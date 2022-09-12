ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

KTVU FOX 2

San Jose stabbing suspect arrested after barricading himself in apartment

A teenager wanted for an alleged stabbing was arrested after barricading himself in a San Jose apartment on Thursday. The suspect, who was described as a teen by family members, was loaded into an ambulance midday. The standoff with San Jose police happened on Pamela Avenue. The suspect's father watched...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Persons of interest in custody in SF Sutro Baths assault on Millbrae councilman

SAN FRANCISCO - There has been an update to a story we brought to you in June when a Millbrae councilman was the victim of an attack. The incident was shocking; an attacker hurled a chunk of concrete at Millbrae city Councilman Anders Fung three months ago at San Francisco's Sutro Baths. That chunk of concrete sent the councilman to the hospital with a two-inch gash on his head and a neck.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Quadruple shooting, car crash in Oakland - couple hit while sleeping

OAKLAND, Calif. - A couple sleeping and two other victims were shot and wounded after a chaotic, rolling gun battle and car crash in East Oakland, police said Wednesday. Mario Nunez's Ring cameras captured the sound of gunfire near 92nd Avenue and Peach Street at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. "I...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

4 shot in Oakland Tuesday night, police investigating

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Four people were shot in Oakland on Tuesday night, law enforcement confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the area of 92nd Avenue and Peach Street. “During the incident, two vehicles collided with one another, before colliding into multiple parked vehicles,” Oakland police told KRON4 News. When […]
OAKLAND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Police looking for SUV involved in deadly hit-and-run in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Police said an adult man died after an SUV hit him Monday night and failed to stop. At around 8:54 p.m., police responded to Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way and found a Gilroy resident that had been hit by a vehicle. The victim died of their injuries at the scene, The post Police looking for SUV involved in deadly hit-and-run in Gilroy appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA
Samantha Johnson
KRON4 News

Shooting at Oakland Madison Park Academy declared accidental discharge

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A shooting at an Oakland school last month “resulted from an accidental discharge” from a student, the Oakland Police Department announced Tuesday.  OPD said in a statement Tuesday, “investigation reveals the shooting on 8/29/22, at Madison Park Academy, resulted from an accidental discharge by a juvenile student.” The 13-year-old male victim […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Staff member at Vallejo High shot after breaking up fight outside school, police say

VALLEJO, Calif. - A staff member at Vallejo High School was shot Tuesday afternoon after breaking up a fight outside campus, police said. According to the Vallejo Police Department, officers responded to the area around 3:54 p.m. and determined that several students had been fighting with an unknown group when a staff member intervened and broke up the squabble.
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect taken into custody after standoff at Pleasanton apartments

PLEASANTON, Calif. - A suspect was taken into custody following a standoff at an apartment complex in Pleasanton on Wednesday morning, police said. Earlier the city sent out an alert around 8:39 a.m. asking residents who live at or nearby the Civic Square Apartments to shelter-in-place. Residents were also asked to avoid Case and Bernal avenues.
PLEASANTON, CA
kion546.com

Police: Salinas man arrested for injuring 93-year-old woman during carjacking

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police arrested a man after he allegedly threw a 93-year-old woman to the ground in the Creek Bridge Shopping Center parking lot Sunday morning. Daniel Guerra, 23, saw the woman trying to get into her car near the Starbucks, threw her to the ground, and stole...
KTVU FOX 2

Concord vice mayor sentenced after DUI arrest

CONCORD, Calif. - Concord Vice Mayor Laura Hoffmeister on Monday was sentenced to three years of DUI court probation following her arrest in May on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, prosecutors said. Hoffmeister, who pleaded no contest, was also sentenced to two days of SWAP (Sheriff's Work...
CONCORD, CA
ksro.com

Man Who Threw Feces at Sonoma County Correctional Deputies Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Other Crimes

A man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after pleading no contest to threatening to murder a woman, her son, a Petaluma police officer, and his family. 50-year-old Kevin Ruskauff was convicted of five felony charges. They include making criminal threats, resisting an executive officer by threat or violence and three charges of battery by gassing. The last three charges mean the man was accused of throwing human excrement. Last October, while Ruskauff was in jail pending charges, he allegedly threw a pitcher of human excrement on three Sonoma County correctional deputies. He has a criminal history with 8 felony charges dating back to 1992.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Mother’s boyfriend arrested in killing of California girl, 8

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — After a months-long manhunt, police arrested a suspect in the death of an 8-year-old girl who had been reported missing before her body was found last March inside a central California home, authorities said Sunday. Dhante Jackson was taken into custody Saturday in the San...
MERCED, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Driver plows car through Castro Valley Trader Joe's, injuring 8

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Alameda County Fire Department says they are responding to a Castro Valley Trader Joe's because a car accelerated into the store Thursday afternoon. Four people were taken to the hospital, officials say. An employee at the store on Redwood Road said there are injuries and that...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA

