The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Is Up for Preorder
It's official: the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It's set to release exclusively for Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023. Based on the glimpses we've seen, the game looks similar to its predecessor, but with a number of exciting new ideas thrown in the mix, including sky-high verticality in the open world.
ID@Xbox Fall Showcase: Everything Shown at the Event
Microsoft's ID@Xbox Fall Showcase has now concluded, following appearances from a ton of Xbox games including Valheim, Moonscars, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, and more. IGN has you covered right here with everything shown during the event, which included trailers, new Game Pass additions, and interviews with developers. Eville Arrives on Xbox...
Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Best Tips and Guides to Enhance the Magic
Disney has captured the heart of many children and adults with its animated films. Whether it's one of the best Pixar movies or an animated classic like The Little Mermaid, most folks have a favorite they can point to with fond memories. And it's that nostalgia that Disney Dreamlight Valley taps into to make a fun and addicting life-sim adventure game.
Ashfall Showcase 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
Ashfall is an upcoming adventure shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio that is set in a stylized post-apocalypse wasteland that tasks player to leave their Vault in the aftermath of a nuclear war to search out the Core of Creation, which may be the only hope of ensuring the survival of the human race.
Nintendo 64’s GoldenEye Remake Announced With Contrasting Features for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass
British super spy James Bond returns to the gaming world with the remake of the iconic Nintendo 64 title, GoldenEye 007. The title was first announced around 25 years after its release for the N64 at the September Direct event, with the remake expected to arrive soon for the Nintendo Switch. Some time later, Xbox also confirmed that a 4K remaster of the classic action title will also be making its way to the Xbox Game Pass.
Lorcana - Disney's Magic: The Gathering Card Game Contender Has TCG Fans Intrigued
Disney is officially taking on the likes of Magic: The Gathering, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and Yu-Gi-Oh with its own TCG called Lorcana. Featuring the likes of Mickey Mouse, Frozen's Elsa, Robin Hood, and Stitch, the first handful of cards available at D23 are already selling for thousands of dollars and piquing the interest of card game players around the world.
PlayStation Exclusive Deathloop Appears on Xbox Store
Deathloop, the popular first-person shooter from Bethesda and Arkane, appears to be making its way to Xbox platforms. Following its release on the PlayStation 5 and PC last year, it was expected that Deathloop would eventually make its way to Xbox, given it was just a limited-time console exclusive for the PlayStation. Finally, a year after its initial release, it appears that Deathloop will be coming to Xbox very soon.
Nintendo Reveals Breath of the Wild Sequel Titled Tears of the Kingdom, Releases May 12, 2023
The Nintendo Direct event for September certainly delivered on its promise of exciting reveals and announcements, as fans received news regarding several upcoming titles like Pikmin 4, Goldeneye 007, and more. However, the biggest reveal came from the world of Zelda, as Nintendo finally revealed the title for the sequel...
See a New Card From the Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer 40,000 Crossover!
On October 7, two geek culture titans - Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer 40,000 - are coming together in a hugely exciting collaboration. It will see the characters, lore and world of Games Workshop's epic Warhammer 40,000 universe appearing in the form of playable cards that utilise Magic: The Gathering's gameplay architecture. A part of the "Universes Beyond" initiative, it's a brilliant idea to bring gritty sci-fi into Magic's normally more fantasy-oriented foundation, and to do so with a property as renowned for its incredible art as Magic itself.
Sangonomiya Kokomi Ascension Materials Guide
If you're on the hunt for Genshin Impact Sangonomiya Kokomi Ascension Materials then you're in the right place. Nearly everything for Kokomi can be found around Watatsumi Island in Inazuma, which can make her a fairly time-efficient character to collect items for.
Dragon Ball: The Breakers
Dragon Ball: The Breakers - Official Majin Buu and Farmer Reveal Trailer. Majin Buu and Farmer will join the Dragon Ball: The Breakers roster. Check out the latest trailer for the asymmetrical action game for an exciting look at these characters. Dragon Ball: The Breakers launches on October 14, 2022...
UK Daily Deals: Save £20 on PS5 Pulse 3D Headsets, 2 for £20 on Switch Games, and More
There's an amazing discount on Pulse 3D Headsets for PS5 at Amazon right now, with the standard version down to just £69.95, which is over £20 off the original list price. You can also pick up the midnight black version for a little more, at £74.95, which is £15 off the list price.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is fast approaching, and the first details are beginning to emerge, with a Chrome-flavored shadow looming over the Island. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the next Season's release date, as well as all the latest details of what you can expect when it arrives.
Xbox App for PC Now Tells You How Long it Takes to Beat a Game
Microsoft has released a new update for its Xbox app on Windows, which includes faster launch times and will now tell you how long it takes to beat a game. As part of a partnership with IGN's sister site, HowLongToBeat, the Xbox app for Windows computers includes some information on most of the games available on PC Game Pass, such as how long it takes to beat a game or get 100 percent completion.
Top 10 Best Video Game Remakes of All Time
There’s always something special about a video game remake. Whether it’s fully rebuilt from the ground up or modernized in enough ways to make it feel brand new, it’s always exciting to see our childhood memories in a fresh and polished light.
Gran Turismo Movie Will Star David Harbour
David Harbour (Stranger Things, Hellboy) has been cast in director Neill Blomkamp's Gran Turismo movie. Harbour will play a retired racecar driver who teaches the teenage protagonist how to drive, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film tells the tale of a real-life teenage Gran Turismo player who transcended video games to become an actual pro driver.
Free the Divine Beasts
This part of IGN's Zelda: Breath of the Wild wiki guide will walk you through the starting stages of the biggest main quest in BotW: Free the Divine Beasts. Of course, the token feature of BotW is the ability to free the divine beasts in any order. This quest is an open-ended and multi-faceted quest that spans all over Hyrule, requiring you to cleanse the giant mechanical wonders of Ganon’s corruption. To do so, you’ll need to meet with each of Hyrule’s races in the four corners of the land, where you'll meet the Zora, Gorons, Rito, and Gerudo tribes. Where you start and finish and is entirely up to you, as you can go after any of the four beasts in any order - though some may prove more difficult than others.
The Norse Mythology in God of War: Ragnarok's Latest Trailer
Sony dropped a new trailer for God of War: Ragnarök at their State of Play on Tuesday (coincidentally also known as Tyr’s day), and with it came a lot of new imagery and details about how the story of the sequel will depict the Norse version of the end of the universe. Things go down in a very specific way in Norse Mythology, and it seems Sony Santa Monica will be sticking somewhat closely to the source material, as we see multiple shots in the trailer of gods, monsters, and events that tie directly to Ragnarök. There are a ton of little mythological Easter eggs in the trailer, and we’ve gone through and made note of a few specific details that you might have missed. (We’ve also added a little context along the way!)
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key - Bos Introduction | TGS 2022. Ryza and her friends' childhood friend, Bos, finally gets to venture out! Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key is due out for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam on February 22, 2023 in Japan and February 24 worldwide.
Chucky: Season 2 Exclusive Trailer and Poster Reveal
USA Network and Syfy have released the official trailer for Season 2 of Chucky, which will premiere just in time for the Halloween season on Wednesday, October 5. Here's how the network describes Chucky's sophomore season: "After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. Meanwhile, can 'Jevon' make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?"
