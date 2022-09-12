Read full article on original website
Related
WYTV.com
Community to gather in honor of fallen officer
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The community will come together this weekend to honor the life of fallen police officer Justin Leo. This year’s Officer Justin Leo Memorial Walk/Run will take place Sunday. The free event kicks off around 4:30 p.m. near the American Legion in Girard. The race will start at 5 p.m.
WYTV.com
Youngstown Bishop to meet Pope Francis in Rome
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Bishop David Bonnar will have the rare honor next week of celebrating Mass with Pope Francis at Saint Peter’s Basilica in Rome. In a release from the Diocese, after the Mass, which will take place on Monday, the Bishop will join 179 new bishops from around the world for a private audience with the Pope at the Vatican.
Special homecoming: Descendants of one of Erie’s most famous families visit Wood-Morrison House
The descendants of one of Erie’s most famous families had a special homecoming Wednesday morning. The grandchildren of Captain William Morrison visited and toured his former estate. They did not grow up in the house, but they are reconnecting with their roots. The Wood-Morrison house was built in 1858 and sits on Erie’s millionaire row […]
WYTV.com
Local eatery offering selections to honor the Queen
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Queen Elizabeth will lie in state for four days until her funeral on Monday. Piccadilly Parlour in Canfield is featuring a menu of items that people can have to feel a closer connection to Great Britain. It’s items that are on the menu every day,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYTV.com
Local ceremony kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, was the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month. So, Youngstown’s Hispanic community held an opening ceremony. The ceremony was held at the OCCHA (Organizacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana) building on the south side, which is the center of the area’s Hispanic cultural organization.
WYTV.com
Swap meet starts Friday at fairgrounds
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – If you like cars, follow your ears and nose to the Canfield Fairground this weekend. Dave & Ed’s Super Swap Meet is an outdoor market where 5,000 vendors will be selling cars, parts, tools and memorabilia. It’s expected to attract over 30,000 people for the weekend.
WYTV.com
Beloved ‘Mr. East Liverpool’ now named Hometown Hero
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – For this week’s Hometown Hero, we got the honor of highlighting someone who is synonymous with East Liverpool and the Potters — Frank “Digger” Dawson. To learn more about what makes him a hero in others’ eyes, we spoke with two people very close to him.
6-Foot-Long Boa Constrictor On The Loose In Pennsylvania Neighborhood
'It’s kind of a serious thing.'
RELATED PEOPLE
WYTV.com
Arcade with 350 pinball machines coming to downtown Girard
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the biggest buildings in downtown Girard will soon be occupied by — of all things — an arcade. Mayor Jim Melfi asks, how can you not be excited about a private investment of this kind coming to the city?. There will...
WYTV.com
Former Colonial House restaurant in Youngstown catches fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Fire Department has responded to a fire in the Uptown District of Market Street. It’s at the building that once housed the Colonial House restaurant, which has been closed for years. It was once part of the area’s premier restaurants. Part...
WYTV.com
Work gives Mahoning River new life
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Struthers celebrated the latest development in revitalizing the Mahoning River. The mayors of Struthers, Youngstown and Lowellville met Tuesday and talked about the next steps in revitalizing the river. The Struthers Dam is the second to be removed and just a few...
WYTV.com
New Sheetz opens in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The newest Sheetz location has officially opened in Warren. It’s located at the Corner of East Market Street and North Road. The gas station and convenience store officially opened for business Thursday. Construction began back in March. Customers stopped by Thursday to check it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com
Champion Day highlights kids with special abilities
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Students with special needs felt the thrills of being an athlete Thursday. It was Canfield Schools’ second Champion Day. Students made their way through the pregame tunnel at Bob Dove Field where about 100 students with developmental disabilities from Mahoning County schools participated. They...
Former township treasurer pleads guilty to embezzling $150K
The former treasurer of a Mercer County township pleaded guilty to embezzling at least $150,000 while on the job.
WYTV.com
Roads in Mill Creek to close for marathon
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday will see some road closures for the Green Cathedral Half Marathon, 5K and Kids Fun Run. The following roads in Mill Creek MetroPark will be closed to vehicular, cyclist and pedestrian traffic from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday:. Bears Den Drive. Cross Drive.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Michael Butler: Shell ethylene cracker complex shows value of never giving up
The French writer Victor Hugo once called perseverance “the secret of all triumphs.” Those words came to mind as I read that Shell this year expects to open its estimated $10 billion ethylene cracker complex in Beaver County outside Pittsburgh. It’s been a decade since the company announced...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYTV.com
Local college gets ready to provide chip chain workers
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As construction takes place on the huge Intel semiconductor manufacturing facility near Columbus, colleges and universities all around Ohio are working with Intel and other chip manufacturers to offer the needed coursework to work there. Administrators with Eastern Gateway Community College have been working the...
WYTV.com
Dates for Christmas assistance applications set
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The application process for the Christmas assistance from the Salvation Army has opened. Applications are in person this year at 270 Franklin St. SE, Warren, and will be taken on October 11, 12, 13 and 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on October 18 and 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WYTV.com
MyValleyCars: Stadium GM September 2022
Today MyValleyCars is in Salem at the Stadium GM Superstore as they showcase 8 cars from their Red Tag Sale. With choices like these, it’s no wonder they’re called a Superstore.
WYTV.com
Report: Warren home hit by bullets in crossfire
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police believe a home in Warren was hit by crossfire after they received a call for shots fired. Police were called to the 1100 block of Pearl Street, SW. around 7:45 p.m. Monday. A resident of the home told police she noticed a small hole on the interior wall of her family room. She also said some drywall dust was on the carpet, according to a police report.
Comments / 0