Boise Pride Festival sees thousands of attendees and the largest parade in its 33 years

Rollerskating dancers, singing pirates and giant balloons cruised through downtown Boise amid a sea of rainbows Sunday at the Fred Meyer Pride Festival Parade.

Thousands of people lined the streets to watch the 71 floats and parade groups pass by on Jefferson and Bannock streets. It was the largest Pride Festival parade in Boise’s 33-year history of the celebration, beating last year’s float number by more than 30, according to event organizers.

People walk in the T-Mobile group in the parade for the Boise Pride Festival on Sunday, Sept, 11, 2022. The Fred Meyer Pride Parade circled through downtown Boise with nearly 70 entries ranging from small organizations walking the route to corporate floats. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

After the parade, celebrants made their way to Cecil D. Andrus Park in front of the Capitol to continue the festivities.

Among those walking in the parade was Mayor Lauren McLean, decked out in pink with flags in her hair. She later addressed the crowd from the festival stage while standing alongside several Boise legislators.

“There has been a lot of unnecessary debate about the role of Pride and the importance of support of all people in our community,” McLean said. “I really hope that this weekend has been a sign of how much we love each other and we care about each other and we celebrate each other.”

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, center, walks in the parade for the Boise Pride Festival on Sunday, Sept, 11, 2022. The Fred Meyer Pride Parade circled through downtown Boise with nearly 70 entries ranging from small organizations walking the route to corporate floats. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee also took to the stage to declare the Police Department’s support and to offer a moment of silence for those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“No matter who you love or how you love, we will always be there for you,” Lee said.

The day continued through the afternoon with dancing, music and book readings. It was the culmination of three days of festivities and stage shows. Friday and Saturday also saw large crowds gather for night concerts and fireworks over the Capitol Building, which was lit up in rainbow lights.

The organizers of the Boise Pride Festival were “grateful for how the community showed up loud and proud,” including elected officials, police, sponsors, vendors, volunteers and attendees, according to Rachael Brister, Boise Pride communications coordinator.

“While our organization and our community have experienced hate and homophobic rhetoric the week leading up to the Festival, the resulting outpouring of support, solidarity, positive energy, and love was incredible to see and feel,” Brister said in an email to the Idaho Statesman.

Fireworks shoot into the air next to the Idaho State House, which is illuminated in rainbow colors for the Boise Pride Festival on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The event continues through Sunday. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

Despite online threats, only a handful of people showed up in opposition to the event. About a dozen people, most of whom were associated with the group Idaho Liberty Dogs, stood outside the park entrance to protest. Supporters of the event held up flags, umbrellas and wings made of fabric to prevent the protesters from being seen by those inside the festival gates.