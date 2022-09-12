ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Sean Payton Reveals Saints Were Minutes Away From Drafting Patrick Mahomes to Replace Drew Brees

By Tim Crean
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago

Quarterbacks change fortunes in the NFL. Draft a great one, and you’re set for years. Pick a bust, and the team will be in the dumps for a long time. Find a way to replace a legend quickly, and the franchise can become a winner for decades. Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton recently revealed that his former franchise tried to accomplish that last feat by drafting Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes in 2017. It didn’t work out, and Payton might still be coaching if it did.

Sean Payton says he was incredibly close to drafting Patrick Mahomes to replace Drew Brees

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47FcDK_0hrSJ2z700
(L-R) Sean Payton and Drew Brees, Patrick Mahomes | Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images; Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago Bears traded up to No. 2 in order to draft the first quarterback in the 2017 NFL Draft, North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky. Teams took seven more players (Solomon Thomas, Leonard Fournette, Corey Davis, Jamal Adams, Mike Williams, Christian McCaffery, and John Ross) before the Kansas City Chiefs took Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes.

Some of those players have been OK in the NFL. But none of them have led their teams deep into the playoffs nearly every year and won a Super Bowl.

If Mahomes didn’t go No. 10 to Kansas City, he wouldn’t have sat in the Green Room much longer. Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton joined the Fox NFL pregame show in Week 1 and revealed just how close Mahomes was to becoming a Saint:

When we evaluated [Mahomes], he was clearly an elite player. The best quarterback I’d ever seen on college tape. In the draft room, we pick 11, the Chiefs trade up to 10, ahead of us, to make that selection. Drew Brees was in the draft room that day … It wasn’t going to impact him, but I thought it was important he knew that we might be taking a quarterback right here.

While getting Mahomes to sit for a while and learn behind Drew Brees would have been franchise-changing for the Saints, it still worked out pretty well for Payton’s team. With the next pick, New Orleans took Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

That season, Lattimore won Defensive Rookie of the Year and is now a four-time Pro Bowler.

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs crushed the New Orleans Saints’ QB dreams

What many NFL fans don’t remember about the Kansas City Chiefs taking Patrick Mahomes (ahead of Sean Payton and the Saints snagging him, apparently) is that the Chiefs actually picked 27th in 2017.

The No. 10 pick belonged to the Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs traded the 27th and 91st picks in 2017, and their 2018 first-round pick to move up to 10. According to draft pick value charts, like that of analytics expert Warren Sharp, the Bills got the better of the deal.

After the fact, it’s easy to say that the Chiefs got the better end of the deal by far, picking Mahomes, who led the team to a Super Bowl title. However, upon closer examination, this is actually a fascinating trade that allowed Buffalo to build the team it has today.

With the Chief’s No. 27 pick, the team took All-Pro CB Tre’Davious White. The following year, stocked with draft picks, the team used the KC first-round pick to trade up and get now-starting LB Tremaine Edwards.

The Bills also used other picks to trade up to No. 7 and draft Josh Allen.

Sure, the Bills traded away Patrick Mahomes, but they ended up in a pretty good position after doing so. Now, Mahomes vs. Allen is one of the most intriguing battles in the NFL, and the Saints are scuffing along with Jameis Winston at quarterback.

Ah, what could have been?

Draft trades courtesy of NFL.com

RELATED: Did Tom Brady and Sean Payton Almost Come Back as a ‘Package Deal’?

The post Sean Payton Reveals Saints Were Minutes Away From Drafting Patrick Mahomes to Replace Drew Brees appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade

While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Louisiana Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
People

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed a son in 2007 after ending their three-year relationship Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. When the pair were first linked in early 2004, they were both experiencing career highs. Brady had just won his second Super Bowl as quarterback for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on Sex and the City and starred in films including Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and The Recruit. With their careers soaring, their relationship took off as...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Replace#Quarterbacks#Texas Tech Qb#Getty Images#Nfl Draft#The Kansas City Chiefs#Fox
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees’ net worth

When Drew Brees suffered a dislocated injury in the last game of the 2005 season with the San Diego Chargers, there were questions about where his NFL career would go. The New Orleans Saints decided to take a chance on the former Purdue Boilermakers standout, and there was no looking back for either side. Brees enjoyed an illustrious career with the Saints before hanging them up following the 2020 season. Brees’ money hasn’t just come from contracts though, he has done plenty off the field to make money too. Today, we’re taking a look at Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff

Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

DK Metcalf refuses to autograph sign mocking Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf may no longer be teammates with Russell Wilson, but he still has a lot of love for him. On Monday night Metcalf’s squad faced off against Wilson’s Denver Broncos in both teams’ regular-season opener. Because it marked the latter player’s first return to Seattle since getting traded, emotions were understandably high.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

205K+
Followers
32K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy