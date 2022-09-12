Read full article on original website
Cam’ron, Ma$e & Jadakiss Add Special Guest To 3 Headed Monster Tour
Cam’ron, Ma$e and Jadakiss shocked fans earlier this month when they announced a joint tour, and now they’ve added a surprise guest to the lineup. Killa Cam announced on Instagram on Tuesday (September 13) that DJ Drama will be joining him, Murda Ma$e and Kiss on the road for their 3 Headed Monster Tour.
NAV & Don Toliver Release ‘One Time’ Video Feat. & Future — Watch
NAV just released his new album Demons Protected By Angels which is currently fighting for the #2 spot behind Bad Bunny this week. Tonight, the rapper has released a new video for ‘One Time’ from the LP. The song features Future and is essentially a collaboration with Don Toliver. You can check it out below. Directed by Spike Jordan.
Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo
Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
6ix9ine Makes Callous Joke About PnB Rock's Shooting Death, Twitter Explodes
6ix9ine historically breaks his social media silence when a rapper passes away – and PnB Rock’s tragic death is no exception. The controversial rapper became a trending Twitter topic on Tuesday (September 13) after he made a callous joke at PnB Rock’s expense. Taking to his Instagram...
Pooh Shiesty Shows Off New Look In Prison Photo
Pooh Shiesty appears to be going through something of a transformation in prison — physically, at least. On Monday (August 29), the incarcerated rapper took to Twitter to share a new photo of him behind bars, showing off his almost unrecognizable new look. The usually ski mask-clad MC can...
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
Tyrese Gets Back With Ex-Girlfriend Zelie Timothy After Labeling Her ‘Poison’
Tyrese has apparently mended his relationship with former girlfriend Zelie Timothy — and now, they’re back on. Months after the Fast & Furious star labeled Timothy “poison,” the Dominican model uploaded a clip of herself and Tyrese on the beach looking happily in love. With Brent...
Fans Roast Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Breakup Facial Hair’ After Lori Harvey Split
Social media is not here for Michael B. Jordan growing out his facial hair. The Creed star recently debuted a new look that fans have been roasting him over. Jordan’s stylist, Jason Bolden, took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off the actor’s look for a new fashion campaign.
Boosie Badazz Responds To Allegations He Was Behind Murder Of Chicago Jeweler
Boosie Badazz is clearing his name after being accused of orchestrating the murder of Chicago jeweler Duke The Jeweler in Houston, Texas during Labor Day Weekend. The Baton Rouge rapper posted an angry video on Instagram on Wednesday (September 7) denying his involvement while sharing his account of what transpired the night of Duke’s death.
Alicia Keys Responds With A Big 'WTF' After Fan Kisses Her During Vancouver Show (VIDEO)
Alicia Keys just responded to a viral video of her getting kissed by a fan smack on the cheek during her concert in Vancouver. She was performing for her Alicia + Keys World Tour at Rogers Arena on August 29 when she had a completely uncalled-for encounter with a fan.
Irv Gotti Accused Of Predatory Behavior After Detailing First Kiss With Ashanti
Irv Gotti's faced a lot of backlash over the past few weeks in regards to his relationship with Ashanti. For the most part, it was kept under wraps until his appearance on Drink Champs where he detailed his relationship with the R&B singer, as well as his reaction to finding out that she was dating Nelly. Fat Joe condemned Gotti for his comments before apologizing, though many sided with Joey Crack's assessment of the situation.
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Claim She Told Nicki Minaj To Get An Abortion
Megan Thee Stallion has denied she once told Nicki Minaj to get an abortion. The Young Money superstar hosted a new episode of her Queen Radio show on Amazon’s Amp app dubbed “Tea Party” on Sunday night (September 11), where she spilled the tea about her rap rivals, among other topics.
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon releases debut single using the stage name ‘Lolahol’
It’s happening! Lourdes Leon has released her new single, following in Madonna’s footsteps and making her official debut in music, with her new song ‘Lock&Key’ using the stage name Lolahol. The 25-year-old model and businesswoman is showing her talent in the new music video, with a futuristic look and...
Ari Fletcher Reveals Breakup With Moneybagg Yo After Tweeting She’s Paid And Single
Ari Fletcher shared on Twitter that she is a single woman. She and Moneybagg Yo had been dating since 2019.
Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’
Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
