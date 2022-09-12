Read full article on original website
Vatican says Pope will not attend Queen’s funeral
The Pope will not attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral, the Vatican has announced.In a statement realeased on Friday, Rome said the church would instead be represented by a senior official who acts as the Vatican’s representative on foreign affairs at Monday’s ceremony.“The Most Reverend Paul Gallagher, secretary for relations with states and international organisations, will represent Pope Francis at the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” said the Vatican.Earlier this week, Pope Francis sent a message of condolence to Britain’s new head of state, King Charles III. He said: “Deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her...
Officials pause long line in London to view queen's casket after wait time exceeds 14 hours
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- So many people are turning out to view Queen Elizabeth II's casket as she lies in state that officials on Friday temporarily paused the long line when the wait time exceeded about 14 hours. Thousands of Britons have been lining up and walking past the queen's...
Voices: What would a radically slimmed-down monarchy actually look like?
For car spotters (I’m not going to bother trying to make it sound respectable for an old bloke to be indulging in such a hobby), it was a special moment when, soon after his accession, King Charles III rode out in a Rolls-Royce Phantom IV limousine made for his mother, who was then Princess Elizabeth, in 1950. Only 18 were produced between 1950 and 1956, of which 16 survive. Among other things, this graceful, imposing, and very long vehicle had the distinction of only being available to heads of state and royalty, which played a small role in re-establishing...
Queen’s death is reminder of disappearing WW II generation
LONDON (AP) — The long good-bye for Queen Elizabeth II is a reminder of a broader truth playing out with little fanfare across Britain: The nation is bidding farewell to the men and women who fought the country’s battles during World War II. The queen, who served as...
King Charles keeps (mostly) calm and carries on with punishing schedule
Observers struck by Charles’s composure, pen incidents aside, as he completes exhausting round of official duties
Queue to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin at capacity as people urged not to join
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The British government on Friday urged people not to join the miles-long queue to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state in London after warning of waiting times of at least 14 hours.
Inside Westminster Hall: A moment of sombre relection and a final glance back at the queen
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Stepping foot inside parliament's imposing Westminster Hall, mourners coming to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth are struck by a powerful scene.
Stories of UK's disappearing World War II generation
LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II is a reminder that the World War II generation is aging. Like the queen, even the youngest veterans of the war are now nearing their 100th birthdays, and a steady stream of obituaries tells the story of a disappearing generation. Here are the stories of a few veterans who died this year. HENRIETTE HANOTTE: Aug. 10, 1920- Feb. 19, 2022
