Ice is back at Opryland this winterJake WellsDavidson County, TN
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
WSMV
Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
Popular Tennessee swimming hole poses hidden danger
A favorite swimming hole for some poses a hidden danger for others.
Woman found driving truck of missing Mississippi man now charged with his murder
A woman who was found driving the truck owned by a missing Mississippi man has now been charged with his murder. Sierra Inscoe, 20, of Nashville, has been charged with the murder of Carson Sistrunk, a 24-year-old man who was reported missing on Sept. 4 by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.
These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests
(WJHL) — Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI compiled the data in its annual report based on numbers sent in from law enforcement agencies across the state that are recorded in the Tennessee Incident Based […]
10 abandoned dogs found in Dickson County home
The Dickson County Humane Society is calling for spay and neuter laws as they are overwhelmed and overrun by dogs.
WSMV
70-year-old dump truck driver dies in crash on I-65
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed one man died in Tuesday’s crash on I-65 in Williamson County. According to THP, three vehicles and a dump truck were involved in a crash on I-65 South, between Interstate 840 and Saturn Parkway on Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred when 70-year-old James Baker, of Nashville, blew a tire on his Peterbilt dump truck, crossed over the median and overturned in the left northbound lane.
Kentucky store captures dramatic 18-wheeler police chase on camera
A military supply store employee is thankful to be safe after witnessing a dramatic police chase involving a semi-truck.
Dump truck driver dies after crash on I-65 in Williamson County
A 70-year-old dump truck driver has died following a crash in Williamson County on Tuesday evening.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Serious Auto Accident on I-24 in Murfreesboro Area this past Sunday
Around 5 o’clock on Sunday evening (09/11/22), there was a serious auto accident on I-24, two miles from the Joe B. Jackson interchange. As a result of the wreck, a 23-year-old woman had to be flown by LifeFlight Helicopter to a hospital in Nashville. Desiree McDaniel of Murfreesboro was...
Clarksville police searching for runaway 15-year-old
Clarksville police are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway teenager.
Enormous Nashville TN Flea Market Sounds Like an Awesome Fall Road Trip
Vintage, vintage, vintage. If it's vintage, I'm interested. It's why I try to find flea markets whenever I'm traveling. And, to be honest, some parts of the country don't do it as well THIS part of the country. And when I say that, I'm including Tennessee and Indiana, as well...
Eliza Fletcher case sheds light on backlog of rape kits in Tennessee
Lawmakers and sexual assault organizations are hoping this tragic case will help improve the TBI's backlog of cases.
Dunbar Cave State Park in Tennessee is an Archeology Buff’s Dream Destination
A short drive from Nashville and just south of the Kentucky border, Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, TN is a must-visit if you're a fan of prehistoric history. The Mississippian People were the last major prehistoric indigenous people group in North America before the settlement of European explorers in the 15th and 16th centuries and were plentiful in the southeast region of the United States. This 144-acre park has been in use for thousands of years by the Mississippian people and the caves here were deemed a sacred oasis for religious rituals, shelter, and possibly meat storage.
Lebanon shop restores classic truck for grandfather with ALS before he dies
A grandfather called for help to complete a project. It was something that couldn't be more important to him and the matter was urgent.
Body of missing swimmer recovered at Billy Dunlop Park
Clarksville crews have recovered the body of a swimmer who went missing at a local park on Saturday afternoon.
Two Popular Nashville Restaurants Abruptly Close Their Doors
The restaurants announced the unexpected closures on social media.
Teen dies of gunshot wound to the head in Wilson County
The sheriff in Wilson County confirms a 19-year-old died of a gunshot at a home early this last weekend.
Two closed Nashville restaurants could reopen as new concepts
Two restaurants suddenly closed this week in Music City. Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern announced their closures via Instagram on Tuesday.
Semi-truck driver arrested after multi-state chase, damages multiple vehicles
A semi-truck driver was arrested after a multi-state police chase from Clarksville to Oak Grove, Kentucky Saturday evening.
