165 pounds of marijuana found in Salt Lake warehouse, charges say
SALT LAKE CITY — A drug distribution investigation conducted on several warehouses in the area of California Avenue and Fortune Road has resulted in criminal charges against a Salt Lake man. Richard Tyler Coates, 43, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with marijuana possession greater than 100 pounds,...
Jury finds Taylorsville man guilty of killing girlfriend by putting meth in her drink
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A jury found a Taylorsville man guilty of manslaughter on Friday after a four-day trial, deciding that he killed his girlfriend by putting methamphetamine in her drink over five years ago. Joshua Ryan Bridgewaters, 40, who has been held in the Salt Lake County Jail...
Juvenile male in extremely critical condition after Midvale shooting; police say it may be gang-related
MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police are on the scene Thursday night of what they believe is a possible gang-related shooting. Officers were first called to investigate reports of shots fired near 648 W. Wasatch St. around 9:30 p.m. When police arrived, they found a...
Police: Man arrested in West Valley City after threat to shoot up former workplace unless given $15K
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old man was booked into a Salt Lake County jail this week after police say he threatened to return to his former work site and “shoot up the place” unless he was given $15,000. Rhuan Campbell...
Utah man who fatally ran over wife in airport parking lot while drunk is sentenced to prison
SALT LAKE CITY (TCD) -- A man who reportedly ran over his wife in an airport parking lot right as they returned from vacation was sentenced to prison in connection with her death. KUTV-TV reports a judge handed Shawn Sturgeon a sentence of one to 20 years after Sturgeon pleaded...
2nd Davis County Jail inmate dies of suicide in 3 days; both were in 40s
FARMINGTON, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A second inmate at the Davis County Jail has died by suicide in three days, says a statement from the sheriff’s office. The first death was Sunday by an inmate in his 40s, who jumped from a housing unit balcony, an earlier statement said. Life-saving efforts were attempted, but the man’s injuries were fatal.
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – An inmate in custody at the Davis County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell and later died at a local hospital shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Police say the cause of death was suicide. Correctional officers had discovered the inmate during routine checks that happen every 30-60 minutes. […]
Arrest made in shooting that locked down Bountiful High
BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bountiful Police Department Wednesday arrested the suspect surrounding a shooting incident Tuesday in a parking lot just east of Bountiful High School. The school was briefly placed on lockdown after the 1:28 p.m. when a shot was fired, but no...
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The Bountiful Police Department (BPD) has spoken out on the arrest made in relation to a threat Bountiful High School (BHS) received on Tuesday afternoon which prompted a school lockdown. One juvenile boy was reportedly arrested in regards to this incident on Wednesday and booked into a juvenile detention facility on […]
Salt Lake City police seek tips after body found downtown determined to be homicide victim
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation and asking the public for tips in the case. The investigation began with a call to dispatch at 8:25 a.m. Monday, according to the news release issued Thursday...
Hazing incident being investigated at Ridgeline High School
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Cache County authorities are investigating a hazing incident at Ridgeline High School. According to a news release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on a district bus on Aug. 19, as it was returning from an out-of-county sport event. Furthermore, the...
A juvenile was arrested Wednesday after allegedly firing a weapon that caused Bountiful High School to go into lockout protocols.
SLCPD: Suspect arrested on aggravated assault, drug charges after reversing truck into police car
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 54-year-old man was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail after police say he reversed his truck into the patrol car of an on-duty officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department. Jeffrey Asher Doan has been...
Moochie's restaurant robbed; owner says thief used professional tools to break in
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Business is back open after a brazen break-in at Moochie's Meatballs and More in South Salt Lake. Business owners hope their surveillance video will help catch the thief. Surveillance video from the restaurant — located at 2121 S. State Street — captured a hooded person...
Woman arrested after a drug-induced crime spree in Roy
ROY, Utah — A 39-year-old woman is in police custody after engaging in several criminal incidents in Roy Saturday night. According to arrest documents, Natalie Hamilton, 39, stole her mother’s car from Ogden and drove to Roy. Another person followed Hamilton by car, letting police know where she was headed.
The Justice Files: Convicted child killer seeks parole again
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – John Austin was facing capital murder charges for a vicious attack on his infant son. His life was spared when he pleaded guilty, and for the second time since his incarceration, he’s seeking parole. In 2001, he called 911 to say his 5-month-old son Isaac was hurt. But later, Ogden […]
Uber fires driver in crash that killed passenger
SALT LAKE CITY — Rideshare company Uber has deactivated the account of the driver involved in a crash on Wednesday. The crash with a Utah Transit Authority TRAX train killed the lone passenger. And Uber has now responded to questions about the crash. “Our hearts are with the rider’s...
Police: 1 shot in face during possible road-rage incident in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say one person is in stable condition after being shot in the face during a possible road-rage incident Tuesday in Taylorsville. Taylorsville police responded about 4:50 p.m. to reports of an assault with a weapon near 3100 West and 6200...
A man was shot in the face Tuesday during a road rage incident in Taylorsville, but he is expected to survive.
Jury finds Alabama man acted in self-defense in Midvale murder case
SALT LAKE CITY — A jury has acquitted a 27-year-old man of murder, concluding that he acted in self-defense when he killed another man following an hourslong argument in Midvale last year. Shortly after moving from Alabama to Utah for work at Kennecott Copper Mine, Lorenzo Parker was staying...
