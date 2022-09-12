ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Precast Concrete Market Size Worth USD 154.89 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Increasing investments in infrastructure is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Precast Concrete market that offers key insights about the regional and global scope of the Precast Concrete market. It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2030. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers.
CONSTRUCTION
WWD

The Latest Executive Moves at Maesa, Chantecaille, Modern Meadow and More

Maesa has tapped Piyush Jain, a Unilever alum of over 20 years, as its new chief executive officer. Jain was most recently the CEO at hand soap brand Hand in Hand for just over a year. Prior to that, he was the U.S. global brand vice president of hair care at Unilever, where he led brands including Dove, Lux, Suave and Tresemmé. Jain succeeds Gianni Pieraccioni, who was appointed CEO of Maesa in 2021 and has stepped down for personal reasons.
BUSINESS

