Read full article on original website
Related
Fatal crash on U.S. 90 in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a man is dead following a crash on U.S. 90 Wednesday night at around 8:47 p.m. between a van and a motorcycle, according to a release from the FHP. According to the release, a van was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of […]
click orlando
🥣Counties with highest rate of food insecure children in Florida
Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
State Attorney’s Office, Department of Agriculture investigating embattled Pensacola contractors
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The fire is still hot when it comes to Matthew Banks of Banks Construction and Jesse LaCoste of LaCoste Construction. On Wednesday, the Santa Rosa County Building Code Board of Adjustment and Appeals voted to make Banks pay $500,000 in restitutions to victims, but the buck doesn’t stop there. The […]
Woman becomes ‘Florida’s newest millionaire’ after winning $1M from Walmart lottery ticket
A 61-year-old woman became "Florida's newest millionaire" after she claimed a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More charges for man who attempted carjacking at Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the man who was arrested after an attempted carjacking at a Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A will now have more charges following a further investigation. William Branch was charged with robbery and robbery carjacking without firearm or weapon. According to the arrest report, Branch approached […]
Pensacola councilwoman says hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For Pensacola City Councilwoman Jennifer Brahier, the homelessness situation has hit home after having to take in her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke and was discharged from a hospital in the area. Brahier told WKRG News 5 that the woman suffered a stroke three months ago and has been at […]
Could this be the most haunted house in all of Florida?
NOT THE ACTUAL HOUSE. STOCK PHOTO.Jan Jakub Nanista. As I do everyday since I vowed I would learn everything I could about all things haunted in Florida since I never did as a child growing up in California (huge regret), I poked around the internet looking to add places to my list of haunted locations I wanted to visit. (I needed to replace the most haunted corner in Orlando since I just went).
City of Crestview donates land for affordable housing
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council approved donating two lots of property for affordable housing. The council voted unanimously Monday night to give the land over with plans to build three homes. Lots 18 & 19 Block 153, S Rayburn Street and Walnut Avenue East City staff recommended the land be deemed surplus […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Abandoned sailboat in south Alabama river causing concern
Abandoned boats are a frequent problem along our part of the gulf coast .but a man in Bon Secour has been dealing with an abandoned 30-foot sailboat for more than a year and he wants something done.
WEAR
Chick-Fil-A employee honored for saving woman outside restaurant in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A employee whose actions stopped a man from attempting to carjack a woman's car in the restaurant's parking lot Wednesday is being honored as a hero. Mykel Gordon was presented a special coin and an Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Community Service...
Chick-fil-A worker stops carjacking outside Florida restaurant, deputies say
A Florida Chick-fil-A employee is being hailed as a hero after deputies said he stopped a carjacking outside the fast-food restaurant.
Woman almost carjacked while holding baby, suspect tackled by Chick-fil-A employee
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Defuniak Springs man was arrested after he tried to carjack a woman outside Chick-fil-A, according to Okaloosa County deputies. The woman was holding a baby in her arms during the attempted carjacking. William Branch, 43, was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery after he was seen grabbing […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing Niceville man, last seen Monday: Okaloosa Co. Deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to locate a 23-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Facebook post from OCSO. Thomas Aaron Murphey, 23, of Niceville, was last seen at his residence on Hidden Lakes Drive on Monday, Sept. 12. […]
Pensacola felon flees police, arrested with array of drugs: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for several drug charges after fleeing from police on two separate occasions this week, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Adrian Kiwane Hale, 25, was arrested for fleeing/eluding police, trafficking methamphetamine, hydrocodone and cocaine, possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended or […]
Florida Woman Wins $1,000,000 From Lottery Scratch-Off During Walmart Stop
Today, the Florida Lottery announces that Deborah Robinson-Sparks, 61, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Robinson-Sparks purchased her
Week-long homecoming curfew for Satsuma, applies to all 19 and younger
SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — A new ordinance in Satsuma puts a curfew on people under the age of 19 during Satsuma High School’s homecoming week. The Satsuma Police Department shared the new curfew ordinance in a Facebook post. The ordinance says people under the age of 19 must “retire” from public spaces and business from […]
newscentermaine.com
Video: Florida Chick-fil-A employee runs to help woman with baby who was being carjacked, deputies say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida Chick-fil-A employee is being called a hero after he successfully stopped a man from an attempted carjacking, according to The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say a young employee outside a Fort Walton Beach area restaurant rushed to help a screaming woman holding a...
navarrenewspaper.com
ALDI GRAND OPENING IN PACE – PEA RIDGE AREA TODAY
Santa Rosa County Commissioners joined ALDI today, Thurs., Sept. 15, for the grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony of their first Pace/Pea Ridge store. The opening marks the second location for Santa Rosa County with ALDI Navarre opening earlier this year in March. “The opening of ALDI in the Pace/Pea Ridge...
Florida Man Arrested After DNA Shows Minor Child’s Baby Is His
A 48-year-old Florida man has been arrested after an investigation, and DNA showed that he was the father of a juvenile’s baby. According to deputies, on Jan. 11, 2022, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a report from the Department of Children
Mobile County Animal Shelter picks up animal unusual to the shelter
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Animal Shelter is known for helping dogs and cats get off the street and into a forever home. Now, the animal shelter is housing a different animal – a duck. The duck was picked up in the Irvington, Ala. area and brought into the animal shelter off Howells […]
Comments / 0