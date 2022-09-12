ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cam’ron, Ma$e & Jadakiss Add Special Guest To 3 Headed Monster Tour

Cam’ron, Ma$e and Jadakiss shocked fans earlier this month when they announced a joint tour, and now they’ve added a surprise guest to the lineup. Killa Cam announced on Instagram on Tuesday (September 13) that DJ Drama will be joining him, Murda Ma$e and Kiss on the road for their 3 Headed Monster Tour.
NAV & Don Toliver Release ‘One Time’ Video Feat. & Future — Watch

NAV just released his new album Demons Protected By Angels which is currently fighting for the #2 spot behind Bad Bunny this week. Tonight, the rapper has released a new video for ‘One Time’ from the LP. The song features Future and is essentially a collaboration with Don Toliver. You can check it out below. Directed by Spike Jordan.
Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo

Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
Pooh Shiesty Shows Off New Look In Prison Photo

Pooh Shiesty appears to be going through something of a transformation in prison — physically, at least. On Monday (August 29), the incarcerated rapper took to Twitter to share a new photo of him behind bars, showing off his almost unrecognizable new look. The usually ski mask-clad MC can...
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'

Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
Boosie Badazz Responds To Allegations He Was Behind Murder Of Chicago Jeweler

Boosie Badazz is clearing his name after being accused of orchestrating the murder of Chicago jeweler Duke The Jeweler in Houston, Texas during Labor Day Weekend. The Baton Rouge rapper posted an angry video on Instagram on Wednesday (September 7) denying his involvement while sharing his account of what transpired the night of Duke’s death.
Irv Gotti Accused Of Predatory Behavior After Detailing First Kiss With Ashanti

Irv Gotti's faced a lot of backlash over the past few weeks in regards to his relationship with Ashanti. For the most part, it was kept under wraps until his appearance on Drink Champs where he detailed his relationship with the R&B singer, as well as his reaction to finding out that she was dating Nelly. Fat Joe condemned Gotti for his comments before apologizing, though many sided with Joey Crack's assessment of the situation.
Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
