POTUS

Comments

Seen too much
4d ago

The special master is a delay tactic INDICT ARREST AND IMPRISON TRUMP NO BAIL FLIGHT RISK. WATCH HOW FAST HE WILL WANT THE INVESTIGATION OVER WITH. SET A TRIAL DATE AND GET JUSTICE FOR ALL OF AMERICA.

12
Telescope
4d ago

The special master is a declaration that Trump is above the law. Criminal suspects do not generally have the right to prefilter the evidence before they are brought to trial. And then, the prosecution and defence can argue as to what is admissible. What makes Trump different from tens of thousands of other criminals found with stolen property in their possession?

8
R RSMcann
4d ago

It's an effort of further Sedition.....A very attack on the Executive Branch....by the former Crybaby in Chief....

16
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents

Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Former DOJ official says Trump's special master request will dump a 'thankless' task on some intermediary's shoulders: 'No one wants this assignment'

A former DOJ attorney told Insider that special master work is grueling stuff. She described the screening process involved as "time consuming" and the end result as "thankless." Trump's plea for a neutral observer may no longer matter, according to recent reports. Serving as the special master in former President...
Trump news – live: Poll says majority of Americans back Mar-a-Lago raid as Pence rebukes GOP for FBI attacks

As he considers whether to mount a 2024 presidential campaign, Mike Pence this morning told an audience that he would consider testifying before the 6 January select committee if invited.“If there’s an invitation to participate, I would consider it,” he reportedly said. “It would be unprecedented in history for a Vice President to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill, but as I’ve said, I don’t wanna prejudge.”Mr Pence’s former chief of staff, Marc Short, has already testified to both the select committee and a grand jury convened by the Department of Justice to investigate the attempt to overthrow...
Trump Attorney Admits She Searched Mar-a-Lago for Records Before FBI Raid

A Trump attorney told a New York State court Wednesday via affidavit that she personally scoured the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home and office, just days before the FBI raided the estate for highly sensitive documents. Alina Habba, who described Trump’s possible espionage “mundane” on the “Charlie Kirk Show,” said she searched “all desks, drawers, nightstands, dressers, closets, etc,” on May 5 with explicit permission from Trump, in an effort to track down documents related to a subpoena from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into the Trump Organization. The search raises concerns over what documents she may have seen, and whether or not she had the proper clearance in order to handle the documents. Habba’s search scanned the same areas that the FBI would later discover varied classified documents, a revelation that will likely land her an interview in the Department of Justice investigation, according to Politico.
A Trump ally produced an unpublished letter meant to help him. It actually spells out even graver concerns over documents at Mar-a-Lago.

A conservative journalist posted a letter online between the NARA and a Donald Trump lawyer. The journalist pointed to the arm's-length involvement of President Joe Biden. It also showed the extent of classified information Trump took with him upon leaving office. An ally of former President Donald Trump triumphantly published...
Trump Has a New Sucker to Pay for His Latest Legal Bills

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Former President Donald Trump has tapped a familiar resource to pay his legal costs related to the Mar-a-Lago investigation: his supporters. But perhaps more notable than who is...
Trump bragged to associates about knowledge of French president's 'naughty' private life: Report

Former President Donald Trump bragged to his associates about knowledge of French President Emmanuel Macron's "naughty" private life, according to a new report. A document seized in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid titled “Info re: President of France” triggered a "trans-Atlantic freakout" in Paris and Washington, the report from Rolling Stone claimed, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the situation. Though it is unknown what the details entailed and whether it included details of Macron's private life, the document has U.S. and French intelligence agencies scrambling to see whether there has been a security breach, the report said.
Trump's seized passports could be a problem for him, legal experts say

Donald Trump has complained that FBI agents' seizure of his passports showed that investigators ran amok as they searched his Florida resort, but new information about how and where the documents were found could spell major trouble for the former president, legal experts told NBC News. In a footnote in...
POTUS
