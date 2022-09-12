Read full article on original website
Community partners make possible a state-of-the-art media center for Tallahassee's Sabal Palm Elementary School
As a result of its status as the district's first Community Parnership School, Tallahassee's Sabal Palm Elementary now has a sparkling new media center. During the official ribbon cutting on Thursday, Sept. 15,. Sabal Palm student and reading club member Nha'Zjohn Barnes said a visit to his school's library used...
Second Harvest of the Big Bend is expanding its outreach to food insecure seniors
In the wake of the pandemic, many more seniors in North Florida are food insecure. Now Second Harvest of the Big Bend is looking to add them to the regional food band's service list. Second Harvest CEO Monique Ellsworth said the Commodity Supplement Food Program now serves about 1,400 seniors...
Voices that Inspire
Hear stories from some of our most inspirational voices — you!. Your browser does not support the audio element. Sally Karioth - If we can’t talk about it, we can’t fix it. Sally Karioth has been on the faculty with Florida State University for over 50 years....
The United Way of the Big Bend launches its annual campaign
United Way of the Big Bend officials kicked off a new fundraising effort on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The organization's annual community meeting filled the arena of Tallahassee's Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The luncheon included a screening of a video, in which people from nonprofit service groups praised the help...
A Christian music artist who lost her sight as a toddler brings her messages of hope to Tallahassee
An award-winning Christian singer, songwriter, and author will be in Tallahassee this weekend for two free performances. Ginny Owens has been blind since early childhood, but that didn’t stop her from learning to play the piano and sharing positive messages. Of all the hats Owens has worn for more...
Another teenager is arrested with a firearm on Leon County school grounds
For the third time in the new school year, a teenager has been arrested for having a firearm on Leon County school grounds. The School Resource Deputy at Leon High School arrested a 17-year-old Tuesday for having a loaded gun. While school administrators were investigating a separate incident involving the...
Former Republican messaging maven brings his analysis of the GOP's Trumpian trend to Tallahassee's Midtown Reader
A one-time top campaign adviser to the Republican Party now finds himself part of a small "never-Trump" minority. Tim Miller has written a book on how the GOP literally shifted under their feet. Miller crafted messaging for lots of moderate Republicans like Mitt Romney. But in 2015, he says everything...
Quincy residents to get help paying their utility bills
Quincy residents are getting a $100 credit on their utility bills. The City Commission recently approved the assistance for all city customers. Funding for the one-time credit comes from federal dollars through the American Rescue Plan. Quincy City Manager Robert Nixon says more residents than usual are struggling to pay...
