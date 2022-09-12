ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

'Boo at the Zoo' returns to Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in October

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Boo at the Zoo is returning next month at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. The annual celebration will take place on three different weekends in October. The merry-not-scary event is open to everyone and will happen on the following weekends:. October 14-16 October 21-23 October...
WSYX ABC6

Fifth anniversary Columbus Women and Girls' Fest split between locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This Saturday, September 17th marks the fifth anniversary of the Columbus Women & Girls' Fest! The free two-part event is geared at elevating women and girl leaders in arts and culture. Attendees can find live music performances by Grammy nominated singer, emcee and activist, Mumu Fresh and the globally known, lyrical goddess MC, Sa Roc. The event also hosts a "Teaching Black Girls" workshop featuring a panel of experts including local women and girl vendors, food trucks, children activity stations, beauty and health stations, free school supplies and more!
WSYX ABC6

Staying safe: Dublin police offer self-defense classes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The recent attack on an early morning jogger in Memphis, Tennessee is renewing interest in self-defense classes in Central Ohio. Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis mother of two, was kidnapped and killed while out on an early morning run earlier this month. Dublin Police Sergeant Bryan...
WSYX ABC6

The Apple Truck Tour Preview

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's Apple Season. The Apple Truck CEO Dale Apley discusses the apple truck tour and shares his "Bourbon Fried Apples" recipe with Good Day Columbus' Phil Kelly. The Apple Truck Tour begins Thursday, Sept. 15. 8:00a.m Westerville, OH Westerville Ace 1220 County Line Rd, Westerville,...
WSYX ABC6

Columbus businesses allow workers to volunteer at area food banks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — When business slowed down this summer at some area companies, workers stepped up and volunteered at the Mid-Ohio Food Collective instead. The volunteers said the arrangement helped fill a need on both sides. Instead of digging tunnels, several Smoot Construction workers dug in to take a bite out of hunger in the community.
WSYX ABC6

BANKSYLAND coming to Columbus for 3 days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The international BANKSYLAND exhibition is coming to Columbus for three days this month!. You can catch this incredible art experience on September 16, 17, and 18. The first-ever Columbus exhibit will feature over 80 pieces and installations; including original and studio works, salvaged street artworks,...
WSYX ABC6

Catalytic converter theft ring busted in South Columbus, according to police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Law enforcement agencies in Central Ohio say they’ve put the brakes on an alleged theft ring in South Columbus that could be responsible for thousands of stolen catalytic converters. “Why are catalytic converters being stolen? It’s those precious metals, “ Groveport Police Chief Casey...
WSYX ABC6

Security guard shot, injured at southeast Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A security guard is recovering after being shot at a southeast Columbus bar and restaurant early Tuesday morning. The incident happened along South Hamilton Road just before 12:30 a.m., police said. Police said a man refused a security pat down at the door, which caused...
WSYX ABC6

Columbus woman indicted in death of 10-month-old baby

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus woman has been indicted on multiple counts in the death of a 10-month-old child. A Franklin County grand jury indicted Dierra Smith for one count of involuntary manslaughter, three counts of felony child endangering and one misdemeanor count of child endangering, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
WSYX ABC6

Hilliard police arrest man suspected of exposing himself to child

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilliard police arrested a man Thursday who is suspected of exposing himself to a child who was walking to school. Police said the incident took place around 8:45 a.m. Thursday morning at the intersection of Circle Drive and Winterringer Street in Hilliard. A 10-year-old girl...
WSYX ABC6

Ohio releases 2021-22 school report cards

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Education released the 2021-22 Ohio School Report Cards on Thursday. Report cards include five rated components and various report-only data. ODE said districts and schools will not receive overall ratings this year. Each district was rated from one to five stars...
WSYX ABC6

Breakfast is back at IKEA Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Starting Monday, September 19, breakfast returns to the Swedish Restaurant at IKEA Columbus. From 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. every day IKEA patrons will be able to enjoy a traditional breakfast and even some new treats. "Breakfast before the store fully opens has been a...
