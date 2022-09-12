Read full article on original website
New York City homeless man sleeps on sidewalk with toaster oven, crisis worst 'since Great Depression'
New York City sidewalks are showcasing a little shop of horrors. The humanitarian crisis of homelessness festers in broad daylight today just steps from the tourist-packed heart of Manhattan. One man slept on a sidewalk in the rain with trash, food and filth littered around him on West 43rd Street...
'Chicago Fire' shooting was 'unbelievable,' funeral home director says real blaze nearby made scene 'chaotic'
A shooting near a "Chicago Fire" production set was just part of the "unbelievable" scene that unfolded Wednesday in front of A.A. Rayner & Sons Funeral Homes. A real fire broke out down the street, causing confusion among residents who thought the actors were real firefighters choosing not to respond to the blaze.
NYC bodega owner sends message to Biden as felony assaults soar: 'Jump in our shoes for a day'
A bodega owner in New York City is speaking out after a shocking video reveals another assault of a store owner in the Big Apple as felony assaults continue to soar. Brooklyn bodega owner Carmelia Bello joined "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday to discuss the need for additional policing and her message for the Biden administration as crime continues to cripple city streets.
'AGT' judge Sofia Vergara jokes about being 'insecure' around fellow judge, 'supermodel' Heidi Klum
"America's Got Talent" judge Sofia Vergara joked that she sometimes feels insecure around her fellow judge Heidi Klum. The 50-year-old actress talked about comparing herself to Klum, 49, in an interview with Fox News Digital after the talent competition show's season 17 finale on Wednesday night. "I mean, Heidi Klum,...
Family passes down $100 wedding dress for 72 years
Eight brides in the same family have passed down a $100 wedding dress in a decadeslong tradition.
Isaiah Washington on faith-based films and how having a family has changed his choice of acting roles
Isaiah Washington is opening up about how having a family has affected his acting career. In an interview with Fox News Digital at a special screening of his film "God's Not Dead: We The People," the 59-year-old actor explained that he is mindful of his wife and three children when choosing his roles in television and movies.
Chrissy Teigen says her ‘miscarriage’ was actually an abortion to save her life: ‘Heartbreaking’
Chrissy Teigen got candid about the loss of her unborn baby Jack at 20 weeks in 2020, revealing on Thursday that what she and husband John Legend said at the time was a "pregnancy loss" was really an abortion to "save my life." "Two years ago, when I was pregnant...
Rapper Ice-T denounces Los Angeles gang culture, calls LA a 'dangerous place'
Rapper Ice-T discussed Los Angeles gang culture on his Twitter on Wednesday, calling the California city a "dangerous place" – even for celebrities. The "Law & Order: SVU" star connected Los Angeles hip-hop stars' absence of jewelry with the city's skyrocketing crime crisis. "People are still hitting me up...
