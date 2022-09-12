Read full article on original website
Piermont Remembers Forgotten Fallen Firefighter Thomas Pomplin
Daniel Goswick, Sr., Ex-Chief of the Piermont Fire Department is on a mission to properly commemorate a 19th-century firefighter named Thomas Pomplin. “Pomp,” as he was called by friends and family, died in August 1854 at the age of 28, a few days after collapsing at the site of a fire in Nyack. He and his brothers at the Piermont Firehouse had responded to a call from Nyack for mutual aid. Goswick believes this death should have been recorded as the first in-service loss of life in Rockland County. But Pomplin, who was Black, was denied the distinction.
Middletown, NY Storefront Takes on New Life as Donation Center
When local businesses announce that they are closing, the majority of guests who frequent the establishment are sad. There is a different way to view situations similar to these. When one business closes, another one may open. The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can...
Rental Housing Remains Unaffordable For Average Resident In Rockland, Hudson Valley
Pattern For Progress Annual “Out of Reach” Report Finds Typical Renter Falls $300-$2,900 Short of Covering Rent and Living Costs; Region Cannot Maintain Workforce Without Affordable Housing. ECONOMIC NEWS. Single renters cannot afford rent and modest living expenses in Rockland or any of the Hudson Valley counties without...
New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended
The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
Nyack Schools Report: Super Search Continues with Special Meeting
The Nyack School Board met at the Hilltop Administration building (13A Dickinson Avenue, Nyack, NY) on Tuesday, September 6, the first day of school. Below is a brief discussion of what happened, what was discussed and what’s up next, including a special meeting to discuss the search for a new Superintendent on Wednesday, September 14 at 7 pm. (Here’s the Zoom link.)
New York SP: Man Drove Drunk On I-84 In Hudson Valley With 3 Kids
Police allege an out-of-state man was caught driving drunk on I-84 in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car. On Monday, New York State Police From Troop F in Orange County announced a Connecticut man was caught allegedly caught driving drunk on Interstate 84 in Orange County with children in the car.
Hudson Valley Man Caused Crash That Killed 3, Injured 5, NYSP
A Hudson Valley man is facing a 14-count indictment following a crash that killed three people and injured five. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F announced troopers arrested an Orange County man following a crash in August that killed three people from Middletown. Walden, New York Man...
Rockland woman arrested following fraud investigation
HAVERSTRAW – State Police have arrested a Haverstraw woman on a felony charge of offering a false instrument for filing. The charge against Shawn Marie Pezzementi is the result of an investigation where a fraudulent document was submitted in November 2021 to the Rockland County Office of Consumer Protection.
Retirement Communities Near New York City: Top 10 Highest-Rated
Is a retirement community right for me? Do I want to rent an apartment or own a townhouse? What services are provided? What is there to do? What’s the surrounding community like? If you’ve ever asked yourself those questions, you’re in the right place! Retirement community living is a great option for many seniors, but finding the right one can be difficult. That’s where we come in! From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve searched New York City for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to waste any more time on another internet search. Check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near New York City.
New York Pair Plotted To Kill Hudson Valley Residents, Join ISIS
A New York couple confessed to trying to join ISIS. Officials allege they also wanted to "take out" cadets at West Point. James Bradley, 21 of New York City and his wife, Arwa Muthana, 30, from Alabama, confessed to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (“ISIS”).
Police release identity of body found in Hyde Park woods
Police say two hunters found the body in the woods off Route 9G on Tuesday.
Does This Mark The End Of COVID Pandemic In New York?
A recent move made by Gov. Kathy Hochul shows the COVID pandemic may be over in New York State. Gov. Hochul confirmed she will not be extending the COVID-19 state disaster emergency. COVID State Disaster Emergency Not Extended. "I will not be renewing them this time. We’re in a different...
Ithaca College student from N.J. killed in upstate N.Y. crash, authorities say
A 20-year-old Ithaca College sophomore from New Jersey was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday near the upstate New York campus, authorities said. Shea T. Colbert was driving southeast on Coddington Road in Ithaca when he veered off the road and struck multiple trees, New York State Police said in a statement.
Suzy Welch sells Hudson Valley estate for record price
Suzy Welch may have pulled in much less than she wanted for her Hudson Valley estate, the sale still managed to set a record. Welch sold her home at 124 Eden Knoll in Red Hook for $18.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The identity of the buyers for the 290-acre estate was not revealed.
Mosquito With Paralyzing Virus Infects Hudson Valley, NY Resident
Mosquitos with a potentially paralyzing virus have infected New Yorkers in at least five counties, including the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Westchester County Department of Health learned of the first human case of West Nile Virus in Westchester County this year. Westchester County, New York Resident Tests Positive For...
Colorful Kickoff Event for the Hudson Valley’s Newest Restaurant
The Hudson Valley is filled with new experiences in each county. There is a wide variety for everyone. In Dutchess County, Casa Mexico recently opened under new ownership. Emma's Cafe & Cones also opened this month in Dutchess County, NY. In Orange County, a new accessory and jewelry store opened....
Utility bill break upcoming for Rockland residents
Rockland residents are going to see relief on their energy bills by the end of the year even as utility companies predict higher than usual fuel costs this winter.
Westchester Residents Can Dispose of Expired-Unwanted Meds on Sept. 14 and 15
WESTCHESTER COUNTY TO PARTICIPATE IN NEW YORK STATE’S OVERDOSE AWARENESS EVENT. On September 14 and September 15, Westchester County’s Department of Environmental Facilities (DEF) will provide residents with the opportunity to dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medications at the Household Hazardous-Material Recovery Facility (H-MRF) in Valhalla by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The drive is being heldin conjunction withNew York State’ssecond annual Overdose Awareness Day (OAD). The two-day event honors the lives of individuals lost to overdose, and recognizes those working to reduce stigma and overdose deaths in New York State.
Martha’s Country Bakery
There’s always something baking at Martha’s Country Bakery. With five locations in Brooklyn and Queens, you simply must treat yourself to some luscious baked goods, made with only high-quality ingredients that you can taste in every bite. Martha’s Country Bakery on Ditmars Blvd. in Astoria has recently been...
Actor Kelsey Grammer visits Barton Orchards in Poughkeepsie to lend support after fire
Grammer visited Barton Orchards Tuesday to lend support in their recovery.
