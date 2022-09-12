Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Parent and Family Weekend returns, welcomes loved ones with celebrations and activitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeyes since birth: students reflect on family Ohio State traditionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Career pivot leads lawyer to open boutique, fulfills dream working with fashionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Root for the home team’: No. 3 Ohio State, Toledo set for in-state tilt SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
'Boo at the Zoo' returns to Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in October
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Boo at the Zoo is returning next month at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. The annual celebration will take place on three different weekends in October. The merry-not-scary event is open to everyone and will happen on the following weekends:. October 14-16 October 21-23 October...
WSYX ABC6
Fifth anniversary Columbus Women and Girls' Fest split between locations
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This Saturday, September 17th marks the fifth anniversary of the Columbus Women & Girls' Fest! The free two-part event is geared at elevating women and girl leaders in arts and culture. Attendees can find live music performances by Grammy nominated singer, emcee and activist, Mumu Fresh and the globally known, lyrical goddess MC, Sa Roc. The event also hosts a "Teaching Black Girls" workshop featuring a panel of experts including local women and girl vendors, food trucks, children activity stations, beauty and health stations, free school supplies and more!
WSYX ABC6
YMCA unveils updated Grange Insurance Youth Development Center in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For 30 years, the YMCA has provided quality child care within the Northland community. Its north Columbus location received a major upgrade to its Youth Development Center. Grange Insurance donated $100,000 to the organization and the "Y" invested in its center. Marci Hasty is the...
WSYX ABC6
Pediatrician discusses ways to keep young athletes safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — School is back and so are those extracurricular activities. Nationwide Children's Hospital pediatrician Dr. Sarah Denny shares her tips to help young athletes stay safe tips with Good Day Columbus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSYX ABC6
'Strength in numbers,' Columbus neighborhood groups rally together after violent weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community leaders brought their neighborhoods together on Tuesday pushing for peace at the same place where a shooting took place over the weekend. 'We Are The South' hosted a community giveback event on Sept. 10 that was abruptly ended when shots rang out. The shooting left two people injured.
WSYX ABC6
Staying safe: Dublin police offer self-defense classes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The recent attack on an early morning jogger in Memphis, Tennessee is renewing interest in self-defense classes in Central Ohio. Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis mother of two, was kidnapped and killed while out on an early morning run earlier this month. Dublin Police Sergeant Bryan...
WSYX ABC6
Mother of slain Donovan Lewis wants officer 'indicted and charged criminally'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Rebecca Duran told ABC 6 that her life has been a nightmare since her son, Donovan Lewis, was shot and killed by Columbus police officer Ricky Anderson. She describes the pain as unbearable. "I just want to hug and kiss him and I love him,"...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus mayor says they'll continue to share info in Donovan Lewis shooting death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s been two weeks since the fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus officer at Lewis' Sullivant Avenue home. Veteran officer Ricky Anderson shot and killed Lewis. Three officers and a K9 arrived to serve arrest warrants on Lewis for improper handling of a firearm, assault, and domestic violence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSYX ABC6
The Apple Truck Tour Preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's Apple Season. The Apple Truck CEO Dale Apley discusses the apple truck tour and shares his "Bourbon Fried Apples" recipe with Good Day Columbus' Phil Kelly. The Apple Truck Tour begins Thursday, Sept. 15. 8:00a.m Westerville, OH Westerville Ace 1220 County Line Rd, Westerville,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus businesses allow workers to volunteer at area food banks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — When business slowed down this summer at some area companies, workers stepped up and volunteered at the Mid-Ohio Food Collective instead. The volunteers said the arrangement helped fill a need on both sides. Instead of digging tunnels, several Smoot Construction workers dug in to take a bite out of hunger in the community.
WSYX ABC6
BANKSYLAND coming to Columbus for 3 days
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The international BANKSYLAND exhibition is coming to Columbus for three days this month!. You can catch this incredible art experience on September 16, 17, and 18. The first-ever Columbus exhibit will feature over 80 pieces and installations; including original and studio works, salvaged street artworks,...
WSYX ABC6
Catalytic converter theft ring busted in South Columbus, according to police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Law enforcement agencies in Central Ohio say they’ve put the brakes on an alleged theft ring in South Columbus that could be responsible for thousands of stolen catalytic converters. “Why are catalytic converters being stolen? It’s those precious metals, “ Groveport Police Chief Casey...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSYX ABC6
Security guard shot, injured at southeast Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A security guard is recovering after being shot at a southeast Columbus bar and restaurant early Tuesday morning. The incident happened along South Hamilton Road just before 12:30 a.m., police said. Police said a man refused a security pat down at the door, which caused...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State Marching Band shares drummer twirling video from 360 camera perspective
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Best Damn Band in the Land is gearing up for its third straight home game on Saturday. In preparation for Ohio States game against Toledo, the band shared a video of one of its drum majors twirling. But it's not just any video. The...
WSYX ABC6
Ricky Anderson: Officer who shot, killed Donovan Lewis was fired, reinstated in 2004
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus police officer who shot and killed Donovan Lewis was terminated and reinstated in 2004 and has received numerous awards and commendations since then, according to his personnel file. Officer Ricky Anderson shot and killed Lewis while officers were serving warrants for domestic violence,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus woman indicted in death of 10-month-old baby
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus woman has been indicted on multiple counts in the death of a 10-month-old child. A Franklin County grand jury indicted Dierra Smith for one count of involuntary manslaughter, three counts of felony child endangering and one misdemeanor count of child endangering, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
WSYX ABC6
Hilliard police arrest man suspected of exposing himself to child
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilliard police arrested a man Thursday who is suspected of exposing himself to a child who was walking to school. Police said the incident took place around 8:45 a.m. Thursday morning at the intersection of Circle Drive and Winterringer Street in Hilliard. A 10-year-old girl...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio releases 2021-22 school report cards
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Education released the 2021-22 Ohio School Report Cards on Thursday. Report cards include five rated components and various report-only data. ODE said districts and schools will not receive overall ratings this year. Each district was rated from one to five stars...
WSYX ABC6
Breakfast is back at IKEA Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Starting Monday, September 19, breakfast returns to the Swedish Restaurant at IKEA Columbus. From 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. every day IKEA patrons will be able to enjoy a traditional breakfast and even some new treats. "Breakfast before the store fully opens has been a...
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for suspects who stole $1,000 worth of grease from Hilliard restaurant
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects who were caught on camera stealing grease from a restaurant on Hilliard Rome Road. Police said the suspects broke part of a tank and siphoned $1,000 worth of grease. They were wearing neon construction vests and were driving...
Comments / 0