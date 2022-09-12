This part of IGN's Zelda: Breath of the Wild wiki guide will walk you through the starting stages of the biggest main quest in BotW: Free the Divine Beasts. Of course, the token feature of BotW is the ability to free the divine beasts in any order. This quest is an open-ended and multi-faceted quest that spans all over Hyrule, requiring you to cleanse the giant mechanical wonders of Ganon’s corruption. To do so, you’ll need to meet with each of Hyrule’s races in the four corners of the land, where you'll meet the Zora, Gorons, Rito, and Gerudo tribes. Where you start and finish and is entirely up to you, as you can go after any of the four beasts in any order - though some may prove more difficult than others.

