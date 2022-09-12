ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

WSMV

Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
WJHL

These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests

(WJHL) — Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI compiled the data in its annual report based on numbers sent in from law enforcement agencies across the state that are recorded in the Tennessee Incident Based […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

70-year-old dump truck driver dies in crash on I-65

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed one man died in Tuesday’s crash on I-65 in Williamson County. According to THP, three vehicles and a dump truck were involved in a crash on I-65 South, between Interstate 840 and Saturn Parkway on Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred when 70-year-old James Baker, of Nashville, blew a tire on his Peterbilt dump truck, crossed over the median and overturned in the left northbound lane.
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Serious Auto Accident on I-24 in Murfreesboro Area this past Sunday

Around 5 o’clock on Sunday evening (09/11/22), there was a serious auto accident on I-24, two miles from the Joe B. Jackson interchange. As a result of the wreck, a 23-year-old woman had to be flown by LifeFlight Helicopter to a hospital in Nashville. Desiree McDaniel of Murfreesboro was...
KISS 106

Dunbar Cave State Park in Tennessee is an Archeology Buff’s Dream Destination

A short drive from Nashville and just south of the Kentucky border, Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, TN is a must-visit if you're a fan of prehistoric history. The Mississippian People were the last major prehistoric indigenous people group in North America before the settlement of European explorers in the 15th and 16th centuries and were plentiful in the southeast region of the United States. This 144-acre park has been in use for thousands of years by the Mississippian people and the caves here were deemed a sacred oasis for religious rituals, shelter, and possibly meat storage.
