Tallahassee, FL

Voices that Inspire

Hear stories from some of our most inspirational voices — you!. Your browser does not support the audio element. Sally Karioth - If we can’t talk about it, we can’t fix it. Sally Karioth has been on the faculty with Florida State University for over 50 years....
The United Way of the Big Bend launches its annual campaign

United Way of the Big Bend officials kicked off a new fundraising effort on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The organization's annual community meeting filled the arena of Tallahassee's Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The luncheon included a screening of a video, in which people from nonprofit service groups praised the help...
Quincy residents to get help paying their utility bills

Quincy residents are getting a $100 credit on their utility bills. The City Commission recently approved the assistance for all city customers. Funding for the one-time credit comes from federal dollars through the American Rescue Plan. Quincy City Manager Robert Nixon says more residents than usual are struggling to pay...
QUINCY, FL

