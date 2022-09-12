ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

UI plans Tigerhawk street murals across campus

Two University of Iowa crosswalks will represent Black and Gold. The UI commissioned the painting of a Tigerhawk mural that spans across Jefferson Street and the T. Anne Cleary Walkway crosswalk, and the university plans to install more on campus. The Tigerhawk logo was painted on the crosswalk on Aug....
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City, UI continues to remove emerald ash tree population

Ash trees in Iowa City continue to fall victim to the emerald ash borer beetle despite preventative treatment and removal efforts by arborists over the last decade. The emerald ash borer is a small, green beetle native to East Asia. The invasive beetle was first discovered in the United States in 2002 and moved across the country because people unknowingly transported them on infected ash wood.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

USG, GPSG looks to increase, continue funding for Food Pantry at Iowa

The University of Iowa’s Undergraduate Student Government and the Graduate and Professional Student Government are pushing for increased funding for the university’s food pantries. The student governments both passed a resolution to continue and promote increased funding for food pantries on campus at a joint meeting on Sept....
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

UI officials propose Iowa Memorial Union renovations, decommissioning Iowa House Hotel

Proposed renovations of the University of Iowa Memorial Union move Student Health and Wellness into the building, aimed to increase student accessibility to services. The construction, costing an estimated $63.7 million in phase one and $17.4 million in phase two, is slated for completion in 2025 following project approval from the university and state Board of Regents.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

UI to establish translation and global literacy center with over $1 million

A new center at the University of Iowa will promote translation and global literacy across the undergraduate curriculum and overall research. The UI was granted more than $1 million to establish a National Resource Center for Translation and Global Literacy. In August, the U.S. Department of Education awarded the UI’s...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City schools report larger class sizes with fewer classroom teachers

The Iowa City Community School District reported larger classroom sizes and fewer teachers in elementary schools this year compared to the 2021 academic year metrics. As of Aug. 17, 349 classroom teachers were deployed across 22 elementary schools in the district. In the 2021-22 academic year, the district recorded 370.5 elementary school teachers.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

DITV: New Student Class Brings Obstacles for UIHD

The University of Iowa class of 2026 is one of the largest incoming classes in modern history. DITV news reporter Abigail Kurten has more on how this new student population has put strain on campus housing and dining halls.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

UI College Republicans call for expulsion of student who attempted to flip their table at student organization event

A member of the University of Iowa College Republicans is demanding the expulsion of a UI freshman after an incident at the Student Organization Fair. On Aug. 31, a UI freshman allegedly attempted to overturn two conservative student organizations’ club tables at the Student Organization Fair at Hubbard Park, according to the UI College Republicans’ Treasurer Kyle Clare.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Point/Counterpoint | Are internships necessary for UI students?

Opinions Editor Sophia Meador and Opinions Contributor Luke Krchak debate on whether internships are necessary for UI students’ future?. Internships are essential to students. Most students, like myself, have little idea what they want to do after college. Fortunately, internships can give students find a clearer vision for their...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Cross Country Notebook – Iowa prepares for Redbird Invite

The Iowa men’s and women’s cross country teams will be in Normal, Illinois, on Friday to compete in the Redbird Invite. The Illinois State-hosted event will be held at Weibring Golf Course. The women will run their usual 6,000 meters while the men will make their first jump to 8,000 meters this weekend. The women’s race will begin at 5 p.m. and the men will follow 45 minutes later.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Opinion | UI students need mental health training

Students who work in resident assistance, disability programs, and other student service positions at the University of Iowa are trained in trauma-informed care practices as well as signs of mental health distress. However, mental health training for students outside those programs is necessary to create overall campus awareness of and...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Johnson County Ambulance Service sees increase in call volume

The Johnson County Ambulance Service saw an 11 percent increase in the volume of calls it received compared to 2021. The service has experienced 14,315 ambulance calls so far in 2022. Fiona Johnson, director of the ambulance department, presented the increase during Wednesday’s Johnson County Board of Supervisors work session....
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 3 of the Iowa football season

Iowa -23 First, I would like to say I’m sorry for even suggesting this. It’s a disgusting bet. I’m not even going to deny it. But Nevada is a straight-up dumpster fire. The Wolf Pack just lost by 14 to Incarnate Word and allowed 51 points — fifty-one points — to this FCS program. And that’s an Incarnate Word team without star quarterback Cameron Ward, who transferred to Washington State this past offseason.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Hawk the Vote helps Hawkeyes register to vote after low 2018 turnout numbers

The University of Iowa’s nonpartisan voter registration initiative Hawk the Vote wants to increase voter registration rates amid the approaching midterms. According to the UI’s 2020 National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement Report, while the initiative has seen a rise in the percentage of students registering and voting, data from 2018’s midterm elections pale in comparison to 2016 and 2020’s presidential elections.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Short game key for Iowa men’s golf this fall

The Iowa men’s golf team kicked off its 2022 fall season last week in South Bend, Indiana, at the Fighting Irish Classic. The Hawkeyes placed 12th out of 15 schools, shooting 19-over-par 859 as a team. Iowa struggled in the opening round, posting a combined score of 293 —...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Daily Iowan

Austin Hanson

I like Nevada to win this game outright. So, I’m pretty confident in saying the Wolf Pack will cover this week’s 23-point spread. Pete and I haven’t agreed much on Iowa spreads this year, and he is right about his bet for this week being disgusting. Bold move, Pete. If you beat me this week, you earned it. I don’t even see Iowa scoring 23 points in this game.
RENO, NV

