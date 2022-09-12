ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natalie Portman stuns in shimmering dress as she and husband Benjamin Millepied lead the stars for Carmen premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied were dressed to the nines on Sunday when they represented his film Carmen for its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The 41-year-old Oscar winner had all eyes on her thanks to her glowing gold-and-silver ensemble, while her husband, 45, looked dapper in a suit as they led the other stars at the premiere.

Carmen, which is based on both the musical and the opera of the same name, marks the French dancer and choreographer's directorial debut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48cu8f_0hrSIjcm00
Supportive couple: Natalie Portman, 41, and her husband Benjamin Millepied arrived at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday for the world premiere of his directorial debut Carmen

Melissa Barrera, of In The Heights fame, stars as the title character, who goes on a journey from Mexican deserts to Los Angeles.

Natalie's semi-sheer outfit featured delicate gold-and-silver embroidery in hypnotizing designs.

Her short-sleeve blouse was belted around her midriff with a slim rope, and the top also featured an upturned collar.

Her voluminous skirt reached nearly down to the ground, revealing a hint of her shiny open-toe heels.

The Black Swan actress wore her brunette hair parted down the middle and tied back in a bun, which showcased her impeccably made-up face and smoky eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wdo2s_0hrSIjcm00
Stunner: Natalie's semi-sheer outfit featured delicate gold-and-silver embroidery in hypnotizing designs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JwJvg_0hrSIjcm00
Two pieces: Her short-sleeve blouse was belted around her midriff with a slim rope, and the top also featured an upturned collar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UoAxI_0hrSIjcm00
Covered up: Her voluminous skirt reached nearly down to the ground, revealing a hint of her shiny open-toe heels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wubsy_0hrSIjcm00
Classic: Benjamin, who has been married to the actress since 2012, went tie-free and sported a black suit

Benjamin, who has been married to the actress since 2012, went tie-free and sported a classic black suit.

The Mexican-born actress Melissa Barrera stood out in a skimpy black ensemble with a ruffled crop top that showcased her toned midriff and featured a slim bow tied over her chest.

She paired it with a black miniskirt, but the intriguing look was enlivened by a voluminous black tulle train following behind her.

The Scream actress completed her look by towering in a set of black platform heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kWKw5_0hrSIjcm00
Back in black: The Mexican-born actress Melissa Barrera stood out in a skimpy black ensemble with a ruffled crop top that showcased her toned midriff and featured a slim bow tied over her chest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dzOd4_0hrSIjcm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J57V2_0hrSIjcm00
On point: She paired it with a black miniskirt, but the intriguing look was enlivened by a voluminous black tulle train following behind her
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pURH_0hrSIjcm00
Iconic: She stars in Carmen as the title character, who goes on a journey from Mexican deserts to Los Angeles. The film is based on the musical and opera of the same name

Normal People star Paul Mescal looked chic in a double-breasted black suit with with extra buttons and short peaked lapels.

He wore his tousled dark hair short and didn't have an obvious shirt poking out from under his jacket.

The legendary Spanish actress Rossy de Palma looked playful in a black mini dress with a sheet top over her chest and shoulders and a feathered skirt and sleeves.

She carried along a black clutch and stood on black open-toe heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XAkUb_0hrSIjcm00
Fashion forward: Normal People star Paul Mescal looked chic in a double-breasted black suit with with extra buttons and short peaked lapels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10N6oA_0hrSIjcm00
Leading man: He wore his tousled dark hair short and didn't have an obvious shirt poking out from under his jacket
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BWHuz_0hrSIjcm00
Youthful: The legendary Spanish actress Rossy de Palma looked playful in a black mini dress with a sheet top over her chest and shoulders and a feathered skirt and sleeves
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXjyi_0hrSIjcm00
Complementary: She carried along a black clutch and stood on black open-toe heels

