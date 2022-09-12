YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Bishop David Bonnar will have the rare honor next week of celebrating Mass with Pope Francis at Saint Peter’s Basilica in Rome. In a release from the Diocese, after the Mass, which will take place on Monday, the Bishop will join 179 new bishops from around the world for a private audience with the Pope at the Vatican.

