Daily Iowan
DITV: Astrid Hilger Bennett, an Iowa City Textile Artist
Astrid Hilger Bennett focuses on community-building art projects involving hands on experiences– like INDIGO. DITV News reporter, Justina Borgman, visited the INDIGO exhibit to learn more about Astrid’s story as an artist.
Daily Iowan
UI plans Tigerhawk street murals across campus
Two University of Iowa crosswalks will represent Black and Gold. The UI commissioned the painting of a Tigerhawk mural that spans across Jefferson Street and the T. Anne Cleary Walkway crosswalk, and the university plans to install more on campus. The Tigerhawk logo was painted on the crosswalk on Aug....
Daily Iowan
Decision to restore Iowa City Happy Hollows Park’s ‘skinned’ infield tabled
The Iowa City Parks and Recreation Commission shelved plans to consider restoring Happy Hollows Park’s baseball field until 2024 on Wednesday. The Happy Hollow Park baseball diamond, on 800 Brown St., was grassed over 2019. The commission reconsidered a skinned baseball infield because of pre-existing renovation projects for the park.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City, UI continues to remove emerald ash tree population
Ash trees in Iowa City continue to fall victim to the emerald ash borer beetle despite preventative treatment and removal efforts by arborists over the last decade. The emerald ash borer is a small, green beetle native to East Asia. The invasive beetle was first discovered in the United States in 2002 and moved across the country because people unknowingly transported them on infected ash wood.
Daily Iowan
USG, GPSG looks to increase, continue funding for Food Pantry at Iowa
The University of Iowa’s Undergraduate Student Government and the Graduate and Professional Student Government are pushing for increased funding for the university’s food pantries. The student governments both passed a resolution to continue and promote increased funding for food pantries on campus at a joint meeting on Sept....
Daily Iowan
UI officials propose Iowa Memorial Union renovations, decommissioning Iowa House Hotel
Proposed renovations of the University of Iowa Memorial Union move Student Health and Wellness into the building, aimed to increase student accessibility to services. The construction, costing an estimated $63.7 million in phase one and $17.4 million in phase two, is slated for completion in 2025 following project approval from the university and state Board of Regents.
Daily Iowan
UI to establish translation and global literacy center with over $1 million
A new center at the University of Iowa will promote translation and global literacy across the undergraduate curriculum and overall research. The UI was granted more than $1 million to establish a National Resource Center for Translation and Global Literacy. In August, the U.S. Department of Education awarded the UI’s...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City schools report larger class sizes with fewer classroom teachers
The Iowa City Community School District reported larger classroom sizes and fewer teachers in elementary schools this year compared to the 2021 academic year metrics. As of Aug. 17, 349 classroom teachers were deployed across 22 elementary schools in the district. In the 2021-22 academic year, the district recorded 370.5 elementary school teachers.
Daily Iowan
DITV: New Student Class Brings Obstacles for UIHD
The University of Iowa class of 2026 is one of the largest incoming classes in modern history. DITV news reporter Abigail Kurten has more on how this new student population has put strain on campus housing and dining halls.
Daily Iowan
UI College Republicans call for expulsion of student who attempted to flip their table at student organization event
A member of the University of Iowa College Republicans is demanding the expulsion of a UI freshman after an incident at the Student Organization Fair. On Aug. 31, a UI freshman allegedly attempted to overturn two conservative student organizations’ club tables at the Student Organization Fair at Hubbard Park, according to the UI College Republicans’ Treasurer Kyle Clare.
Daily Iowan
Point/Counterpoint | Are internships necessary for UI students?
Opinions Editor Sophia Meador and Opinions Contributor Luke Krchak debate on whether internships are necessary for UI students’ future?. Internships are essential to students. Most students, like myself, have little idea what they want to do after college. Fortunately, internships can give students find a clearer vision for their...
Daily Iowan
‘The people that I play for’: Punter Tory Taylor’s family visits U.S. to watch Iowa football
Iowa football punter Tory Taylor has racked up a lot of honors. The 2020 Big Ten Punter of the Year set Iowa’s single-season record with 3,688 punting yards last year, averaging 46.1 per boot. He was a 2021-22 semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award, which is given to the nation’s best punter.
Daily Iowan
Cross Country Notebook – Iowa prepares for Redbird Invite
The Iowa men’s and women’s cross country teams will be in Normal, Illinois, on Friday to compete in the Redbird Invite. The Illinois State-hosted event will be held at Weibring Golf Course. The women will run their usual 6,000 meters while the men will make their first jump to 8,000 meters this weekend. The women’s race will begin at 5 p.m. and the men will follow 45 minutes later.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | UI students need mental health training
Students who work in resident assistance, disability programs, and other student service positions at the University of Iowa are trained in trauma-informed care practices as well as signs of mental health distress. However, mental health training for students outside those programs is necessary to create overall campus awareness of and...
Daily Iowan
Johnson County Ambulance Service sees increase in call volume
The Johnson County Ambulance Service saw an 11 percent increase in the volume of calls it received compared to 2021. The service has experienced 14,315 ambulance calls so far in 2022. Fiona Johnson, director of the ambulance department, presented the increase during Wednesday’s Johnson County Board of Supervisors work session....
Daily Iowan
Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 3 of the Iowa football season
Iowa -23 First, I would like to say I’m sorry for even suggesting this. It’s a disgusting bet. I’m not even going to deny it. But Nevada is a straight-up dumpster fire. The Wolf Pack just lost by 14 to Incarnate Word and allowed 51 points — fifty-one points — to this FCS program. And that’s an Incarnate Word team without star quarterback Cameron Ward, who transferred to Washington State this past offseason.
Daily Iowan
Hawk the Vote helps Hawkeyes register to vote after low 2018 turnout numbers
The University of Iowa’s nonpartisan voter registration initiative Hawk the Vote wants to increase voter registration rates amid the approaching midterms. According to the UI’s 2020 National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement Report, while the initiative has seen a rise in the percentage of students registering and voting, data from 2018’s midterm elections pale in comparison to 2016 and 2020’s presidential elections.
Daily Iowan
Short game key for Iowa men’s golf this fall
The Iowa men’s golf team kicked off its 2022 fall season last week in South Bend, Indiana, at the Fighting Irish Classic. The Hawkeyes placed 12th out of 15 schools, shooting 19-over-par 859 as a team. Iowa struggled in the opening round, posting a combined score of 293 —...
Daily Iowan
How Iowa football’s Kaevon Merriweather went from a basketball recruit to a Power Five safety
Kaevon Merriweather didn’t start playing football until his junior year of high school. The Iowa safety’s career didn’t start because he loved the game. He joined his high school team because of his mother. “I was in his ear about working out,” LaTanya Franklin, Merriweather’s mother, said....
Daily Iowan
Austin Hanson
I like Nevada to win this game outright. So, I’m pretty confident in saying the Wolf Pack will cover this week’s 23-point spread. Pete and I haven’t agreed much on Iowa spreads this year, and he is right about his bet for this week being disgusting. Bold move, Pete. If you beat me this week, you earned it. I don’t even see Iowa scoring 23 points in this game.
