of course, pumpkin spice has a huge following all by itself, but this article looks to shine a light on the best pumpkin pie here at the Jersey Shore.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Jackson, NJ
Jackson, NJ
92.7 WOBM

10 Best Pumpkin Patches in New Jersey, Chosen By You

Fall is a lot of fun in New Jersey. The beaches and summer make New Jersey unique and exciting. Pumpkin spice, leaves are changing, and pumpkin picking in the Garden State are some of the best pumpkin patches you'll ever find. Several of these farms have so much to offer...
92.7 WOBM

Ringo Starr art exhibition coming to Atlantic City, NJ’s Hard Rock

ATLANTIC CITY — Beatles legend Ringo Starr will be showcasing and selling more than 40 pieces of his artwork at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for three days later this month. The Ringo Starr Charity Art Exhibition, with proceeds benefiting the Lotus Foundation, will run from Wednesday, Sept. 21 to Friday, Sept. 23, with Starr and his All-Starr Band finishing the week with a concert at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a release from Hard Rock Atlantic City.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Eat Wings and Help Vetwork

Vetwork was actually born in 1984 under a different name, the Ocean County POW/MIA Organization. The name change took place four years later with the goal to aid all veterans in the form of counseling for alcohol/drug abuse, PTSD, employment, shelter, homeless prevention, food assistance, VA benefits and more. A non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization the mission and purpose is to meet the immediate and long-term needs of Ocean County Veterans.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Jersey Shore Amazing New Fall Flavors Are Coming to Chick Fil A in New Jersey

I personally enjoy Chick Fil A. I find their restaurants clean, their staff polite and helpful, and their food tasty as well. Living in Southern Ocean County, we are enjoying being able to hit the new Chick Fil A on Route 72 in Manahawkin. This new location has been open for several months and added a much-needed location to join the restaurant on Route 70 in Brick Township.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

WATCH: Meet Ocean City NJ Restaurant’s Robot Server!

One Ocean City restaurant's niftiest food runner is a ROBOT! Meet Peanut. Peanut is so neat! The robot is like a giant food Roomba, lol, and she's currently assisting wait staff at Island Grill Restaurant on Atlantic Avenue in Ocean City. Peanut rolls around on four wheels and meets an...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Only True New Jersey Locals Can Pronounce These 10 Town Names

Don't call yourself a local unless you know how to pronounce these places. New Jersey has a rich and interesting history. Many of our town names and other places come from Native American words, are named for historical figures, or are named for their location (take the easy-to-say Seaside, for example).
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

