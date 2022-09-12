Read full article on original website
5 local businesses are calling it quits
It is with a heavy heart that I am writing about five businesses that have recently closed or are going to close soon. For various reasons, each of these iconic establishments has encountered challenges that resulted in their demise. We are living in uncharted waters as each business has to...
As local institutions go out of business, ask yourself an important question
A couple of weeks ago, Gaspare’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed abruptly after 45 years in business. Then, like a machine gun blast to local food lovers, three Ocean City institutions called it quits: Voltaco’s Italian Foods – which had one of my favorite cheesesteaks – announced it will close Oct. 9 after its 69th season, then Wards Pastry – my go-to donut shop for the best donuts this side of the planet – said it’s time to stop making the donuts on Sept. 18 after 98 years, followed by OC Surf Cafe – my favorite breakfast spot in South Jersey – announced it will also close Sept. 18 after 10 years.
Three Downtown Ocean City, NJ Businesses For Sale For $16 Million
Three adjacent Ocean City properties, making up an acre of land in the heart of downtown Ocean City, went on sale this month for $16 million. The businesses involved are the Pavilion Motor Lodge, the Fountain View Motel and the Moorlyn Terrace Apartments. The two hotels and the apartment building...
The Current/Gazette Newspapers Publish Their Last Edition
The Current newspaper is no more. The free, weekly newspaper that was delivered to communities around South Jersey every Thursday published its last edition today. News of the final paper appeared in a short article printed on page six of today's editions of the newspaper. The Current and the Gazette...
Whit
Student Center Expansion Set to Open in Fall 2023
Editor’s Note: Due to a glitch in the system, this article reads the author as Gianna Malgieri. The correct author is Elena Laughton. We are currently working to correct this issue. Since May, construction has been underway to expand the Chamberlain Student Center. The expansion will take up about...
Luxury brand planning $150M hotel in Cape May
A historic town on the Jersey Shore is on the verge of getting its first new hotel in a half-century. Luxury resort brand Icona is planning a 160-key hotel at the site of the former Beach Theater property, NJ.com reported. Eustace Mita, president of Icona, purchased the out-of-use property in 2019 for $6.6 million.
O.C. Ecumenical Council Helps Feed Community
Regina Ralston went aisle by aisle looking to see what foods are needed to fill the shelves at the Ecumenical Council of Ocean City’s Food Cupboard. The Ecumenical Council of Ocean City is a faith-based organization made up of members whose mission it is to help feed and clothe those in need. Among other organizations, the Ecumenical Council partners with the city of Ocean City.
Atlantic City, NJ’s Newest Breakfast Destination Now Open inside Tropicana Casino
Something unique and delicious has finally opened in Atlantic City. It's called Hash House A Go Go and it's bringing on all the new breakfast feels, but that's not all it offers. As part of its Grand Opening festivities on Thursday, Hash House constructed a monstrous stack of their iconic...
Wind Farm Developer to Hold Meeting in Ocean City Monday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.
An offshore wind farm may be built at the shore as early as 2024. But before giant turbines can be put in the water, the developer needs a transmission line to make the entire project happen. Orsted, the Danish energy company overseeing the wind farm project called Ocean Wind, plans...
Former Flyer puts his Haddonfield, NJ mansion on the market: Look inside
Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov has put his Haddonfield mansion on the market and it’s pretty stunning. It’s a five-bedroom, seven-bath custom build that boasts over 8,600 square feet. From the Zillow listing:. The heart of the home is located among the living room and kitchen areas...
Retired Atlantic-Cape May county judge joins Stockton’s Hughes Center
A retired judge who headed the Atlantic and Cape May county courts is joining the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University. Julio L. Mendez, who started his career in Cumberland County, retired March 1 from his position as assignment just for the Atlantic-Cape May County vicinage.
See the plans for a Wildwood Crest, NJ motel saved from demolition
WILDWOOD CREST — Closed in the fall of 2021, a massive motel along the beach may be ready to take reservations for next summer as soon as fall of 2022. You can now refer to the Oceanview Motel as Madison Resort Wildwood Crest, following a $10 million purchase of the property by hotel management company Madison Resorts.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Car Dealership Will Close After 25 Years
Charles Cain declared on-air this morning, Monday, September 12, 2022 that "The Pandemic Claims another." This is a direct reference to the challenges presented by a more than two-years COVID-19 pandemic. With that, Cain confirmed that The Auto Plaza at English Creek will be closing its doors this week, most...
Ocean City American Legion Supports “Run For The Fallen”
On Thursday, Sept. 22, a team of military members from Joint Base McGuire/Dix/Lakehurst and other locations from across the U.S. will come together to run a 195-plus-mile journey in honor of every New Jersey service member who died in support of the Global War on Terror (GWOT). The Ocean City...
Five favorite festivals forthcoming this weekend in New Jersey
This time of year, there is plenty to do all over the great Garden State. From simple hikes or boat rides in our many amazing state and county parks to any of the great festivals we have. Some are more for adults to enjoy like any of our wine festivals and there are plenty that are family-friendly.
Finding the “Holy Grail” in an Ocean of slots
The Atlantic City Casino industry has likely touched you in one way or another. Perhaps, like me, they provided a great career opportunity, or maybe you are just someone who likes to spend a night out trying your luck on a slot machine to win a few bucks. While many play these machines, few know the ins and outs of how slot payouts and jackpots work.
39 Absolute Best Spots in Southern NJ for National Eat a Hoagie Day
Today is a national holiday that, quite frankly, we should all celebrate together, hand-in-hand -- it's National Eat a Hoagie Day. I'm not entirely sure how Hoagie Day landed on September 14th (does it really matter?) or even who started it (again, does it matter?) but if there's a reason to chow-down on a really long sandwich, count me in.
This may be the most bizarre restaurant in New Jersey
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — I am not using the term "bizarre" in a bad way, at all. In fact, if I had the ability each night to magically transport myself to any restaurant in the Garden State for dinner, I'd pick this spot every single time (even though this restaurant is seasonal).
Old Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Set to Become New Deli and Pizza Spot?
It appears that an old restaurant on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, which has been closed for a number of years, will be reopening as a new eatery within the next several weeks. Hint: most know the old place for the giant inflatable crab that used to...
Contaminated water study in NJ town needs more volunteers
PAULSBORO — The true reach and impact of drinking-water contamination from years ago in this Gloucester County borough remains unknown. To get a better picture of the potential health effects, researchers still need hundreds of individuals from the area to volunteer to be part of a blood study that's been running since last fall.
