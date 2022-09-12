ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

shorelocalnews.com

5 local businesses are calling it quits

It is with a heavy heart that I am writing about five businesses that have recently closed or are going to close soon. For various reasons, each of these iconic establishments has encountered challenges that resulted in their demise. We are living in uncharted waters as each business has to...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

As local institutions go out of business, ask yourself an important question

A couple of weeks ago, Gaspare’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed abruptly after 45 years in business. Then, like a machine gun blast to local food lovers, three Ocean City institutions called it quits: Voltaco’s Italian Foods – which had one of my favorite cheesesteaks – announced it will close Oct. 9 after its 69th season, then Wards Pastry – my go-to donut shop for the best donuts this side of the planet – said it’s time to stop making the donuts on Sept. 18 after 98 years, followed by OC Surf Cafe – my favorite breakfast spot in South Jersey – announced it will also close Sept. 18 after 10 years.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Student Center Expansion Set to Open in Fall 2023

Editor’s Note: Due to a glitch in the system, this article reads the author as Gianna Malgieri. The correct author is Elena Laughton. We are currently working to correct this issue. Since May, construction has been underway to expand the Chamberlain Student Center. The expansion will take up about...
GLASSBORO, NJ
therealdeal.com

Luxury brand planning $150M hotel in Cape May

A historic town on the Jersey Shore is on the verge of getting its first new hotel in a half-century. Luxury resort brand Icona is planning a 160-key hotel at the site of the former Beach Theater property, NJ.com reported. Eustace Mita, president of Icona, purchased the out-of-use property in 2019 for $6.6 million.
ocnjdaily.com

O.C. Ecumenical Council Helps Feed Community

Regina Ralston went aisle by aisle looking to see what foods are needed to fill the shelves at the Ecumenical Council of Ocean City’s Food Cupboard. The Ecumenical Council of Ocean City is a faith-based organization made up of members whose mission it is to help feed and clothe those in need. Among other organizations, the Ecumenical Council partners with the city of Ocean City.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

See the plans for a Wildwood Crest, NJ motel saved from demolition

WILDWOOD CREST — Closed in the fall of 2021, a massive motel along the beach may be ready to take reservations for next summer as soon as fall of 2022. You can now refer to the Oceanview Motel as Madison Resort Wildwood Crest, following a $10 million purchase of the property by hotel management company Madison Resorts.
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City American Legion Supports “Run For The Fallen”

On Thursday, Sept. 22, a team of military members from Joint Base McGuire/Dix/Lakehurst and other locations from across the U.S. will come together to run a 195-plus-mile journey in honor of every New Jersey service member who died in support of the Global War on Terror (GWOT). The Ocean City...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Finding the “Holy Grail” in an Ocean of slots

The Atlantic City Casino industry has likely touched you in one way or another. Perhaps, like me, they provided a great career opportunity, or maybe you are just someone who likes to spend a night out trying your luck on a slot machine to win a few bucks. While many play these machines, few know the ins and outs of how slot payouts and jackpots work.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Contaminated water study in NJ town needs more volunteers

PAULSBORO — The true reach and impact of drinking-water contamination from years ago in this Gloucester County borough remains unknown. To get a better picture of the potential health effects, researchers still need hundreds of individuals from the area to volunteer to be part of a blood study that's been running since last fall.
PAULSBORO, NJ

