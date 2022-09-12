ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

NYC bodega owner sends message to Biden as felony assaults soar: 'Jump in our shoes for a day'

A bodega owner in New York City is speaking out after a shocking video reveals another assault of a store owner in the Big Apple as felony assaults continue to soar. Brooklyn bodega owner Carmelia Bello joined "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday to discuss the need for additional policing and her message for the Biden administration as crime continues to cripple city streets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Fox News

Fox News

789K+
Followers
181K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy