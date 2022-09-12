Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Brewing Company Hosts Kegs for Cats in Support of Morris Animal RefugeMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia officials 'inventorying existing resources' to accommodate immigrants should Governor Abbott bus them thereVictorPhiladelphia, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
‘Festival Hispano’ kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month in Wilmington
Hundreds of people from Delaware and the surrounding area donned capes made of a variety of flags representing the Latino community as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. The 46th annual Festival Hispano was held in Wilmington last Sunday, with big crowds taking in a parade down Fourth Street before the event. A second celebration is on tap this Sunday in southern Delaware’s Georgetown.
Animal sculptures, poems, and QR codes: Juniata Park’s new River Alive! Trail teaches families about nature
Tacony Creek Park in Northeast Philadelphia’s Juniata Park neighborhood is home to a new bilingual and outdoor exhibit that offers families unique ways to learn about the natural environment. The public art project from Philadelphia-based artist Miguel Horn was unveiled Wednesday near Ferko Playground along Cayuga Street. The exhibit,...
XPoNential Music Festival, Coatesville Grand Prix, Diamond State Film Fest, Roxy Music, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in the area with two festivals, the Mexican Independence Day Festival and Media’s Latin Music Festival. The XPoNential Music Festival comes to Camden, N.J. with popular Philly-made acts Chill Moody and SNACKTIME on the bill. In Wilmington, the Diamond State Black Film Festival highlights independent Black films, including an Emmy-winner by students from Delaware State University. And Roxy Music commemorates the 50th anniversary of their debut on tour.
Slow start to omicron booster rollout could signal new normal in Delaware Valley
Most days, the storefront, sandwiched between a Thai restaurant and a karate school in a Jamison shopping center, sits empty. But three days a week, the space becomes a makeshift COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Bucks County residents. On a recent morning, most people who came in sought the new bivalent booster vaccine.
Philly Art Commission continues to challenge Cobbs Creek Golf Course renovation
Plans to renovate the Cobbs Creek Golf Course in West Philadelphia are still stuck before the city’s Art Commission. The group refused to vote on part of the plan Wednesday, asking the development team to return later with more information. It’s the third time redevelopers have presented plans for...
Efforts to ban, restrict LGBTQ curriculum in Pa. schools hinge on who becomes the next governor
As a closeted gay child growing up in Lancaster in the 1990s, J Eric Fisher didn’t feel safe. He said the existence of LGBTQIA+ people wasn’t discussed in the schools he attended. It was a taboo topic, and because of the stigma, he and other queer people he...
Communities across the Delaware Valley gather to remember 9/11 21 years later
This story originally appeared on 6abc. Communities across the Delaware Valley gathered Sunday to remember 9/11 and pay tribute to those who lost their lives. In Philadelphia, first responders marched from the Fireman’s Hall Museum in Old City to the Betsy Ross house, where city leaders held a ceremony to honor first responders.
Oz, Fetterman both target Philly suburbs in key Pa. Senate race
In a community college gymnasium in an affluent Philadelphia suburb, John Fetterman strode on to a makeshift stage to cheers and stood at a podium beneath a massive “Women for Fetterman” banner. As the crowd of mostly women looked on, Fetterman unfurled a pink T-shirt emblazoned with his...
After 50 Brutalist years, the Annenberg Center plans to stretch out, open up
For the first time in its 51-year history, Penn Live Arts plans to expand the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Pennsylvania, adding a new performance space to the campus. Built in 1971, the Annenberg is the home of the campus arts presenting organization that renamed...
Penn students camp out to demand university take further action against climate change
University of Pennsylvania students camped out on a campus green Wednesday night to demand the school act on climate change. Student activists are calling for the school to pull its endowment money out of any investments in the fossil fuel industry, primarily due to the fact that burning fossil fuels contributes to global warming.
‘La Guagua 47’ is a love letter to Philly’s Latino community
Inspired by her own life-changing journey on SEPTA’s 47 bus, Alba Martínez’s short film, “La Guagua 47,” showcases the magic and joy found in Philadelphia’s vibrant Latino community. Martínez believes that “when we come together, our culture is richer,” and hopes the film will...
Photo gallery: The ‘Bee Beard’ returns to Philadelphia during the 2022 Honey Festival
Imagine you’re a knight in Game of Thrones — but your heavy helmet is made of honey bees. That’s how Don Shump describes the experience of wearing the ”‘Bee Beard,” an event that’s part of Philadelphia’s annual Honey Festival. A crowd of intrigued children gathered around Shump on Thursday evening at Glen Foerd, a Fairmount Park property along the Delaware River. Shump, a longtime Philadelphia beekeeper, tied the bees’ queen around his head and then waited for the roughly 15,000 bees to swarm his face, as he answered questions from his captivated audience.
Philly Jeopardy! champ honored by city ahead of Tournament of Champions
Former rideshare driver Ryan Long won just under $300,000 in his 16-day run on Jeopardy! that ended in June. As he prepares for the game show’s Tournament of Champions, he was honored at City Hall with a formal ceremony. Mayor Jim Kenney presented Long with a ceremonial model of the Liberty Bell in honor of his achievements.
What’s a Zep? Norristown explained, on stage
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Last week Cathy Nyagwegwe, 70, was waiting for her entrance during a rehearsal of “TOWN,” a new play about Norristown, Pa., by Theatre Horizon. She has never before performed onstage.
To get unconnected neighbors online, Philly needs to ramp up offline efforts
A few months ago, President Joe Biden made a historic announcement in a Rose Garden press conference: For the first time in history, every low-income American can now get high-speed internet service for free. Amidst a pandemic that exposed the costs of digital inequality, Biden’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) —...
North Philly’s Fotterall Square gets $3.5 million dollar upgrade
A historic North Philadelphia park is getting a $3.5 million overhaul as part of the city’s Rebuild initiative. Fotterall Square Park in the Fairhill neighborhood along the 2400 block of North 11th Street hasn’t been given a major facelift in more than a half century, according to Rebuild head Kyra Strong. She said plans call for everything from new benches to a mini soccer pitch as part of the overhaul. Other upgrades include a brand new basketball court, new playground, and even new trees.
Krasner supporters pack Philly church after Pa. House contempt vote: ‘We are supporting democracy’
Philadelphia political and religious leaders gathered Wednesday night at Mother Bethel AME Church in a show of support for District Attorney Larry Krasner. The rally came a day after the Pennsylvania state House voted to hold him in contempt for failing to comply with the subpoena of the House Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The committee is operating in tandem with a Republican-led effort to impeach Krasner.
Catholic nuns seek damages against pipeline company, citing religious freedom
A group of Catholic nuns argued Thursday in federal court in Philadelphia that the Transco Atlantic Sunrise natural gas pipeline, which runs through land the company took from them through eminent domain, violates their religious beliefs and commitment to care for the Earth. “Every day since October 2018 when the...
‘Road to Success’ tour touts benefits of federal loan forgiveness program
Representatives from the Biden administration and the American Federation of Teachers continued their Road To Success Back To School Bus Tour in Pennsylvania on Thursday. The daylong tour of the Keystone State at Philadelphia’s United Steelworkers Union Hall 286 with representatives encouraging public service workers to apply for student loan forgiveness.
Dispute with Philly City Council member stalls redevelopment of Germantown Y
A tug-of-war between a community group and City Councilmember Cindy Bass has effectively halted the redevelopment of the Germantown YWCA, a long-vacant neighborhood landmark both sides want to see transformed into a neighborhood asset. The dispute, the latest twist in an ongoing saga, is rooted in the city’s decision last...
