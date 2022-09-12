Read full article on original website
Weekender Question
What does downtown Sioux City need more of: a) public art; b) green space: or c) parking ramps?. "I think Sioux City has a great mix of all three. As an outdoor enthusiast, I won’t ever argue against more green space." Earl Horlyk. "As an art lover, I enjoy...
Bulletin Board
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Al-Anon Information Center, call 712-255-6724. Al-Anon and Alateen, meetings locally. For times, dates and locations of area meetings, call 712-255-6724. Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners information, call 712-252-1333. Arc of Woodbury County, serving the mentally challenged, 5:15 p.m. meeting, second Monday of the...
Iowa awards grants to nonprofit projects in Cherokee, Spencer and Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- Four nonprofit agencies in Northwest Iowa were among 24 projects statewide to receive a total of $40 million in funding announced Wednesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The Nonprofit Innovation Fund, financed with COVID relief dollars the state received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, doubles the original investment in shovel-ready infrastructure projects.
$25 million bond issue for new Rock Valley high school fails
ROCK VALLEY, Iowa -- A second attempt to pass a bond issue to pay for a new high school in Rock Valley narrowly failed Tuesday. According to unofficial results, the $25 million bond issue received 712 votes in favor and 524 against. The vote's 57.6% approval failed to meet the needed 60%.
Calendar
The Marshall Tucker Band, 8 p.m., Sept. 15; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Big & Rich, 8 p.m., Sept. 16; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850. Tech N9ne, 8 p.m., Sept. 18; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Sioux City Symphony An American...
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $675,000
Rare opportunity: Plymouth County acreage on hard surface road just off C 80. This property will please all types of buyers: Car collectors, lots of toys, shop area and a home with lots of living spaces!. Let's start with the exterior updates: 2009 4 additional garage stalls were added to the garage, extra deep. That wasn't enough space so an additional 20x28 shop was added to the garage. At that time new shingles were installed. The entire 1.7 acres is sprinkled. All new Andersen windows and exterior doors 2014. 27x32 Trex deck installed 2015. New vinyl fence installed 2021. Don't miss the gazebo: 14 x 24 built in 2008, has heat/AC unit, window treatments. The House: Living and entertaining spaces for all. Formal living and formal dining rooms, both with French doors. Entry way with wood floors opens to the formal areas. Kitchen was reconfigured in 2010, adding some new cabinets, Corian counters new appliances, GE profile, wood floors and buffet area. Kitchen opens to the family room, vaulted, fireplace with access to the trex deck area. Master bedroom bath updated 2014 with custom cherry cabinets, Spider marble on jet tub and has tile shower, glass door, heated floor & towel rack. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, bay window & WIC. Main bath also updated: new floor, vanity, ceramic tile, washer/dryer combo. Two more bedrooms on main floor and 4x6 half bath, wood floor. Lower level finished 2003: Options of 2 more bedrooms, office, full bath (whirlpool, shower, tile floor) 2 family room areas, one could be a theater room. Second laundry room is in lower level. Two heat pumps 2013 & 2017, zone heat. Ducts cleaned 2020. Two water heaters, newer pressure tank. Motor and pump to the well 2017. Whole house water filtration system. Wired for central vac. Wired for generator. REC. Plymouth County taxes. Security system, cameras and audio in place. Radon system See additional feature sheet for more specifics about this amazing property!
sioux city international film festival logos
Find out the guest speakers selected for the Sioux City International Film Festival. Media composer and Sioux City native Jordan Dykstra will conduct a "Collaborative Creation and Singular Sound" workshop. Now in its 17th year, the Sioux City International Film Festival is the longest-running festival in Iowa.
Storm Lake comes up short in matchup with Sioux City S.C. West 3-2
Sioux City S.C. West collected a solid win over Storm Lake in a 3-2 verdict in Iowa girls volleyball on September 15. Recently on September 8 , Sioux City S.C. West squared off with South Sioux City in a volleyball game . For more, click here. You're reading a news...
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
48-year-old Washta, Iowa man killed in crash near Pierson, driver flown to Sioux City hospital
PIERSON, Iowa -- One person was killed and another injured Wednesday in a vehicle crash on a rural highway near Pierson. An Iowa State Patrol accident report shows that Marilyn Ebert, 69, of Washta, Iowa, was eastbound in an SUV on 650th Street, also known as County Road C-66, in rural Cherokee County at 8:39 p.m. As Ebert approached a driveway at 280 650th St., she swerved to miss a GMC pickup driven by Shane Beeson, 40, of Pierson, who was facing west in the eastbound lane and preparing to back the pickup with a flatbed trailer into the driveway.
Man pleads guilty of setting fire inside Sioux City store
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty of setting a fire inside a Sioux City convenience store. Orlando Castro, 64, entered a written plea Sept. 7 in Woodbury County District Court to reduced charges of second-degree arson and third-degree criminal mischief, which were reduced as part of a plea agreement from first-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 14. He will be sentenced to 15 days in jail and receive credit for 15 days already served for criminal mischief. A judge will decide his sentence on the arson charge.
Longtime Sioux City musician to be memorialized at jam session
SIOUX CITY -- A veteran musician will be remembered at a special band jam, beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, at The Old Brass Rail, 601 Pearl St. Drummer John "Johnny" Bekish, 66, died in Sioux City on Aug. 24. After being on the road with various bands for more than...
Sioux City man faces federal gun charge in shooting case
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged in a drive-by shooting now faces a federal gun charge. Jalond Hills, 19, pleaded not guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user. His trial was scheduled for Nov. 21.
Names released in fatal motorcycle crash near Hudson, South Dakota
HUDSON, S.D. — South Dakota authorities have released the name of a motorcycle driver who was killed Saturday in a crash near Hudson. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Donald Farnsworth III, 57, of Canton, S.D., was westbound on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on 294th Street when he turned left onto Spur Avenue and failed to negotiate the curve. The motorcycle left the road and went into the west ditch.
WATCH NOW: Great Akron Scarecrow festival will be held Saturday
The annual Akron Scarecrow Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Akron City Park. The event is a fundraiser for local projects and organizations. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Sparklight in Sioux City dropping cable TV for new streaming service
SIOUX CITY — The company that has long held the cable TV franchise in Sioux City is going wireless. Sparklight, formerly Cable One, is transitioning from the traditional method of sending channels through coaxial cable and cable boxes to a new streaming service that delivers content via the Internet.
Knapp jury asked to choose between murder, manslaughter
LE MARS, Iowa — Tom Knapp's attorney conceded there is no doubt her client shot and killed Kevin Juzek. The question jurors must decide is whether the shooting was premeditated or a snap decision sparked by the events that morning on May 11, 2020, at their rural Merrill, Iowa, home.
SPORTS BRIEFS: USD volleyball's Harms named Summit League Offensive Peak Performer of the Week
SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fourth-year junior Madison Harms has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Offensive Peak Performer of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. Harms, honored for the fourth time in her career, averaged 3.33 kills per set at the South Dakota Classic, where the Coyotes...
SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL CAPSULES: West Lyon looking for Beef Bowl upset of CL/GLR
The Beef Bowl showdown features a pair of Class 2A ranked teams as second-ranked Central Lyon/George-Little Rock hosts eighth-ranked West Lyon in Rock Rapids Friday night. The 3-0 Lions have wins of 45, 42 and 38 points in their first three games. In last week’s 44-6 win over the top-ranked West Sioux of Class 1A, Zach Lutmer threw for 260 yards and three scores on 9-of-12 passing. He added 30 yards on six rushes.
METRO FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Sioux City North, Bishop Heelan set for showdown Friday
SIOUX CITY — The North High School football team is looking to get on a winning streak Friday night when it faces Bishop Heelan at Memorial Field. The Stars (2-1) earned a 45-22 win over Des Moines North at Elwood Olsen Stadium last Friday. Carson Strohbeen had a strong...
