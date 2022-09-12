Brodhead/Juda runs over Platteville en route to 4-0 start

BRODHEAD, Wis.—With starting running back Leon Saunders sidelined with an injury, fans might have been worried that rushing-dominant Brodhead/Juda would take a step back.

But the Cardinals didn’t shy away from the run game, quite the opposite in fact as Isaac Saunders and his teammates in the backfield ran all over Platteville in a 41-0 win on Friday night.

“In practice, Leon and I had been switching off,” Isaac said. “So I had been getting carries in practice, so it just came naturally. Me and Blake (Matthys) have been switching off now, and it’s a good duo.”

Brodhead/Juda put up 347 total rushing yards, and Isaac led the team in carries with 16 while gaining 96 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

“It didn’t surprise me because when Leon got hurt last week, Isaac had a couple amazing runs,” head coach Jim Matthys said. “Isaac a heck of a running back, and he’s really improved from last year.

Blake broke off several big runs to pump up his statline as he finished with 180 yards on eight carries with a touchdown. Sean Huffman got a majority of the remaining 71 yards, and he finished with two touchdowns.

Matthys said that with Leon having such a good season, the running back trio didn’t see a ton of time early on.

“We’ve had those guys there all year,” he said. “We just haven’t, maybe it’s our fault, we haven’t utilized them. Now we get to spread it out a little bit, which is just another example of where guys stepped up when we needed it.”

The Brodhead/Juda offense drove down the field early off their running backs, taking up the majority of the first-quarter clock and capping it off a 2-yard TD run from Huffman.

The next possession ended in a 12-yard touchdown from Isaac, who ran over several players en route to the end zone, and Matthys used his speed and quick feet to score on a 77-yard run.

Isaac added another 12-yard score, and Huffman plunged into the end zone from the goal line to send Brodhead/Juda into halftime with a dominant 35-0 lead.

“We just came out the first quarter with a lot of intensity and kind of put them away pretty early,” Isaac said. “Defensively, we stepped up and didn’t give them much at all. And that gave our offense momentum.”

The Cardinals defense completely shut down the Hill Men’s offense as they only allowed 16 rushing yards, 49 total yards and five first downs.

“We started including new kids,” Matthys said. “We tried to play with 11 or 12 guys and now we’re playing with almost 20. We’re constantly rotating linebackers and the line. It’s helped us to have fresh legs on the field.”

Sophomore David Maslowski was one of six players to record at least one tackle for loss, and Marcus McIntyre led the team as he was involved in three.

“We just bring it,” Maslowski said. “We try to limit their yards every week, and every position on the field is well coached. Our defense did a great job limiting them.”

The Cardinals’ JV players played a lot of the second half as they finished off Platteville 41-0 to move to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference.

“It’s huge,” Maslowski said. “This is exactly the start we wanted. We’re going to practice hard and get ready to bring it every week. We want to keep it rolling all throughout the season.”

• BOXSCORE:

Brodhead/Juda 41, Platteville 0

Platteville… 0 0 0 0—0

Brod/Juda… 7 28 0 6—41

Brod/Juda—Huffman, 2, run (Bockhop kick)

Brod/Juda—Saunders, 12, run (Bockhop kick)

Brod/Juda—Matthys, 77, run (Bockhop kick)

Brod/Juda—Saunders, 12, run (Bockhop kick)

Brod/Juda—Huffman, 1, run (Bockhop kick)

Brod/Juda—Day, 3, run (Bockhop kick)

First downs: BJ 15, P 5. Rushing: BJ 45-347, P 18-16. Passing: BJ 33, P 33. Passes: BJ 4-2-0, P 15-6-1. Fumbles BJ 0-0, P 0-0. Punts: BJ 2-40.5, P 6-38.3. Penalties: BJ 4-40, P 1-10.

Individual leaders: Rushing: BJ, Matthys, 8-180, Saunders 16-96, P, Culbertson 6-25. Passing: BJ, 2-4-33-0-0, P, Digman 6-15-33-0-1. Receiving: BJ, McIntyre 1-27-0, P, Tashner 1-10-0.