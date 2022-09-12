ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

WKRG News 5

Fatal crash on U.S. 90 in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a man is dead following a crash on U.S. 90 Wednesday night at around 8:47 p.m. between a van and a motorcycle, according to a release from the FHP. According to the release, a van was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

🥣Counties with highest rate of food insecure children in Florida

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

More charges for man who attempted carjacking at Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the man who was arrested after an attempted carjacking at a Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A will now have more charges following a further investigation. William Branch was charged with robbery and robbery carjacking without firearm or weapon. According to the arrest report, Branch approached […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Evie M.

Could this be the most haunted house in all of Florida?

NOT THE ACTUAL HOUSE. STOCK PHOTO.Jan Jakub Nanista. As I do everyday since I vowed I would learn everything I could about all things haunted in Florida since I never did as a child growing up in California (huge regret), I poked around the internet looking to add places to my list of haunted locations I wanted to visit. (I needed to replace the most haunted corner in Orlando since I just went).
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

City of Crestview donates land for affordable housing

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council approved donating two lots of property for affordable housing. The council voted unanimously Monday night to give the land over with plans to build three homes. Lots 18 & 19 Block 153, S Rayburn Street and Walnut Avenue East City staff recommended the land be deemed surplus […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing Niceville man, last seen Monday: Okaloosa Co. Deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to locate a 23-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Facebook post from OCSO. Thomas Aaron Murphey, 23, of Niceville, was last seen at his residence on Hidden Lakes Drive on Monday, Sept. 12. […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola felon flees police, arrested with array of drugs: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for several drug charges after fleeing from police on two separate occasions this week, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Adrian Kiwane Hale, 25, was arrested for fleeing/eluding police, trafficking methamphetamine, hydrocodone and cocaine, possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended or […]
PENSACOLA, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

ALDI GRAND OPENING IN PACE – PEA RIDGE AREA TODAY

Santa Rosa County Commissioners joined ALDI today, Thurs., Sept. 15, for the grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony of their first Pace/Pea Ridge store. The opening marks the second location for Santa Rosa County with ALDI Navarre opening earlier this year in March. “The opening of ALDI in the Pace/Pea Ridge...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL

