Pickens County, SC

FOX Carolina

SCHP: 1 dead after crash on Highway 178 in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash in Anderson County Wednesday morning. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 11:51 a.m. on Highway 178. Troopers say the crash happened when a Toyota pickup traveling west on Highway 178...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies driver of crash in Pendleton

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash. The crash happened on Wednesday just before noon on Liberty Highway near Allgood Road, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. The coroner said the driver was traveling west on Liberty Highway...
PENDLETON, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate woman dies in crash in Greenville County, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Greenville County, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on White Horse Road Ext. near Hicks Road, according to Nick Pye with South...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

SCHP responds to crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash in Spartanburg. Troopers said the crash happened at 5:11 a.m. on Highway 101 near Crepe Myrtle Drive. First responders are at the scene and the crash has injuries. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Wade Hampton Blvd.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on a busy highway Wednesday morning. Just before 7 a.m., a Chevrolet pickup truck was driving on Wade Hampton Boulevard, turned left onto a private driveway, and was hit by a motorcyclist.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Highway 14 bridge closed by South Carolina Department of Transportation

GREER, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed the Highway 14 bridge in Landrum, according to the Gowensville Fire Department. This is the bridge just west (northbound toward Landrum) of Highway 414. "This was done very quickly with little notification," the fire department posted on Facebook.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg Police announce new info in homicide investigation

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Morning News @ 8AM. A restaurant in Clemson is raising awareness for ovarian cancer after the owner's mother lost her battle to the disease back in 2015. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. On the Town: 9/15 @ 8AM. Updated: 4 hours ago.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Driver dies days after crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died days after a crash in Easley. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on August 30 on Highway 8 near Tinsley Drive. Troopers said a 2005 Honda was traveling east on the highway when it went left of center and hit a 2022 SUV. […]
EASLEY, SC

