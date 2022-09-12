Read full article on original website
Three separate fatal crashes in the Upstate Wednesday
Traveling on Upstate highways continues to be treacherous. Three separate but fatal crashes were reported Wednesday, two in Greenville County and the other in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Passenger dies after driver hits fence in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a driver ran off the road and hit a fence. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 4:00 p.m. on White Horse Road Extension on Wednesday. The driver of a Honda SUV traveled...
FOX Carolina
Crash involving multiple cars causes backup on I-85S in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash involving multiple cars on I-85 in Spartanburg County. The crash happened at 6:47 a.m. on I-85 south near exit 66, according to troopers. Highway Patrol said there are injuries. Stay tuned as...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: 1 dead after crash on Highway 178 in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash in Anderson County Wednesday morning. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 11:51 a.m. on Highway 178. Troopers say the crash happened when a Toyota pickup traveling west on Highway 178...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies driver of crash in Pendleton
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash. The crash happened on Wednesday just before noon on Liberty Highway near Allgood Road, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. The coroner said the driver was traveling west on Liberty Highway...
WYFF4.com
Upstate woman dies in crash in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Greenville County, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on White Horse Road Ext. near Hicks Road, according to Nick Pye with South...
1 dead in head-on crash in Anderson Co.
One person died in a head-on crash just before noon Wednesday in Anderson County.
SCHP responds to crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash in Spartanburg. Troopers said the crash happened at 5:11 a.m. on Highway 101 near Crepe Myrtle Drive. First responders are at the scene and the crash has injuries. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Wade Hampton Blvd.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on a busy highway Wednesday morning. Just before 7 a.m., a Chevrolet pickup truck was driving on Wade Hampton Boulevard, turned left onto a private driveway, and was hit by a motorcyclist.
1 dead in crash on Greenville Co. highway
One person died Wednesday morning in a crash in Greenville County.
WYFF4.com
Highway 14 bridge closed by South Carolina Department of Transportation
GREER, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed the Highway 14 bridge in Landrum, according to the Gowensville Fire Department. This is the bridge just west (northbound toward Landrum) of Highway 414. "This was done very quickly with little notification," the fire department posted on Facebook.
Easley woman dies in crash
EASLEY — An Easley woman died at the hospital after being involved in a crash, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Tr
Oconee County fatal crash victim identified
Investigators say a 20-year-old Westminster woman was at the wheel of a Volkswagen that pulled into the path of a 18-wheeler on Highway 11. The victim, identified as Chloe Norelle Hietela, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Reward increase following deadly shooting in Spartanburg
Officials and family members announced the increase in reward money following a deadly shooting in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg Police announce new info in homicide investigation
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Morning News @ 8AM. A restaurant in Clemson is raising awareness for ovarian cancer after the owner's mother lost her battle to the disease back in 2015. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. On the Town: 9/15 @ 8AM. Updated: 4 hours ago.
WYFF4.com
Crews work to remove plane crash wreckage after pilot's body recovered from Lake Hartwell
HART COUNTY, Ga. — Five days after a twin-engine plane went down in Lake Hartwell, the body of the pilot was recovered Thursday from the watery wreckage. Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland confirmed the removal of the body just after 6:30 p.m. Sheriff Cleveland identified the victim as Todd...
Family of woman killed in Anderson Co. deputy-involved crash files wrongful death suit
The family of a woman who died in an April crash involving an Anderson County deputy filed a wrongful death lawsuit against that deputy and the sheriff's office.
Man dies after tractor overturns in Cherokee Co.
A Cherokee County man died Tuesday evening when the tractor he was operating overturned.
Plane, body of pilot remain submerged in South Carolina lake after crash
Recovery crews have been unable to retrieve the body of the pilot who crashed into Lake Hartwell Saturday.
Driver dies days after crash in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died days after a crash in Easley. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on August 30 on Highway 8 near Tinsley Drive. Troopers said a 2005 Honda was traveling east on the highway when it went left of center and hit a 2022 SUV. […]
