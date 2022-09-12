Beloit Memorial rocks Elkhorn in first Southern Lakes Conference game at home

BELOIT—Toby Robinson doesn’t expect Beloit Memorial head coach Brad Dement will do as much hollering in practice this week.

“We deserved it (last week),” the senior running back said. “He definitely didn’t think we were intense enough at Wilmot (a 42-7 loss). We picked it up this week and I think he appreciated that.”

Robinson said the Purple Knights learned their lesson and for proof he could point to their most impressive victory in, well, decades. They thumped Elkhorn 42-14 in the first game played at Jacobson Field as a member of the Southern Lakes Conference.

In the pregame, following a mounted Knight mascot on an actual horse, Beloit’s players raced onto the freshly painted field through a giant inflatable Knight.

Dement clearly wanted to make sure this home opener was special.

Thanks in a large part to Robinson and backfield mate Decarlos Nora, it was.

They combined for 311 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Robinson finished with 14 carries for 187 yards and Nora had 19 for 124.

“I really loved the way the offensive line played,” Robinson said. “Without them, a running back can’t do anything. We can still be better, but we were pretty good (Friday).”

Dement said he was surprised by the margin of victory, but not with his team’s ability to move the football.

“I knew (the Elks) were strong up front, but I thought we’d have an advantage with our speed,” Dement said. “They loaded up to take away our strong side and our inside runs, but they were vulnerable to the tosses to the weak side. We attacked what they gave us.”

Did they ever.

Robinson got outside twice, for TD runs of 59 and 25 yards, and Nora, known more for his bruising carries between the tackles, added a 49-yard burst in the third quarter.

Beloit took a 28-7 lead on Nora’s 2-yard dive with 5:38 left in the second quarter. Elkhorn gave the ball back to the Knights when Fazion Farr picked off a pass from Brett Kitzmiller at the Beloit 45 with 25 seconds remaining in the half.

Nora rushed for nine yards on first down and quarterback Ayden Tyler connected with Farr for 30 yards to the Elks 17, but with just nine seconds remaining. Tyler kept the ball, skirted to the outside and won a footrace to the end zone. Baylor Denu’s fourth straight PAT made it 35-7 at the half.

“I think this was a great team win overall,” Tyler said. “It started down in the trenches and I really believe our team is something special. We showed that we’re not like all the other teams over the past 20 years. We are our own team and this is a new start for all of us. It’s not one person. It’s everybody working hard in practice and that scoreboard is the result.”

Nora tacked on his 49-yard burst and a running clock chewed up the fourth quarter. The Elks scored a consolation TD by Quinten Luehne with time running out.

Robinson said the Knights won’t rest on their laurels.

“We’re going to build off this,” he said. “We’re not going to take it easy. That’s not how this team is going to roll.”

• NOTES: Beloit held Elkhorn to 162 yards of offense. Kicker Denu did his part with three touchbacks on kickoffs. Special teams also tackled the Elks punter at the Elkhorn 17 to set up Nora’s short TD run. ...The Knights (2-2, 1-1) entertain Westosha Central Friday.

• BOXSCORE:

Beloit Memorial 42, Elkhorn 14

Elkhorn… 0 7 0 7—14

Beloit…...14 21 7 0—42

BM—Robinson, 59, run (Denu kick)

BM—Robinson, 25, run (Denu kick)

E—Burns, 5, run (Burmeister kick)

BM—Robinson, 63, run (Denu kick)

BM—Nora, 1, run (Denu kick)

BM—Tyler, 17, run (Denu kick)

BM—Nora, 49, run (Denu kick)

E—Luehne, 1, run (Burmeister kick)

TEAM STATS—Rushing: E 30-110, BM 36-327. Passing: E 52, BM 49. Passes: E 9-2-1, BM 4-2-0. Fumbles: E 0-0, BM 0-0. Punting: BM 1-35.0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS—Rushing: E, Luehne 15-56, Kitzmiller 7-29, Burns 5-21. BM, Nora 19-124, Robinson 14-187, Kramer 1-2. Passing: E, Kitzmiller 9-2-1, 52. BM, Tyler 4-2-0, 49. Receiving: E, Burns 1-10, Gunderson 1-42. BM, Farr 1-30, Lund 1-19.