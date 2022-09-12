ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Vatican says Pope will not attend Queen’s funeral

The Pope will not attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral, the Vatican has announced.In a statement realeased on Friday, Rome said the church would instead be represented by a senior official who acts as the Vatican’s representative on foreign affairs at Monday’s ceremony.“The Most Reverend Paul Gallagher, secretary for relations with states and international organisations, will represent Pope Francis at the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” said the Vatican.Earlier this week, Pope Francis sent a message of condolence to Britain’s new head of state, King Charles III. He said: “Deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Voices: What would a radically slimmed-down monarchy actually look like?

For car spotters (I’m not going to bother trying to make it sound respectable for an old bloke to be indulging in such a hobby), it was a special moment when, soon after his accession, King Charles III rode out in a Rolls-Royce Phantom IV limousine made for his mother, who was then Princess Elizabeth, in 1950. Only 18 were produced between 1950 and 1956, of which 16 survive. Among other things, this graceful, imposing, and very long vehicle had the distinction of only being available to heads of state and royalty, which played a small role in re-establishing...
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
London, TX
City
Scotland, TX
The Associated Press

Stories of UK's disappearing World War II generation

LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II is a reminder that the World War II generation is aging. Like the queen, even the youngest veterans of the war are now nearing their 100th birthdays, and a steady stream of obituaries tells the story of a disappearing generation. Here are the stories of a few veterans who died this year. HENRIETTE HANOTTE: Aug. 10, 1920- Feb. 19, 2022
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy