Las Vegas, NV

Downtown Las Vegas properties hosting hiring fair for over 100 positions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Circa Hospitality Group is hosting a hiring fair next Thursday as it looks to fill multiple positions at several different properties. According to a news release, the hiring fair will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m in the valet area of the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino.
Rental crisis: Short-term rentals become last resort for some valley residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The high cost of rent in the Las Vegas valley continues to impact thousands of residents, causing many to seek short-term rentals for relief. Ruby Taylor told 8 News Now that weekly rentals tend to be attractive for their lower cost of living, but now the cost has gone up, yet the quality of her unit, she said, is simply embarrassing.
Hawaiian ice cream brand expands to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular Hawaiian ice cream brand is expanding to the “Ninth Island.”. Uncle’s Ice Cream, known for their ice cream sandwiches, is expanding to the Las Vegas area with a new production plant. While their product is already in Whole Foods across Hawai’i, Uncle’s Ice Cream said the expansion will allow distribution to Whole Foods stores across the southwest, such as Las Vegas, Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Diego.
Father-son crime team tormented Las Vegas over four decades

Editor’s note: Las Vegas outlaws Tom and Gramby Hanley were never members of a traditional organized crime group, but the menacing tactics they used to corrupt labor unions, and the murders and bombings they planned and executed, drew heavily from the Mob handbook. For more than 30 years, the Hanleys made as many headlines in Las Vegas as Bugsy Siegel or Tony Spilotro ever did. This four-part series by Jeff Burbank marks the first time an extensive history of the Hanleys has been compiled. And yet one has the uneasy feeling we have only scratched the surface . . .
Randy’s Donuts back to 24/7 in Las Vegas, also debuts online ordering

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Los Angeles favorite Randy’s Donuts says it will once again serve up doughnuts 24/7 in Las Vegas. The eatery initially opened its first-ever Las Vegas store in August with 24/7 hours of operation. However, the eatery, for the first time in the company’s 70-year history, sold out all of its donuts completely and was forced to change its hours to 5 a.m. until sold out.
Randy's Donuts in Las Vegas switches back to 24-hour operations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new favorite in Las Vegas won't be closing up any time soon. The Randy's Donuts website states its Las Vegas location is now operating 24 hours a day. A 24/7 schedule was originally planned for the doughnut shop when it opened, but incredible demand led the store to run from 5:30 a.m. until inventory ran out.
Downtown Doughnut Shop Gets a New Name as a Daughter Takes Over the Family Business

Since she was a child, Tanya Solares has worked alongside her father in doughnut shops in California and Southern Nevada. Now that her dad, Alejandro Solares, has retired, Tanya has taken over the downtown favorite Real Donuts and named it in honor of her dad, whom she calls Poppy. For the 32-year-old mom of two, naming the shop Poppy’s Donuts represents a tribute to her father’s hard work for his family — and the strides she’s made in becoming a small business owner.
LAS VEGAS’ HARD HAT LOUNGE ANNOUNCES NEW OWNERS

Las Vegas’ iconic dive bar Hard Hat Lounge is officially in the hands of hometown hero Frank Sidoris and Pizza-lebrity Robby Cunningham. The dynamic duo and longtime best friends bring new life to the institution starting today, September 12, with special soft opening hours of 5pm-2am. Respecting tradition and...
