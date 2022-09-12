Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion—Mother Of Two Denies Her Kids Right After Killing ThemMary HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy GolovkinAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
2 Interesting takeaways from the Raider's season openerEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
I 'couple-watched' at the pool in Las Vegas and it gave me hopeM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Related
No one can find person who fraudulently sold one of Tony Hsieh’s Las Vegas properties, sale may be tied to larger scheme
Attorneys cannot find the person who fraudulently sold a downtown Las Vegas apartment building owned by the late Tony Hsieh for more than $1 million, court documents said.
Fox5 KVVU
Downtown Las Vegas properties hosting hiring fair for over 100 positions
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Circa Hospitality Group is hosting a hiring fair next Thursday as it looks to fill multiple positions at several different properties. According to a news release, the hiring fair will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m in the valet area of the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino.
8newsnow.com
Rental crisis: Short-term rentals become last resort for some valley residents
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The high cost of rent in the Las Vegas valley continues to impact thousands of residents, causing many to seek short-term rentals for relief. Ruby Taylor told 8 News Now that weekly rentals tend to be attractive for their lower cost of living, but now the cost has gone up, yet the quality of her unit, she said, is simply embarrassing.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas non-profit provides assistance to homeless people battling HIV
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The non-profit Golden Rainbow works to get people experiencing homeless and battling HIV into stable housing. One man, who is currently in the program, says at 47 years old, things are finally looking up for him. “I thought it was over, I thought I was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox5 KVVU
Hawaiian ice cream brand expands to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular Hawaiian ice cream brand is expanding to the “Ninth Island.”. Uncle’s Ice Cream, known for their ice cream sandwiches, is expanding to the Las Vegas area with a new production plant. While their product is already in Whole Foods across Hawai’i, Uncle’s Ice Cream said the expansion will allow distribution to Whole Foods stores across the southwest, such as Las Vegas, Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Diego.
‘It’s very stressful,’ Las Vegas resident says she is trapped inside unlivable apartment due to high rent costs
The rent crisis in the Las Vegas valley continues, one resident says she is trapped and living a nightmare inside an old apartment.
DEVELOPING: Las Vegas police investigating robbery in northwest valley area
Las Vegas police said they are at the scene of an Albertson's in the northwest area as they received a call of a robbery.
Ex-boyfriend accused of killing Las Vegas mother, leaving baby alive, arrested in San Diego
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested in San Diego Wednesday morning on murder and child abuse charges for allegedly stabbing and killing his ex-girlfriend while leaving her infant daughter alive. Michael Ricks, 24, was arrested near a San Diego residence after police there received a tip at around 6:45 a.m. that he had […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox5 KVVU
Holiday carnival with ‘Mini Matterhorn’ slide to be held at Henderson casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Henderson casino will debut a holiday carnival with a slide and other attractions this year. According to a news release, the “one-of-a-kind” Snow Carnival Holiday Forest will debut at the M Resort beginning Wednesday, Nov. 23. As part of the winter-themed attraction,...
Las Vegas police: Manager of convenience store stole over $16K by posing as robbery victim
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is facing embezzlement charges after police said she stole more than $16,000 from the convenience store where she worked while allegedly being part of a staged robbery. Latoya Hall, 32, was the manager of an ampm located in the central Las Vegas valley when she acted as the victim […]
Trash and debris cover Las Vegas streets, concerned resident says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas resident is tired of trash and debris filling the streets in the northwest part of the valley. Michael Kaczer has enjoyed coming to Lorenzi park several times a week but said recently he can’t help but notice the eyesores on the side of the streets. “I play here […]
themobmuseum.org
Father-son crime team tormented Las Vegas over four decades
Editor’s note: Las Vegas outlaws Tom and Gramby Hanley were never members of a traditional organized crime group, but the menacing tactics they used to corrupt labor unions, and the murders and bombings they planned and executed, drew heavily from the Mob handbook. For more than 30 years, the Hanleys made as many headlines in Las Vegas as Bugsy Siegel or Tony Spilotro ever did. This four-part series by Jeff Burbank marks the first time an extensive history of the Hanleys has been compiled. And yet one has the uneasy feeling we have only scratched the surface . . .
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cdcgamingreports.com
Texas Station goes and takes with it a shining piece of a hurting Las Vegas neighborhood
As spectacular Las Vegas endings go, this past week’s demolition of the locals-friendly Texas Station was a fairly humdrum affair. No dynamite-packed implosions set to music, no nighttime pyrotechnics celebrating the end of an era. No big crowds choking on demolition dust and the ghosts of high rollers past.
Fox5 KVVU
Randy’s Donuts back to 24/7 in Las Vegas, also debuts online ordering
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Los Angeles favorite Randy’s Donuts says it will once again serve up doughnuts 24/7 in Las Vegas. The eatery initially opened its first-ever Las Vegas store in August with 24/7 hours of operation. However, the eatery, for the first time in the company’s 70-year history, sold out all of its donuts completely and was forced to change its hours to 5 a.m. until sold out.
Las Vegas woman indicted for allegedly selling counterfeit designer handbags, clothes
Amie Kamara, 31, was indicted Wednesday and is facing two charges of trafficking in counterfeit goods at her Aminic Beauty Supply store.
news3lv.com
Randy's Donuts in Las Vegas switches back to 24-hour operations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new favorite in Las Vegas won't be closing up any time soon. The Randy's Donuts website states its Las Vegas location is now operating 24 hours a day. A 24/7 schedule was originally planned for the doughnut shop when it opened, but incredible demand led the store to run from 5:30 a.m. until inventory ran out.
Las Vegas police: Man took walk-away gambler’s $1,600 cash-out ticket to pay rent
A man who police said took another man’s cash-out voucher worth more than $1,000 to pay his rent will not face charges, prosecutors told 8 News Now.
Eater
Downtown Doughnut Shop Gets a New Name as a Daughter Takes Over the Family Business
Since she was a child, Tanya Solares has worked alongside her father in doughnut shops in California and Southern Nevada. Now that her dad, Alejandro Solares, has retired, Tanya has taken over the downtown favorite Real Donuts and named it in honor of her dad, whom she calls Poppy. For the 32-year-old mom of two, naming the shop Poppy’s Donuts represents a tribute to her father’s hard work for his family — and the strides she’s made in becoming a small business owner.
fb101.com
LAS VEGAS’ HARD HAT LOUNGE ANNOUNCES NEW OWNERS
Las Vegas’ iconic dive bar Hard Hat Lounge is officially in the hands of hometown hero Frank Sidoris and Pizza-lebrity Robby Cunningham. The dynamic duo and longtime best friends bring new life to the institution starting today, September 12, with special soft opening hours of 5pm-2am. Respecting tradition and...
Feds: Las Vegas man posed as barber to obtain COVID relief money
A Las Vegas man is facing a federal charge in connection with an alleged PPP loan scam where he posed as a barber.
Comments / 1