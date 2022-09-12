ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Beloit Memorial rocks Elkhorn in first Southern Lakes Conference game at home

By By JIM FRANZ Sports Editor
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 4 days ago

BELOIT—Toby Robinson doesn’t expect Beloit Memorial head coach Brad Dement will do as much hollering in practice this week.

“We deserved it (last week),” the senior running back said. “He definitely didn’t think we were intense enough at Wilmot (a 42-7 loss). We picked it up this week and I think he appreciated that.”

Robinson said the Purple Knights learned their lesson and for proof he could point to their most impressive victory in, well, decades. They thumped Elkhorn 42-14 in the first game played at Jacobson Field as a member of the Southern Lakes Conference.

In the pregame, following a mounted Knight mascot on an actual horse, Beloit’s players raced onto the freshly painted field through a giant inflatable Knight.

Dement clearly wanted to make sure this home opener was special.

Thanks in a large part to Robinson and backfield mate Decarlos Nora, it was.

They combined for 311 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Robinson finished with 14 carries for 187 yards and Nora had 19 for 124.

“I really loved the way the offensive line played,” Robinson said. “Without them, a running back can’t do anything. We can still be better, but we were pretty good (Friday).”

Dement said he was surprised by the margin of victory, but not with his team’s ability to move the football.

“I knew (the Elks) were strong up front, but I thought we’d have an advantage with our speed,” Dement said. “They loaded up to take away our strong side and our inside runs, but they were vulnerable to the tosses to the weak side. We attacked what they gave us.”

Did they ever.

Robinson got outside twice, for TD runs of 59 and 25 yards, and Nora, known more for his bruising carries between the tackles, added a 49-yard burst in the third quarter.

Beloit took a 28-7 lead on Nora’s 2-yard dive with 5:38 left in the second quarter. Elkhorn gave the ball back to the Knights when Fazion Farr picked off a pass from Brett Kitzmiller at the Beloit 45 with 25 seconds remaining in the half.

Nora rushed for nine yards on first down and quarterback Ayden Tyler connected with Farr for 30 yards to the Elks 17, but with just nine seconds remaining. Tyler kept the ball, skirted to the outside and won a footrace to the end zone. Baylor Denu’s fourth straight PAT made it 35-7 at the half.

“I think this was a great team win overall,” Tyler said. “It started down in the trenches and I really believe our team is something special. We showed that we’re not like all the other teams over the past 20 years. We are our own team and this is a new start for all of us. It’s not one person. It’s everybody working hard in practice and that scoreboard is the result.”

Nora tacked on his 49-yard burst and a running clock chewed up the fourth quarter. The Elks scored a consolation TD by Quinten Luehne with time running out.

Robinson said the Knights won’t rest on their laurels.

“We’re going to build off this,” he said. “We’re not going to take it easy. That’s not how this team is going to roll.”

• NOTES: Beloit held Elkhorn to 162 yards of offense. Kicker Denu did his part with three touchbacks on kickoffs. Special teams also tackled the Elks punter at the Elkhorn 17 to set up Nora’s short TD run. ...The Knights (2-2, 1-1) entertain Westosha Central Friday.

• BOXSCORE:

Beloit Memorial 42, Elkhorn 14

Elkhorn… 0 7 0 7—14

Beloit…...14 21 7 0—42

BM—Robinson, 59, run (Denu kick)

BM—Robinson, 25, run (Denu kick)

E—Burns, 5, run (Burmeister kick)

BM—Robinson, 63, run (Denu kick)

BM—Nora, 1, run (Denu kick)

BM—Tyler, 17, run (Denu kick)

BM—Nora, 49, run (Denu kick)

E—Luehne, 1, run (Burmeister kick)

TEAM STATS—Rushing: E 30-110, BM 36-327. Passing: E 52, BM 49. Passes: E 9-2-1, BM 4-2-0. Fumbles: E 0-0, BM 0-0. Punting: BM 1-35.0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS—Rushing: E, Luehne 15-56, Kitzmiller 7-29, Burns 5-21. BM, Nora 19-124, Robinson 14-187, Kramer 1-2. Passing: E, Kitzmiller 9-2-1, 52. BM, Tyler 4-2-0, 49. Receiving: E, Burns 1-10, Gunderson 1-42. BM, Farr 1-30, Lund 1-19.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97ZOK

Best Fall Day Trip from Northern Illinois is This Wisconsin Destination

If you've ever traveled to this Wisconsin town, you know there really is no bad season to visit, but Fall in Wisconsin is extra beautiful. Time for some trip planning. When you're thinking about getting in the car and heading in some direction for adventure, what do you most want to be waiting for you at your destination? For me, it's some natural beauty to explore, preferably a town with a lake or river and a walking or biking path. Lots of food choices and shops for some retail fun are also high on the list.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Wilmot, WI
City
Beloit, WI
Local
Wisconsin Football
Beloit, WI
Football
City
Elkhorn, WI
Elkhorn, WI
Sports
Beloit, WI
Sports
Q985

There’s A Hard Core Roofing Sign War Going On In Rockford, and We Love It!

Today one of my besties, (who also likes to refer to herself as "our third co-host"), sent me a pic of something awesome she spotted in the Rockford area, and I am LOVING it. Before I reveal the picture, I think we can all agree that seeing sign wars taking place between competing companies is becoming more common in this social media age. Personally, I prefer my sign wars to be witty and not political, but if you're not sure what I'm talking about, here are some examples...
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS 58

Fire destroys boat warehouse in city of Elkhorn

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fire completely destroyed a boat warehouse on County Road O in Elkhorn Monday night, Sept. 12. It happened around 10 p.m. and according to the Elkhorn Fire Chief Rod Smith, 10 boats and 50 snowmobiles were destroyed in the fire. Twenty-three agencies responded and...
ELKHORN, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit College ranks 11th in the nation

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A stateline college is getting some kudos for helping new students. US News and World Report ranked Beloit College at #11 in “First-Year Experience.” The college matches students with faculty advisors and connects them to campus life long before their arrival at the school. Select first-year students in certain field are […]
BELOIT, WI
wgtd.org

Large Fire Filled the Sky Near Elkhorn Monday Night

(WGTD)---Fire destroyed a storage facility and its contents near Elkhorn Monday night. A tenant who lives on the old Vanderveen Farms property on County "O" in Sugar Creek spotted the flames just before 9 p.m. The first units on the scene saw fire shooting from the doors of the 40,000 sq. ft. facility. Before long, part of the roof collapsed.
ELKHORN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Beloit Memorial
wearegreenbay.com

Man in Wisconsin ‘viciously’ attacks 78-year-old at Culver’s, police investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin police department is investigating a case of an unprovoked attack on a 78-year-old at Culver’s. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a man who attacked someone at a Culver’s. The attack was described as ‘vicious’ and happened without any provocation.
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Several Reports Of Aggressive Panhandlers, Today in Winnebago County

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wuwm.com

Milwaukee is at the tip of a new heat belt emerging in the Midwest

Climate change is affecting every part of the globe, but the impact isn’t evenly divided. As things have begun to heat up, every community is dealing with different, extreme weather conditions. Some areas have increased flooding, others are experiencing more wildfires, and in the Midwest, there are more prolonged heat waves that are projected to increase over the coming decades.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Cardinal

University of Wisconsin Police Department Sept. 10 game day statistics

The University of Wisconsin Police Department released the statistics from Saturday's football game against Washington State. The game saw an increase in nearly every stat compared to the Illinois State game a week prior. This was the second consecutive home game of the season for the Badgers. There were 45...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville man arrested for 9th OWI while on probation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department said a 52-year-old man was arrested for his ninth OWI Monday night. Just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, a Janesville Police officer stopped a vehicle for a registration violation and noticed that the driver was showing signs of intoxication. The driver completed a...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police investigating homicide on far west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A person has died following reported shooting in Madison over the weekend, the police department revealed Monday morning. In a brief update, a Madison Police Department spokesperson indicated what was initially reported as a weapons violation has now become a homicide investigation. In its first report...
MADISON, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Mandatory Milwaukee: Sharing something about Wisconsin having a bunch of the “drunkest cities/counties in America”

Some places come and go, while some places become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: those posts and maps that show how Wisconsin has a bunch of the “drunkest cities in America.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
Beloit Daily News

Beloit Daily News

Beloit, WI
79
Followers
281
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Beloit Daily News has proudly been serving the Stateline area since 1848. Published Monday through Friday and 24/7 online at www.beloitdailynews.com

 https://www.beloitdailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy