WTOK-TV
Chapel Hart talks about national competition show ending
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The finale for America’s Got Talent was Wednesday night and Mississippi favorites’ Chapel Hart placed fifth in the top five list of competitors this season. The country music trio had been fan favorites all season long as they rallied audiences together with their original...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi-made movie to premiere at Meridian’s Temple Theatre
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A movie about the death of explorer and politician Meriwether Lewis will make its regional premiere at the Temple Theatre Saturday and Sunday. Lewis was half of the leadership team of the famous Lewis and Clark Expedition that explored and mapped the American West and served as governor of the Louisiana Territory.
WTOK-TV
Meridian School Board approves added security
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian School Board Thursday approved moving forward with additional security for public events. At a special called meeting, members agreed on more police officer visibility and having staff well-trained, with years of experience. News 11 spoke with Pastor Gary Houston, a former school board member,...
WTOK-TV
Diamond Jim’s & Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House sneak peek
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many customers were sad when the Old Farm Beef House closed its doors in Meridian a couple of months ago. Now, people are getting excited as the building is being renovated with new equipment and a new name. The new name is Diamond Jim’s and Mrs....
WTOK-TV
Child, 2 adults critically injured in accident
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A child and two adults are in critical condition following a head-on collision Thursday morning in Lauderdale County. It happened just after 9:00 a.m. on Aycock Rd. in the Zero Community. The two cars collided in the 800 block. A one-year-old child, his mother and the woman driving the other car were all airlifted to area hospitals and eventually to Jackson.
Two arrested for burglaries in Mississippi, Louisiana
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman in connection to burglaries that happened in Meridian, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Deputies said they were contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office on September 12 concerning two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary in their parish. Investigators said they […]
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 15, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 5:11 PM on September 14,...
WTOK-TV
It will be a great day to get outside
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - I hope you all are having a wonderful day. It was a very cool start to the morning, but we are warming up nicely this afternoon. Highs will be near the mid to lower 80s. We can expect plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day.
WTOK-TV
Can we ask for better weather?
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Another very beautiful day is ahead of us this week. We have dealt with highs in the mid to upper 80s for most of the week and that will be the case again today. Overnight lows are in the lower 60s. There was a slight chill in the air as we got out the door this morning. It will be another great day to get out and enjoy. Picture perfect picnic weather I must add.
WTOK-TV
Meridian Public Schools addresses fight, threats that led to game cancellation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Public School District Tuesday released a more detailed statement about the cancellation of a football game Sept. 9 between the Meridian Wildcats and West Lauderdale Knights. “After an altercation occurred at Meridian High School during dismissal and several other credible threats on September 9, 2022,...
WLBT
Officer injured during police chase in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An officer suffered injuries during a police chase in Pike County on Monday, September 12. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary. Investigators were dispatched to an area in the Progress Community, where contact was made with a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle used in the robbery.
WTOK-TV
3rd, 4th suspects charged in Meridian child’s death
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police announced that two more arrests have been made in the 2021 death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown. MPD said Lakendra Campbell and Domanetrus Camper were both apprehended by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and Meridian Special Operations Unit Wednesday. Campbell...
WTOK-TV
Casey White, Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls before April escape
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - As investigators uncover further details about Casey White’s and Vicky White’s relationship prior to the prison escape that captured national headlines, they discovered the two shared nearly 1,000 phone calls while Casey White was being held at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, between August 2021 and February 2022.
WTOK-TV
West Alabama superintendents discuss new graduation requirements
Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama State Board of Education expressed its approval for a plan that would add requirements for high school graduation. It plans to take an official vote in November. News 11 spoke with two of our West Alabama school districts about what these changes mean for their...
WTOK-TV
Missing woman reported in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in locating a missing woman. According to the sheriff’s office, family members filed a missing person report on 28-year-old Alexis Renee Rivas. Rivas was last seen in the vicinity of County Road 812 and 8122...
kicks96news.com
A Pair of accidents in Neshoba
4:13 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were requested to perform a drive-by to check on possible intruders on their property by a resident of Road 101. 10:33 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on Road 375. 2:32 p.m. –...
WTOK-TV
Tropical Depression #7 has formed in the Atlantic
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Depression #7 formed on Wednesday morning in the Central Atlantic. At the time it formed, it was moving due west at 14mph with max sustained winds of 35mph. It is encountering some wind shear, but it’s expected to overcome that and strengthen into a tropical storm over the next day or so. If so, it’ll be called Fiona.
WTOK-TV
Fall is exactly 1 week away, but it won’t feel like it soon
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The countdown is on for the start of fall. In one week, we’ll turn the page to a new season. We got a small dose of fall this week, but this weekend will feel more like late summer. Dew points are now back in the 60s, and they’ll climb into the mid 60s by Sunday. So, expect more humid conditions in the days ahead.
kicks96news.com
Multiple DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County
NEKOTA BELL, 32, of Philadelphia, Failure to Pay, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2. NORRIS CARTER, 47, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. DALE L CHICKAWAY, 47, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, Public Drunk, Littering, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600. JADE CRAPPS, 33,...
WTOK-TV
Tailgate preview: NE Lauderdale preps for Forest
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Northeast Lauderdale Trojans prep for week four as they get ready to host Forest. The Trojans are coming off a great win against rival Southeast Lauderdale. With that win last Thursday, Northeast is now 2-1 to start the season. The Trojans will be at home...
